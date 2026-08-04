Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
1dEdited

Agreed that this is a trumped up and orchestrated incident.

However....this incident underlines the callousness that exists across the entire "west".:

- the zionists are willing to have young African men die as pawns in a scripted drama, so that they can continue to daily massacre palestinians to steal their native lands

- the Americans yap about this and script stories about Spain, while attempting to take colonial control over Greenland (from the Danes who themselves hae stolen it from Greenlanders), and while attempting to recolonize Venezuela, Cuba, Iran and the entire Sahel region of Africa

- the Spanish continue to colonize African lands

- their Moroccan lackeys continue to colonize Western Sahara, which rightfully belongs to the Sahrahwi people

- across the other side of this strait we have the British colonizing Gibraltar, which clearly isnt anywhere near Britain either.

Zero of this is actually detailed and critisized in any western media, where we are instead treated to nauseating storylines about "border security" and so on.

Also on a really basic level, while Michael Rubin was sitting in Wash. DC scriptiing all this, he is doing so in a country that has about a million homeless people and in which about 45 million people have insufficient food to eat during the course of the year, one third of those being children. That's inside the world's richest country, where the government is sending free bombs, missiles and warplanes to the israeli regime......while cutting food support to poor families. They too would probably climb a wall into Spain if they could!

The entire thing just underlines the disgusting level of discourse and the debased level of consciousness that virtually everyone is operating on.

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United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
1dEdited

All of it was orchestrated by the zionist NeoCon billionaire predators in Washington/Tel Aviv - the enemies of humanity, of God and of goodenss.

The only reason the ruling mafia scumbags can get away with it is that many conservatives (especially boomer conservatives) believe every word the elite tells them - through the elite's zionist influencers - and fall again and again and again for the BOGEYMAN ENEMY PRINCIPLE that the elite employ to scare us into loyalty and compliance, and thus align themselves with the corporate-banking global militarized empire (while believing that the elite's fascist/zionist politicians will "defend judeo-christian civilization from tne antisemite barabarians"...) The zionist NeoCon demons and their representitive in the white house know exactly which buttons to press to scare people into loyalty to their corporate-banking empire..

Here is exactly how the elite use the BOGEYMAN ENEMY PRINCIPLE as a weapon against the people, including many examples https://www.pdrboston.org/oppressors-need-bogeyman-enemies

And here is exactly how the ruling billionaire predators generate, organize and use mass-migration as a weapon, to create as much fear, division and hatred as possible and thus push the populations in tne west as much to the right as possible (the oligarchs do not fear the right, including the far-right, becasue they know the pro-hierarchy, pro-billionaires, pro-inequality and pro-domination-of-the-few-over-the-many right will never remove them from power). https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/the-billionaire-rulers-weapon-of

And another boon that organized mass-migration (that the elite intentionally create with their military and economic attacks) provides for the elite is that it gives them an easily exploitable labor force with no rights that fears deportation and therefore can be easily controlled and will not have much demands for basic rights, benefita a d protections (like native workers do). Exactly the kind of exploitation that the profit-above-all-else capitalist predators thrive on.

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