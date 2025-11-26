9/11 Revisited: A Firefighter’s Story That Could Change Everything

In today’s interview, I sit down with Erik Lawyer, a former firefighter, first responder, and founder of Firefighters for 9/11 Truth — one of the most prominent voices calling for a re-examination of the events surrounding the September 11 attacks.



Erik brings something few others can: firsthand experience, technical understanding of building failures, and a rare level of professional courage. In this conversation, we break through the noise and look at what Erik and thousands of firefighters, engineers, and investigators have identified as unanswered questions about the collapse of the World Trade Center towers — and why those questions still matter more than ever today.



We cover:• What Erik witnessed as a firefighter responding to major structural incidents• The moment he realized the official narrative didn’t fit the evidence• Why so many firefighters believe the investigation into 9/11 was fundamentally incomplete• The science behind controlled demolitions, free-fall collapses, and explosive residue• The emotional and psychological toll on first responders who dared to speak out• Why the push for a new, independent investigation has only grown stronger



This is not about partisan politics. It’s not about conspiracy for conspiracy’s sake. It’s about truth, accountability, and respect for the people who died — and the people who risked everything trying to save them.

If you value critical thinking, open inquiry, and evidence-based analysis, this is an interview you do not want to miss.

For deeper research, documents, and extended commentary, join me on Substack, where the conversation continues without censorship or algorithmic throttling:

👉 https://karat.substack.com



👉 Further Links:

Firefighters for 9/11: https://www.911firefighters.org/about

Calling out Bravo 7: https://www.911firefighters.org/watch-calling-out-bravo-7



Richard Gage, Engineers & Architects for 9/11: https://youtu.be/q1DSNS3YX-U



Dr. Daniele Ganser: https://youtu.be/DoTUFeKZB5A

Dr. Piers Robinson: https://youtu.be/7Skk7KCevxQ



PAPA: https://www.protectingall.org

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