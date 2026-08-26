Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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VLK's avatar
VLK
12h

Brilliant analysis, information and a smart turn of the conclusion.

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Annabel's avatar
Annabel
13h

"A study by the Geneva-based Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime estimates Ukraine’s scam call-centre industry generates as much as $1 billion a month, employing roughly 60,000 people — about two-thirds the headcount of the country’s legal banking sector."

That's pretty shocking

It's one thing for a country to have an underworld (there's definitely a densely packed history of criminal associations, sometimes linked to the police, in my state of Victoria, in Australia) but, on such a scale as that?

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