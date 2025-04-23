A dead Pope, Bunnies, Blood, and Burned Witches

Pope Francis died—one day after the Resurrection. Just a coincidence? Or a cosmic irony played by history itself?



This video uncovers the stolen, buried, and burned origins of Easter. From blood-painted eggs and fertility goddesses to inquisitions, empire, and the Vatican’s obsession with bones—we follow the trail of myth, power, and erasure.



🔻 **Topics explored:**

- Who really owned the resurrection myth

- The forgotten goddess *Eostre* and the sacred hare

- Why the Church rewrote the calendar itself

- Scroll burnings, witch trials, and theological empire-building

- Why the Pope dying *after* the miracle matters more than it seems



🔥 If you’ve ever wondered what lies beneath the ritual... this is where the bones are buried.



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