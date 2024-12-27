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A griefing Israeli Father’s Journey: From Tragedy to peace Activism
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A griefing Israeli Father’s Journey: From Tragedy to peace Activism

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Thomas Karat
Dec 27, 2024

Discover Rami Elhanan’s powerful journey in this heartfelt interview. As a grieving Israeli father, Rami shares how personal tragedy transformed his life, leading him to embrace peace activism. Explore his inspiring path from unimaginable loss to advocating for reconciliation and hope in the Israel-Palestine conflict, offering a unique perspective on the power of forgiveness and dialogue.

Time Stamps:
 00:00 Intro
 01:30 Personal tragedy 
 10:30 Marrying the General’s daughter
 14:30 Living in exile in the own country
 19:20 Freedom of speech, vs fear.
 24:40 Apeirogon, the Book
 31:40 Israel/Palestine, the winner takes it all
 37:20 Why reconciliation instead of hate
 39:00 A world divided
 52:30 The State, no reason to die for
 55:25 The worst case scenario, - for the Palestinians
 56:50 The fate of Netanyahu
 58:20 Civil War in Israel

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