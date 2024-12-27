A griefing Israeli Father’s Journey: From Tragedy to peace Activism

Discover Rami Elhanan’s powerful journey in this heartfelt interview. As a grieving Israeli father, Rami shares how personal tragedy transformed his life, leading him to embrace peace activism. Explore his inspiring path from unimaginable loss to advocating for reconciliation and hope in the Israel-Palestine conflict, offering a unique perspective on the power of forgiveness and dialogue.

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

01:30 Personal tragedy

10:30 Marrying the General’s daughter

14:30 Living in exile in the own country

19:20 Freedom of speech, vs fear.

24:40 Apeirogon, the Book

31:40 Israel/Palestine, the winner takes it all

37:20 Why reconciliation instead of hate

39:00 A world divided

52:30 The State, no reason to die for

55:25 The worst case scenario, - for the Palestinians

56:50 The fate of Netanyahu

58:20 Civil War in Israel

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