A griefing Israeli Father’s Journey: From Tragedy to peace Activism

Discover Rami Elhanan’s powerful journey in this heartfelt interview. As a grieving Israeli father, Rami shares how personal tragedy transformed his life, leading him to embrace peace activism. Explore his inspiring path from unimaginable loss to advocating for reconciliation and hope in the Israel-Palestine conflict, offering a unique perspective on the power of forgiveness and dialogue.
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
01:30 Personal tragedy
10:30 Marrying the General’s daughter
14:30 Living in exile in the own country
19:20 Freedom of speech, vs fear.
24:40 Apeirogon, the Book
31:40 Israel/Palestine, the winner takes it all
37:20 Why reconciliation instead of hate
39:00 A world divided
52:30 The State, no reason to die for
55:25 The worst case scenario, - for the Palestinians
56:50 The fate of Netanyahu
58:20 Civil War in Israel
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