The device is about the size of a thumb, and it decides the instant a drone turns into a bomb. It sits inside the warhead, keeps the weapon inert through storage and transport and flight, and arms it only at the chosen second. An Israeli company called Gate Technologies, founded in 1996 in the town of Shoham, makes these electronic fuzes, and its hardware is built into more than ninety weapon systems: missiles, rockets, and the loitering munitions that circle a battlefield until they dive into it. In September the fuze maker, together with its Polish manufacturing partner Bron, was bought for up to $390 million by a company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ONDS. Its name is Ondas, and two years ago it sold radios to freight railroads.

I went looking at Ondas because the arithmetic did not make sense, and the closer I read, the less sense it made.

A railway-radio company goes to war

Here is the before picture. In 2024 Ondas reported $7.2 million in revenue for the entire year, with four hundred thousand dollars of gross profit to show for it, and it had never once turned an annual profit. Its shares traded for as little as fifty-five cents. This was a small industrial-wireless vendor wiring trains and utilities, the kind of company that shows up on no one’s radar.

Here is the after picture, eighteen months later. Ondas has bought around twenty weapons companies for more than two billion dollars, carries a market value near four billion, has installed a former director of the Mossad as the chairman of its defense arm, and has moved to buy the software that aims Iron Dome. The products did not transform the world in those eighteen months. The money did, and where that money came from is the whole story.

Where the money actually comes from

A company usually grows by selling more of something. Ondas grew by buying other companies and counting their sales as its own. Revenue did climb, to $50.7 million in 2025, almost entirely because of businesses it had just acquired, and it still lost $133 million over the year, including a $101 million loss in a single quarter.

So where did two billion dollars of buying power come from? From the stock itself. Ondas raised more than $1.8 billionin equity after June 2025, then another $960 million in January 2026, which lifted its cash to roughly $1.55 billion. Raising equity means printing new shares, and Ondas printed a great many: the count went from ninety-three million at the end of 2024 to 380 million a year later. If you held the stock at the start, your slice of the company was cut to roughly a quarter of its former size, and the proceeds went to buying weapons firms. Layered on top is a $489 million warrant liability whose value a single repricing swung by $82 million in one quarter. The company now tells investors to expect $375 million in 2026 revenue and its first-ever profit no sooner than 2028. The business, for now, is the stock, and the stock runs on faith that the buying will keep compounding.

One piece of that funding is the question everything else hangs on, and I will come back to it.

The shopping list

Set the purchases side by side and they read as a catalogue of how wars are fought now.

On top of the outright purchases came a $35 million stake in another defense firm and investments in the stratospheric-balloon company World View and the drone makers Rift Dynamics and Firestorm Labs. Earlier deals had already folded in Airobotics, Iron Drone, Omnisys and Aran. Calcalist puts the running total since 2025 past two billion dollars across roughly twenty firms, the great majority of them Israeli. What the company has assembled, in its own words, spans detection, interception, ground robots, sensors, optics, propulsion, demining, and what its filings call long-range one-way effectors, the trade’s phrase for drones built to fly once and detonate. End to end, it is a kill chain under one ticker symbol.

The one deal the state won’t allow

Two of the purchases reach the center of Israel’s own defenses, and this is where the government itself blinked.

The fuzes from Gate arm the weapons. The second asset is mPrest, the software that runs the command and control of Iron Dome, the system Israel depends on to decide what to shoot out of its own sky. mPrest belongs to the state-owned manufacturer Rafael, which would be left holding only 43.25 percent after Ondas took control, and the deal values it near two hundred million dollars. The Defense Ministry’s security directorate, known by its acronym MALMAB, has frozen it, because the technology is classified.

And here is the piece I promised to return to. The reason the review has dragged is a question MALMAB reportedly cannot answer. Late last year an investor whose identity Ondas refuses to reveal put about a billion dollars into the company, and that single infusion is what prompted the ministry’s inquiry in the first place. The ministry has declined to disclose what it found. Questions put to the prime minister’s office and the civil service commission went unanswered. Ondas calls its funding broad investor support. The reporting describes one unnamed backer. Sit with that gap for a moment: a company whose principal financier is unknown even to the government is trying to buy the software that tells that government’s air defense what to intercept.

The men who ran the wars, now selling the weapons

The money brought the people, and the people came straight out of the offices that until recently ran and regulated this industry.

In August, Ondas named David Barnea the global president and chairman of its defense arm, two months after he stepped down as director of the Mossad. He had held that job from 2021 to 2026, through the October 7 attack, the wars against Hamas and Hezbollah, the pager operation that detonated across Lebanon, and the bombing campaigns against Iran. The company says the hire had full approval from the Mossad’s legal advisers and is separate from his public service. It also says, without apparent discomfort, that it brought him on to open doors to foreign defense ministries and procurement bodies, which means selling to the establishments he spent his career inside. Investors understood the logic immediately and bid the shares up eleven percent in two days.

He is not alone. Onto the company have come the former Rafael chief executive Yoav Har-Even; Irit Idan, a former senior Rafael research executive who also advises the SoftBank Vision Fund; Yaniv Rotem, a former head of military research and development at the Defense Ministry; another former Rafael research head, Yehudit Hochman; and Efrat Lazari, once chief of staff to Rafael’s chairman and now the company’s vice president of strategy. The Rafael executive who ran its mergers and acquisitions, including the Aeronautics purchase later faulted in a government report, is there too, along with a retired brigadier general brought in as chief operating officer and general counsel. The acquisition drive itself is run from inside Israel by Oshri Lugassy, a former chief engineering officer in the IDF who came from Rafael’s sales side.

The clearest measure of what is happening is a comparison of two cooling-off periods. A former defense-research chief who joined as a vice president was made to sit out ten months, a restriction imposed by a Jerusalem court committee. The former head of the Mossad sat out two. A security source, asked about the pace, said the agency had once been much stricter with its own. The interval meant to separate running the security state from selling to it has, for the most senior man involved, become a formality.

The American brain on top

For all the Israeli hardware, the layer that ties it together is American, and it belongs to a company with a record of its own.

Ondas describes the arrangement plainly in its results: the partnership gives it access to the full platform of the data company Palantir, from supply-chain software to “Maven and advanced C2” for mission command. Maven is Palantir’s artificial-intelligence targeting system. In March, Palantir joined Ondas and World View in a partnership built around three programs covering production, mission planning and on-board processing, with integration across the Ondas fleet to begin late in 2026.

What Palantir does with that software elsewhere is on the record. In early 2024 it agreed with Israel’s defense ministry to supply technology for “war-related missions”. The US Defense Department made Maven an official program of record in 2026. A shareholder resolution filed with the SEC, drawing on reporting by The Independent, Reuters and the New York Times, states that Maven was used to identify targets in hundreds of strikes during the US-Israeli bombing of Iran, and it quotes Palantir’s own chief executive crediting the company with most of the targeting in Ukraine. The same software underpins US immigration enforcement through the ImmigrationOS platform Palantir built for ICE. Palantir denies building the automated targeting tools the Israeli military used in Gaza, and the reporting ties its platform to those systems anyway. The exposure has driven money out: Norway’s Storebrand divested in 2024, and in 2026 the Dutch pension fund ABP sold more than €800 million in shares. This is the layer the Israeli review of mPrest never reaches, because the review stops at Israeli ownership and the software is American.

This has happened before

If the shape of this feels familiar, it should, because Palantir itself was built this way.

The company was carried through its early years by In-Q-Tel, the venture arm of the CIA, which made two rounds of investment totaling more than two million dollars. From 2005 to 2008 the agency was Palantir’s only customer, shaping the product through years of testing while the venture capitalist Peter Thiel’s own forty million dollars kept it alive. A state grew its surveillance tools inside a private company. Twenty years on, the model has turned inside out: the private market now rolls up the state’s arsenal, its factories, its fuzes and its retired commanders, and runs the whole apparatus on software that same state seeded.

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What comes next

The next phase is already visible. Ondas has formed a joint venture, 51 percent owned, with the German press-machinery maker Heidelberg to build inside Europe’s largest defense market, and has engaged US contractors to stand up NDAA-compliant production on American soil. Its Airobotics subsidiary has won a government tender to ring a national border with a system designed around thousands of drones and the command software to fly them.

The company that wired freight trains two years ago now proposes to automate the edge of a nation-state, running it on code a US intelligence agency seeded two decades ago, staffed by the people who ran the last several wars, and paid for by someone the government has been trying to name since the buying started. The one purchase the state has refused to wave through is the one that touches the brain of its own shield. The investor behind everything else still has not signed his name to any of it. That is the part I cannot get past, and I do not think you should either.