Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Paul P.'s avatar
Paul P.
1d

It seems the production of increasingly sophisticated weapons world wide - I fear - will bring complete destruction to life on Earth as we know it. As in the Chernobyl disaster, nature will take over, peaceful animals will return and the human monsters will be exterminated.

As in the refrain of a 1970's song, "When will they ever learn?"... when will they ever learn?

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Annabel R's avatar
Annabel R
1d

Is their name Lucifer, Mephistopheles, or more simply Satan?

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