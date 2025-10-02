Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack
SaltCubeAnalytics
A Voice on China the BBC has Shut Down - with Anna Chen
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A Voice on China the BBC has Shut Down - with Anna Chen

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Oct 02, 2025

🔥 Once a BBC broadcaster, now shut out of mainstream media — Anna Chen says the silence isn’t accidental.

But Anna doesn’t pull her punches. In this interview she takes on the myths of Western “enlightenment,” the U.S. pivot to Asia, Europe’s deindustrialization, and the weaponization of COVID. Her words cut through the noise — calling America a Viking raiding party, exposing Hong Kong’s dirty money networks, and warning that the jaws of surveillance are already closing.

📌 Along the way, I weave in my own investigations — on NATO’s cognitive warfare program, the EU’s censorship law CFSP 2025/966, and the “velvet cage” of digital IDs and financial control. What makes this talk powerful is not agreement, but the clash of perspectives: Anna takes those threads and pushes them further, sharper, and often into territory the mainstream won’t touch.

🎭 From Hollywood caricatures of Chinese women to the geopolitics of Taiwan and Europe, Anna shows how culture, history, and empire are never separate. It’s uncomfortable. It’s urgent. And it’s the kind of conversation you won’t hear on legacy media.

⚡ Watch till the end. You won’t agree with everything — you’re not supposed to. But you’ll walk away thinking differently about the world we’re in.

👇 For more deep dives, documents, and analysis:
📰 Subscribe to my Substack: karat.substack.com
🎥 Explore past interviews: https://www.youtube.com/@saltcubeanalytics🐦 Follow on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@saltcubeanalytics

📌 Further Links:
Anna’s Website: https://www.annachen.co.uk
Anna’s Substack: https://annachenwrites.substack.com

 US Ambassador Chas Freeman: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHwyquMunWM

Jeffrey Sachs: https://youtu.be/JqU2Cb0HUcc

Nord Stream Attacks: https://youtu.be/IyYFtsfohYs

Erik Anderson Nord Stream Researcher: https://youtu.be/91WoRwDsnc0

Kaja Kallas: https://youtu.be/6bTRvGXreYI

The coming War with China: 
https://karat.substack.com/p/inside-trumps-2025-blueprint-for

Fmr. Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo: https://youtu.be/45bFziMaPxU

Pay, Obey or get de-Banked (CFSP 2025/966): https://youtu.be/r28AxyJoSPM

Digital ID’s, Scanned, Scored, Silenced: 
https://youtu.be/khZpwDyZJjw

Cognitive Warfare: https://youtu.be/goMk0j52qkw
Cognitive Warfare: https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare

Your iPhone is a Snitch: https://youtu.be/EPWHw3VxXCs

Facebook Scandal: 
https://karat.substack.com/p/how-chat-control-smuggles-authoritarianism

TikTok ban: https://youtu.be/a2Wkb-CJhsU

Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
03:50 Who is Anna
16:40 Obama’s Pivot on China
25:40 How China could end the American Empire
29:20 The three body problem
36:25 America’s attack on Europe
41:45 The Hong Kong blackmail
55:15 Taiwan the next Ukraine
01:15:30 Information control on the rise

#Geopolitics #China #AnnaChen #Surveillance #USDecline #Substack

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