A Voice on China the BBC has Shut Down - with Anna Chen

🔥 Once a BBC broadcaster, now shut out of mainstream media — Anna Chen says the silence isn’t accidental.



But Anna doesn’t pull her punches. In this interview she takes on the myths of Western “enlightenment,” the U.S. pivot to Asia, Europe’s deindustrialization, and the weaponization of COVID. Her words cut through the noise — calling America a Viking raiding party, exposing Hong Kong’s dirty money networks, and warning that the jaws of surveillance are already closing.



📌 Along the way, I weave in my own investigations — on NATO’s cognitive warfare program, the EU’s censorship law CFSP 2025/966, and the “velvet cage” of digital IDs and financial control. What makes this talk powerful is not agreement, but the clash of perspectives: Anna takes those threads and pushes them further, sharper, and often into territory the mainstream won’t touch.



🎭 From Hollywood caricatures of Chinese women to the geopolitics of Taiwan and Europe, Anna shows how culture, history, and empire are never separate. It’s uncomfortable. It’s urgent. And it’s the kind of conversation you won’t hear on legacy media.



⚡ Watch till the end. You won’t agree with everything — you’re not supposed to. But you’ll walk away thinking differently about the world we’re in.



👇 For more deep dives, documents, and analysis:

📰 Subscribe to my Substack: karat.substack.com

🎥 Explore past interviews: https://www.youtube.com/@saltcubeanalytics🐦 Follow on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@saltcubeanalytics



📌 Further Links:

Anna’s Website: https://www.annachen.co.uk

Anna’s Substack: https://annachenwrites.substack.com



US Ambassador Chas Freeman:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHwyquMunWM



Jeffrey Sachs: https://youtu.be/JqU2Cb0HUcc



Nord Stream Attacks: https://youtu.be/IyYFtsfohYs



Erik Anderson Nord Stream Researcher: https://youtu.be/91WoRwDsnc0



Kaja Kallas: https://youtu.be/6bTRvGXreYI



The coming War with China:

https://karat.substack.com/p/inside-trumps-2025-blueprint-for



Fmr. Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo: https://youtu.be/45bFziMaPxU



Pay, Obey or get de-Banked (CFSP 2025/966): https://youtu.be/r28AxyJoSPM



Digital ID’s, Scanned, Scored, Silenced:

https://youtu.be/khZpwDyZJjw



Cognitive Warfare: https://youtu.be/goMk0j52qkw

Cognitive Warfare: https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare



Your iPhone is a Snitch: https://youtu.be/EPWHw3VxXCs



Facebook Scandal:

https://karat.substack.com/p/how-chat-control-smuggles-authoritarianism



TikTok ban: https://youtu.be/a2Wkb-CJhsU



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

03:50 Who is Anna

16:40 Obama’s Pivot on China

25:40 How China could end the American Empire

29:20 The three body problem

36:25 America’s attack on Europe

41:45 The Hong Kong blackmail

55:15 Taiwan the next Ukraine

01:15:30 Information control on the rise



#Geopolitics #China #AnnaChen #Surveillance #USDecline #Substack

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