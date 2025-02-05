Ambassador Freeman on NATO, Trump, Imperialism, and Global Power Games

In this compelling interview, Ambassador Chas Freeman unpacks the seismic shifts in global politics, offering unfiltered insights into the forces reshaping the international order. From the resurgence of imperialism under Trump to the unraveling of international law, Freeman provides a masterclass in understanding the complexities of modern geopolitics.



🔍 **What You’ll Learn:**

- How Trump’s policies revived a dangerous era of imperial ambitions.

- The ongoing relevance of Brzezinski’s *Grand Chessboard* in today’s global strategies.

- Why Europe’s pivot to a war economy is a warning signal for global stability.

- The enduring influence of NATO’s strategy to "keep America in, Russia out, and Germany down."

- How the systematic erosion of international law threatens the global order.

- The provocative notion of Trump’s “third term” and its implications for U.S. policy.



Freeman dissects these topics with his characteristic candor and depth, shedding light on the hidden dynamics driving global conflict and instability. This is an essential conversation for anyone seeking to understand the interplay between power, policy, and law in today’s turbulent world.



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#ChasFreeman #TrumpImperialism #Geopolitics #InternationalLaw #GlobalPolitics #NATO #GrandChessboard



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:20 Trumps revival of imperialism

10:55 Brzezinski’s grand chessboard

18:30 Europe’s switch to a War Economy

24:00 Keep America in, Russia out and Germany down

28:00 Trumps third term

29:15 A war on international law

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