Ambassador Freeman on the Gaza ceasefire, US Hypocrisy and shadow games of Global power

In this explosive interview, Ambassador Chas Freeman delivers a no-holds-barred analysis of some of the most pressing crises in international diplomacy. From the fragile Gaza ceasefire to the devastating consequences of U.S. foreign policy, Freeman exposes the uncomfortable truths and hidden agendas shaping today’s global power dynamics.
🛑 **Key Topics Covered:**
- The Gaza ceasefire: A step toward peace or a "pause on genocide"?
- U.S. hypocrisy in supporting Israel despite ongoing violations of international law.
- Chilling parallels between Gaza and Europe during WWII.
- Shadow players behind the scenes: Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and the U.S. – who’s really pulling the strings?
- Syria’s collapse: Was Assad’s “fall” orchestrated by foreign powers?
🔍 Join us as Ambassador Freeman unpacks the complex web of geopolitics and challenges the narratives we’ve been fed. His insights cut through the noise, revealing the stark realities of Western complicity and its role in reshaping the Middle East.
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🗨️ *What are your thoughts on Ambassador Freeman’s insights? Drop a comment below and join the discussion!*
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
04:45 Gaza Ceasefire Sham
20:00 What’s really behind the Ceasefire
27:00 Jews do what NAZI’s did
34:55 The destruction of international law
37:00 Syria’s fall
46:30 Who is behind the Syrian takeover
53:50 The consequences of Asad’s ousting
59:50 Last thoughts
#GazaCeasefire #ChasFreeman #MiddleEastPolitics #USForeignPolicy #GlobalPower #Geopolitics
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