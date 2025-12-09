When U.S. administrations publish a National Security Strategy, it’s usually a dry ritual. The language is padded, cautious, layered in abstractions about “shared values” and “rules-based order.” These documents are meant to reassure allies, signal intentions to rivals, and put a technocratic gloss on the hard power of the state.

The November 2025 National Security Strategy of the United States of America, signed by Donald J. Trump, is not that kind of text. It reads less like a strategy and more like a manifesto: part victory speech, part ideological tract, part threat. It attempts nothing less than a rewrite of what “security” means—for Americans, for Europe, for the Global South.

And underneath the policy claims, the document reveals something deeper: a psychological portrait of a political movement that sees the world as a series of humiliations to be reversed, enemies to be punished, and audiences to be dominated. It also shows how far NATO and the broader U.S. security establishment have traveled with that movement, even as they pretend to restrain it.

A letter that sounds like a rally

The opening letter, on White House stationery, could almost be read aloud at a campaign event. Trump boasts that in nine months his administration has brought the nation “back from the brink of catastrophe and disaster,” after “four years of weakness, extremism, and deadly failures” by his predecessors. No administration in history, he claims, has ever achieved such a dramatic turnaround in so short a time.

This is classic Trump cadence: superlatives (”no administration in history”), moral binaries (strength vs. weakness), and the omnipresent self as savior. The referent is always him—“my administration,” “I declared.” Even when he describes multilateral outcomes, the subject of the verb is Trump: “I declared the drug cartels and savage foreign gangs… as Foreign Terrorist Organizations,” “we obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity,” “we ended the war in Gaza with all living hostages returned.”

As a behavior analyst, you see a familiar pattern: the document is reinforcing a grandiose self-image by inflating the scale of achievement. Ending eight international conflicts in eight months—including between Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, Kosovo and Serbia—is not a technical claim, it’s a narrative device. It puts Trump in the role he has always written for himself: the lone dealmaker who solves what the “elites” failed to solve in decades.

From a linguistic perspective, this introduction bears Trump’s fingerprints more than the technocratic main body. The simple sentence structures, the repeated use of “we” and “I,” the moralizing adjectives (“radical gender ideology,” “woke lunacy”)—these echo his speeches and social media posts. The rest of the document reads like it has been written aboutTrump, by ideologues trying to systematize his instincts into a doctrine. But here, right at the front, you can plausibly hear his own voice.

From strategy to story: a world that humiliated America

The first substantive chapter, “How American ‘Strategy’ Went Astray,” lays out the grievance narrative that justifies everything that follows. After the Cold War, we are told, “American foreign policy elites convinced themselves that permanent American domination of the entire world was in the best interests of our country.” They lashed the United States to “international institutions… driven by outright anti-Americanism” and “transnationalism that explicitly seeks to dissolve individual state sovereignty.”

The logic is neat: America’s suffering—economic hollowing-out, overstretched military, cultural decay—is the fault of disloyal elites who sold the country to hostile global bodies. This frames the strategy as rectification: a righteous rebalancing away from the “globalist” betrayal.

But notice the move. The text condemns the old dream of “permanent American domination of the entire world” as impossible and undesirable, then quietly reintroduces a form of it—only this time stripped of liberal multilateralism, aimed at enforcing spheres of influence and raw leverage. The problem was not domination; the problem was that the wrong people were in charge.

When the document asserts that “the world’s fundamental political unit is and will remain the nation-state” and that the United States will defend sovereignty against “sovereignty-sapping incursions” of intrusive international organizations, it is not rejecting hegemony. It is rejecting shared rules.

This is where NATO and the U.S. establishment come in. For decades, they framed their power as stewardship of a liberal order. Now, under the banner of “America First,” the same tools—bases, sanctions, trade rules, IMF leverage—are being repurposed into a blunt instrument of civilizational politics.

The Hemisphere as Property — The “Trump Corollary” and the Double Standard of Self-Determination

Nowhere does the strategy reveal its underlying worldview more clearly than in its revival—and expansion—of the Monroe Doctrine into a personalized “Trump Corollary.” The document states bluntly that the United States will “reassert and enforce” American primacy across the Western Hemisphere and deny any outside power the ability to “own or control” strategic assets anywhere from Mexico to Argentina. It is a declaration of proprietorship.

What makes this even more striking is how sharply it contradicts the moral framework Washington deploys elsewhere—especially toward Ukraine. For years, U.S. officials, NATO governments, and Western commentators have insisted that Ukraine has an absolute, non-negotiable right to self-determination, including the freedom to choose its alliances regardless of Russia’s security concerns. Moscow’s arguments about NATO expansion threatening its security are dismissed outright as illegitimate or imperial. The West’s line is clear: great powers do not get spheres of influence, and small states do not have to subordinate their security choices to their neighbors’ anxieties.

Yet in this strategy, the United States explicitly demands for itself the very privilege it denies to others. The Trump Corollary asserts a U.S. right to determine which governments, companies, and even investment portfolios may operate in the entire hemisphere—and promises to “push out” foreign actors, particularly China, wherever Washington deems their presence inconvenient.

Here the behavior-analytic pattern becomes unmistakable: one set of principles for adversaries, another for allies, and a third for the United States itself. American self-determination is presented as natural law; Latin American self-determination is treated as a conditional gift that can be withdrawn; Ukrainian self-determination is sacred only because it undermines Russia, not because the principle is universally respected.

But the contradiction runs deeper. The same policymakers who argue that Russia must simply “accept” a NATO military footprint on its borders insist—through this strategy—that the U.S. will never accept similar proximity from China or Russia in the Americas. When Russia invokes its security concerns about NATO missiles in Eastern Europe, it is mocked as paranoid. When the U.S. complains about Chinese ports or telecom infrastructure in Latin America, it becomes a national security emergency. The psychological mechanism is projection: the United States attributes imperial motives to others while describing its own hegemonic impulses as “security,” “stability,” and “common sense.”

Linguistically, the document masks this asymmetry through euphemisms—“enlist and expand,” “commercial diplomacy,” “partner of first choice.” But strip away the varnish and the meaning is clear: Washington expects what it denies. It demands a veto over regional alignments while insisting that Russia has no right to object to NATO expansion; it treats the Western Hemisphere as an exclusive sphere while condemning Moscow for using the same logic in its own neighborhood.

In that sense, the Trump Corollary is not a Trump innovation at all—it is the unspoken doctrine of U.S. foreign policy made explicit and unapologetic. What is different is not the underlying claim to hemispheric supremacy, but the abandonment of the old moral packaging. Past administrations cloaked the Monroe Doctrine in talk of democracy, development, or counter-narcotics. This document dispenses with the pretense. Power is justified by power. The hemisphere is not a community; it is a strategic asset.

And when juxtaposed with the rhetoric on Ukraine, the hypocrisy becomes impossible to ignore. Self-determination is a principle invoked only when it restrains rivals, never when it binds the United States. Strategic autonomy is defended in Kyiv, rejected in Caracas, and unthinkable in Havana or Mexico City.

This is the quiet truth the document reveals: America’s problem with Russia’s sphere of influence is not that spheres are immoral. It is that the wrong empire has one. The Trump Corollary simply says aloud what the system usually whispers.

Migrants as invaders, allies as replacement populations

The section labeled “Priorities” lays out what is really new in this strategy: the fusion of foreign policy with demographic anxiety. “The era of mass migration must end,” it declares. Border security is no longer a policy domain but “the primary element of national security.” Migration is not framed as movement but as “invasion,” bundled with terrorism, drugs, espionage, and human trafficking.

This is the vocabulary of far-right movements in Europe and the U.S., elevated to the status of official doctrine. Linguistically, the strategy collapses categories—refugee, worker, asylum seeker—into one amorphous threat mass. That collapse has a function: once you label all inflows as “invasion,” any level of force becomes thinkable.

The Europe chapter pushes this logic further. It warns of a “real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure,” blaming EU migration policies for transforming the continent, cratering birthrates, and destroying “national identities and self-confidence.”

The document even projects that “within a few decades… certain NATO members will become majority non-European,” and suggests that such future majorities may no longer share the alliance’s values or loyalties.

In behavioral terms, this is an attempt to recondition how the audience perceives European allies: no longer as liberal democracies with institutional continuity, but as fragile, ethnically defined entities on the verge of being replaced. The implicit message to U.S. elites is: don’t count on them. The implicit message to European “patriotic parties” (a phrase the document celebrates) is: we see you as our true partners, not the current governments in Brussels or Berlin.

This is not just Trump; it is a worldview shared by segments of the European right, aligned with NATO hawks on Russia but hostile to EU integration. The strategy manages to be simultaneously pro-NATO (demanding 5% of GDP defense spending via the so-called Hague Commitment) and anti-European (depicting the EU as a transnational project undermining liberty, sovereignty, and free speech).

In other words, NATO’s military machine is to be strengthened, while Europe’s political project is to be weakened.

Culture wars with nukes attached

A striking feature of the text is how aggressively it imports domestic culture-war vocabulary into national security. Trump’s letter boasts that “we got radical gender ideology and woke lunacy out of our Armed Forces,” pairing social policy with a $1 trillion military buildup.

Later, the strategy promises to “root out so-called ‘DEI’ and other discriminatory and anti-competitive practices that degrade our institutions.”

From a linguistic standpoint, this reframing is clever. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion—policies originally introduced to address structural discrimination—are re-labeled as discrimination themselves. “Competence” and “merit” become code for a rollback of any institutional effort to correct racial and gender imbalances. The text even warns that “radical ideologies that seek to replace competence and merit with favored group status” would render America unable to defend itself.

The psychological move here is to attach a feeling of physical danger to cultural resentment. If DEI is now a national security threat, then purging it becomes not just politically desirable but morally necessary. The military, the intelligence agencies, the diplomatic corps—all can be politically cleansed in the name of “security.”

Climate policy receives the same treatment. The strategy vows to restore “energy dominance” in oil, gas, coal, and nuclear, and then flatly declares: “We reject the disastrous ‘climate change’ and ‘Net Zero’ ideologies that have so greatly harmed Europe, threaten the United States, and subsidize our adversaries.”

Here, climate change itself is linguistically downgraded from physical reality to “ideology.” That reclassification is powerful: what is ideological can be dismissed, negotiated away, or crushed. What is physical—rising seas, crop failures, displacement—cannot.

This is where the document diverges from the more technocratic language of past U.S. strategies, including those under Republican administrations. It is not simply prioritizing other issues over climate; it is positioning climate science as an enemy project. NATO allies, many of whom have tied their security planning to climate risk, are essentially told they have been duped.

Fantasy diplomacy: the “President of Peace” and eight solved conflicts

The most surreal part of the strategy is the claim that Trump has “cemented his legacy as The President of Peace,” having secured “unprecedented peace in eight conflicts throughout the world over the course of just eight months” of his second term—including Israel–Iran, Pakistan–India, and an end to the Gaza war with all living hostages returned.

From a discourse-analytic angle, this section functions as myth-making. The repetition of proper nouns—Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, DRC and Rwanda—creates an impression of sweeping global reach. The reader is not invited to interrogate the real state of any of these conflicts; they are props in a story of personal triumph.

It’s also a test. If allies and media outlets repeat this framing, they accept the rewriting of events into narrative. If they challenge it, they are—once again—cast as part of the “elite” that refuses to acknowledge Trump’s greatness.

The deeper behavioral pattern is the use of confabulation as a control tool. By asserting achievements that border on the impossible, the text demands either obedience or confrontation. There is no middle ground.

In that sense, the strategy is not designed to persuade skeptics. It is designed to harden in-group loyalty.

Authoritarians as partners, democracy as inconvenience

The Middle East chapter makes the shift from myth to pragmatism, but the underlying message is no less radical. The document celebrates the weakening of Iran after Israeli actions and Trump’s own “Operation Midnight Hammer,” a claimed strike that “significantly degraded Iran’s nuclear program.”

It then announces a clear pivot: U.S. policy should abandon “hectoring” Gulf monarchies into reform and accept them—as well as other regional autocracies—as stable partners. American efforts at “nation building” are dismissed as misguided experiments.

From a strict realist perspective, this is hardly new. The U.S. has long relied on authoritarian allies when convenient. What is new is the absence of even rhetorical commitment to democracy and human rights. Those ideals are not just de-prioritized; they are framed as a source of instability.

This is where the document overlaps with NATO’s own evolution. Under the banner of “stability,” the alliance has increasingly partnered with regimes whose domestic behavior would once have been disqualifying. What Trump’s strategy does is strip away the remaining pretense. It says the quiet part out loud.

NATO: more weapons, less Europe

The European section is a study in double-speak. On one hand, the strategy insists that it is a “core interest of the United States to negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine” and reestablish stability with Russia. On the other, it demands that NATO allies embrace the Hague Commitment to spend 5% of GDP on defense—more than doubling the already contentious 2% benchmark.

At the same time, the document signals that NATO should no longer be a “perpetually expanding alliance,” effectively endorsing a freeze on enlargement.

Taken together, this looks less like a strategy for European security and more like a strategy for American control: push allies to massively increase defense spending—largely on U.S. systems and doctrines—while curbing their ability to shape the political perimeter of the alliance.

The text openly criticizes EU elites for maintaining what it calls “unstable minority governments” that suppress opposition and ignore popular desires for peace.

From a behavioral standpoint, this is classic triangulation. The U.S. positions itself as a champion of “patriotic European parties” against their own governments, while still demanding those same governments pay more for NATO and align with U.S. economic warfare against China and Russia. It’s a divide-and-rule posture disguised as solidarity.

A security strategy or a cultural revolution?

Underneath the geopolitics, the document is obsessed with national character. It repeatedly calls for the “restoration and reinvigoration of American spiritual and cultural health,” anchored in “strong, traditional families” and a workforce where “no one [is] sitting on the sidelines.”

Security, in this telling, is not just about deterring adversaries or protecting infrastructure. It is about remolding society into a specific image: religious, patriarchal, industrial, fossil-fuel powered, homogeneous. Everything that deviates from this image—multilateralism, migration, climate policy, DEI, even low birthrates in Europe—is coded as a threat.

From a linguistic and behavioral perspective, the strategy collapses three levels into one:

External threats (China, Iran, cartels, terrorists) Structural shifts (climate change, demographic change, economic globalization) Internal dissent (activists, minorities, internationalists, liberal institutions)

Once collapsed, they can be treated with the same toolkit: coercion, surveillance, exclusion, force.

This is why the document feels less like a piece of bureaucratic planning and more like a security theology. It does not simply describe the world; it offers believers a totalizing way to feel about it.

Was Trump the author?

Formally, the strategy is signed by Trump; in practice, such documents are usually produced by interagency teams and political appointees. The text itself looks like a hybrid.

The opening and certain branded phrases—the “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine, “The President of Peace,” “Golden Dome” missile defense for the homeland—have the promotional flair and capitalized branding that are hallmarks of Trump’s personal language.

But the long middle sections are more disciplined: paragraphs are structured, references to historical figures like Alexander Hamilton are carefully placed, and the jargon of think-tank conservatism (“re-shoring,” “burden-sharing and burden-shifting,” “emerging technology domains”) dominates.

From a linguistic standpoint, it is plausible that Trump directly influenced the intro, some headline slogans, and the aggressive superlatives, while a cadre of ideologically aligned officials and outside strategists built a doctrinal framework around his instincts. The behavior pattern fits: Trump has always relied on others to translate his impulses into policy while retaining branding control.

That, perhaps, is the most unsettling part. This is not an impulsive tweet or off-the-cuff stump speech. It is those impulses codified, systematized, and armed with the full machinery of the U.S. state and the NATO alliance.

Conclusion: A mirror held up to the West

Read as a whole, the 2025 National Security Strategy is a mirror—uncomfortable not just for Trump’s opponents, but for the entire Western security establishment. It exposes how easily talk of “defending sovereignty” can slide into old-style imperialism, how quickly “shared values” evaporate when partners are useful authoritarians, how readily demographic panic and culture wars can be weaponized as state doctrine.

It also reveals the degree to which NATO and Europe have become structurally dependent on U.S. power. Even as the strategy derides the EU, questions the future loyalty of “non-European” allies, and freezes NATO enlargement, it knows that most European governments lack the political courage or military autonomy to push back.

For those outside the Western bubble—in Latin America, Africa, West Asia, and beyond—this document will confirm what many already suspect: that “rules-based order” was always conditional, always subject to reinterpretation when it no longer served Washington.

The tragedy is that Trump’s strategy does correctly diagnose some real failures: the hubris of post–Cold War globalism, the economic hollowing of the American middle class, the deployment of liberal language to justify disastrous wars. But instead of learning the right lessons—restraint, genuine multilateralism, justice—it offers a regression: a harder, more explicitly hierarchical empire, wrapped in the language of cultural salvation.

That is the doctrine now on the table. The only remaining question is whether allies, publics, and movements—on both sides of the Atlantic—will treat it as a warning to be resisted, or as a blueprint to be quietly adopted.