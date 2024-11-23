Amsterdam Riots, Media Bias Exposed

The Amsterdam Riots: How the Global Media Manufactures Consent.



Uncover the truth about the Amsterdam riots of November 2024 and how global media misrepresented the events to serve a broader agenda. This deep dive exposes linguistic manipulation, psychological tactics, and media bias used to portray Israeli football fans as victims. Learn who benefits, why these narratives are crafted, and how to detect propaganda in the news. A provocative, eye-opening analysis that challenges the mainstream narrative.

My initial reporting:

https://youtu.be/iSX7_drVBPQ



My Substack:

https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics



My analysis of Nikki Haley's hate speech:

https://youtu.be/ZJCXOSoyflU

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