Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack
SaltCubeAnalytics
Amsterdam Riots, Media Bias Exposed
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Amsterdam Riots, Media Bias Exposed

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Nov 23, 2024

The Amsterdam Riots: How the Global Media Manufactures Consent.

Uncover the truth about the Amsterdam riots of November 2024 and how global media misrepresented the events to serve a broader agenda. This deep dive exposes linguistic manipulation, psychological tactics, and media bias used to portray Israeli football fans as victims. Learn who benefits, why these narratives are crafted, and how to detect propaganda in the news. A provocative, eye-opening analysis that challenges the mainstream narrative.

My initial reporting:
https://youtu.be/iSX7_drVBPQ

My Substack:
https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics

My analysis of Nikki Haley's hate speech:
https://youtu.be/ZJCXOSoyflU

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