An American Woman in the West Bank, with Cara MariAnna

🎥 Would you go to the West Bank right now?
While armed settlers roam villages with military rifles, torching homes and olive trees — Cara MariAnna did. Twice. And she’s going back again.
This isn’t just a story about Palestine. It’s about courage. About a woman who’s already lived through her own battles and still chose to stand where silence is lethal.
In this conversation, we talk about what she saw, what she felt, and why she keeps returning — not as a journalist, but as a witness.
⚡ If you’re tired of noise and headlines, stay till the end.Because what follows isn’t comfort. It’s truth.
🕊️ Watch, listen, and think.Then ask yourself: what does it mean to keep silent when others are burning?
📖 Join me on Substack for deeper analysis, unfiltered reports, and the stories that mainstream media won’t touch:
👉 https://karat.substack.com
Further Links:
Crowd funding link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/palestinians-speak
Music in Hell: https://youtu.be/yjYw7nA67iI
Patrick Baab: https://youtu.be/AJZMb8KxGn4
Fayzeh Tantura survivor: https://youtu.be/odTzMZmHhPY
Nurit Peled Elhanan: https://youtu.be/Wrqp6rMEV9s
Miko Peled: https://youtu.be/yrBb42zWHPs
Omer Bartov: https://youtu.be/SeAY3PthXoE
Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks
Emeritus Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro: https://youtu.be/XVlO2TOlczM
Former AIPAC member Rich Forer: https://youtu.be/9hQ7x9QBwOs
The Incestuous Relationship Between TikTok, Oracle & The Pentagon:https://karat.substack.com/p/the-incestuous-relationship-between
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
03:50 Voices from the West Bank
13:25 Entering a dystopian world
21:25 Gaza as a testing ground
26:35 Samia
37:05 Israeli indoctrination
42:50 Accountability, Justice, witnessing and recording
01:04:00 Killed by association
#geopolitics #palestine #israelpalestineconflict #israelwar #westbank
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