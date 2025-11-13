An American Woman in the West Bank, with Cara MariAnna

🎥 Would you go to the West Bank right now?

While armed settlers roam villages with military rifles, torching homes and olive trees — Cara MariAnna did. Twice. And she’s going back again.



This isn’t just a story about Palestine. It’s about courage. About a woman who’s already lived through her own battles and still chose to stand where silence is lethal.



In this conversation, we talk about what she saw, what she felt, and why she keeps returning — not as a journalist, but as a witness.



⚡ If you’re tired of noise and headlines, stay till the end.Because what follows isn’t comfort. It’s truth.



🕊️ Watch, listen, and think.Then ask yourself: what does it mean to keep silent when others are burning?



📖 Join me on Substack for deeper analysis, unfiltered reports, and the stories that mainstream media won’t touch:

👉 https://karat.substack.com



Further Links:



Crowd funding link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/palestinians-speak



Music in Hell: https://youtu.be/yjYw7nA67iI

Patrick Baab: https://youtu.be/AJZMb8KxGn4

Fayzeh Tantura survivor: https://youtu.be/odTzMZmHhPY

Nurit Peled Elhanan: https://youtu.be/Wrqp6rMEV9s

Miko Peled: https://youtu.be/yrBb42zWHPs

Omer Bartov: https://youtu.be/SeAY3PthXoE

Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks

Emeritus Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro: https://youtu.be/XVlO2TOlczM

Former AIPAC member Rich Forer: https://youtu.be/9hQ7x9QBwOs



The Incestuous Relationship Between TikTok, Oracle & The Pentagon:https://karat.substack.com/p/the-incestuous-relationship-between



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

03:50 Voices from the West Bank

13:25 Entering a dystopian world

21:25 Gaza as a testing ground

26:35 Samia

37:05 Israeli indoctrination

42:50 Accountability, Justice, witnessing and recording

01:04:00 Killed by association



#geopolitics #palestine #israelpalestineconflict #israelwar #westbank

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