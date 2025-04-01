An Assassinated Swedish Prime Minister and the NATO Connection

Sweden didn’t join NATO. It was taken.
In this explosive interview with Professor Ola Tunander, we trace a four-decade operation to assassinate not just a Prime Minister—but a national identity.
🔍 From the fake submarine scare of the 1980s (spoiler: it was NATO, not the Soviets)...
🕵️ To the still-unsolved murder of Olof Palme—the last real obstacle to U.S. military integration...
💣 To NATO’s secret terror networks operating across Europe under the guise of "stay-behind armies"...
🧠 To the media, academics, and political elites who programmed Sweden to fear peace and beg for protection…
This video exposes how Sweden’s neutrality was not outdated—it was inconvenient.
And so, over 40 years, it was dismantled. Covertly. Methodically. Democratically... in appearance only.
No vote. No public debate. Just manipulation disguised as consensus.
This isn’t a documentary. It’s a post-mortem.
Watch until the end to understand how democracies die—not with bullets, but with narratives.
👇 Chapters and recommended links:
My Substack: https://karat.substack.com/
Ola’s Substadk: https://olatunander.substack.com
My interview with Dr. Daniele Ganser: https://youtu.be/DoTUFeKZB5A
Link the Reagan Deception:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjD1CZZmwHE
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
05:50 Who is Ola
06:45 How to fool your counterpart
12:15 The dubious case of Sweden
19:30 A former empire pushes for war
27:55 The coming war with Russia
34:25 Stay behind armies
51:20 Deception to create terror
57:15 Swedens U-boat hoax
59:40 Whiskey on the rocks
01:10:06 How to manipulate a population
01:14:25 Sweden joins NATO
01:24:25 Who killed Olov Palme
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