An Assassinated Swedish Prime Minister and the NATO Connection

Sweden didn’t join NATO. It was taken.



In this explosive interview with Professor Ola Tunander, we trace a four-decade operation to assassinate not just a Prime Minister—but a national identity.



🔍 From the fake submarine scare of the 1980s (spoiler: it was NATO, not the Soviets)...

🕵️ To the still-unsolved murder of Olof Palme—the last real obstacle to U.S. military integration...

💣 To NATO’s secret terror networks operating across Europe under the guise of "stay-behind armies"...

🧠 To the media, academics, and political elites who programmed Sweden to fear peace and beg for protection…



This video exposes how Sweden’s neutrality was not outdated—it was inconvenient.

And so, over 40 years, it was dismantled. Covertly. Methodically. Democratically... in appearance only.

No vote. No public debate. Just manipulation disguised as consensus.

This isn’t a documentary. It’s a post-mortem.

Watch until the end to understand how democracies die—not with bullets, but with narratives.



👇 Chapters and recommended links:



My Substack: https://karat.substack.com/

Ola’s Substadk: https://olatunander.substack.com



My interview with Dr. Daniele Ganser: https://youtu.be/DoTUFeKZB5A



Link the Reagan Deception:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjD1CZZmwHE



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:50 Who is Ola

06:45 How to fool your counterpart

12:15 The dubious case of Sweden

19:30 A former empire pushes for war

27:55 The coming war with Russia

34:25 Stay behind armies

51:20 Deception to create terror

57:15 Swedens U-boat hoax

59:40 Whiskey on the rocks

01:10:06 How to manipulate a population

01:14:25 Sweden joins NATO

01:24:25 Who killed Olov Palme

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