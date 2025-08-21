An Israeli Daughter Confronts Her Father’s Role in the Tantura massacre from 1948 - with Yael

❓What happens when the daughter of an Israeli soldier involved in one of Palestine’s most harrowing massacres decides to speak out?



👩‍⚕️ Yael is a psychologist living in self-imposed exile in London. Her journey is unlike any other: from growing up inside the heart of Israeli society, to experiencing a profound break with Zionist ideology — a shift that forced her to confront both national myths and family history.



🏚 The Tantura massacre of 1948 remains a wound in Palestinian memory and a flashpoint of denial in Israel. In this conversation, Yael reveals:



🪖 Her father’s role in the events at Tantura

💔 How her own beliefs unraveled

🚪 The personal cost of breaking silence inside Israeli society

📜 Why confronting the past is essential for any honest future

📚 Along the way, we connect her testimony to:

✒️ Historian Prof. Ilan Pappé’s work on Tantura

🗣 The voices of Palestinian survivors Faizeh Al-Yahya and Dr. Adnan

⚠ This is not an easy conversation — but it cuts through decades of denial to reach uncomfortable truths.



🔔 Subscribe on my Substack for more conversations that challenge the official story: https://karat.substack.com



📌 Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

04:30 Who is Yael

11:30 The big lie

15:00 A land without people

20:20 The great escape

23:00 Tantura

47:00 October 7

52:00 Could Israel implode



🎥 Watch more interviews on Palestine & 1948 history:



Interview with 1st Tantura survivor: https://youtu.be/odTzMZmHhPY

Racism in Israeli schoolbooks: https://youtu.be/Wrqp6rMEV9s

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro: https://youtu.be/fvHffGoE-HU

Rich Forer, former AIPAC member: https://youtu.be/9hQ7x9QBwOs

Prof. Ilan Pappe: https://youtu.be/KTLkQvTTFbw

Gideon Levy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huTCYl8tm3g

Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks



Year’s Article in Zochrot: https://www.zochrot.org/testimonies/view/56414/en?On_the_Massacre_in_Tantura_



Forensic Architecture Tantura:

https://forensic-architecture.org/investigation/executions-and-mass-graves-in-tantura-23-may-1948



https://www.zochrot.org/testimonies/view/56414/en?On_the_Massacre_in_Tantura_

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