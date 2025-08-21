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An Israeli Daughter Confronts Her Father’s Role in the Tantura massacre from 1948 - with Yael
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An Israeli Daughter Confronts Her Father’s Role in the Tantura massacre from 1948 - with Yael

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Aug 21, 2025

❓What happens when the daughter of an Israeli soldier involved in one of Palestine’s most harrowing massacres decides to speak out?

👩‍⚕️ Yael is a psychologist living in self-imposed exile in London. Her journey is unlike any other: from growing up inside the heart of Israeli society, to experiencing a profound break with Zionist ideology — a shift that forced her to confront both national myths and family history.

🏚 The Tantura massacre of 1948 remains a wound in Palestinian memory and a flashpoint of denial in Israel. In this conversation, Yael reveals:

🪖 Her father’s role in the events at Tantura
💔 How her own beliefs unraveled
🚪 The personal cost of breaking silence inside Israeli society
📜 Why confronting the past is essential for any honest future
📚 Along the way, we connect her testimony to:
✒️ Historian Prof. Ilan Pappé’s work on Tantura
🗣 The voices of Palestinian survivors Faizeh Al-Yahya and Dr. Adnan
⚠ This is not an easy conversation — but it cuts through decades of denial to reach uncomfortable truths.

🔔 Subscribe on my Substack for more conversations that challenge the official story: https://karat.substack.com

📌 Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
04:30 Who is Yael
11:30 The big lie
15:00 A land without people
20:20 The great escape
23:00 Tantura
47:00 October 7
52:00 Could Israel implode

🎥 Watch more interviews on Palestine & 1948 history: 

Interview with 1st Tantura survivor: https://youtu.be/odTzMZmHhPY
Racism in Israeli schoolbooks: https://youtu.be/Wrqp6rMEV9s
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro: https://youtu.be/fvHffGoE-HU
Rich Forer, former AIPAC member: https://youtu.be/9hQ7x9QBwOs
Prof. Ilan Pappe: https://youtu.be/KTLkQvTTFbw
Gideon Levy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huTCYl8tm3g
Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks

Year’s Article in Zochrot: https://www.zochrot.org/testimonies/view/56414/en?On_the_Massacre_in_Tantura_

Forensic Architecture Tantura: 
https://forensic-architecture.org/investigation/executions-and-mass-graves-in-tantura-23-may-1948

https://www.zochrot.org/testimonies/view/56414/en?On_the_Massacre_in_Tantura_

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