An Israeli Linguist Explains The Tricks Politicians Use On You Every Day

Ruvik Rosenthal is a lifelong Zionist, a Sokolov Prize–winning journalist, and one of the people who has spent the most time thinking about how Hebrew works. So it’s worth noticing that when he describes his own country’s political language, the metaphor he reaches for is money laundering. He keeps a small lexicon on his site of what he calls “laundered” language — words whose job is to make bad things sound acceptable. The interview is about Israel. The toolkit is about you.

Because the useful thing about Rosenthal’s analysis is that none of it is exotic. The same four moves run through Western political coverage, corporate press releases, and the average cable panel. Once you can name them, you can’t unsee them.

1. Watch the nouns get softer than the acts.

Rosenthal’s cleanest example is the phrase sikul memukad — literally “focused prevention.” It describes a targeted assassination. “We are not killing him,” he explains of the logic; “we are killing him because he’s going to do something else. So we prevented it.” A killing becomes a prevention. Notice, too, how the dead are sorted by vocabulary: a soldier is halal, a sacred word; a civilian killed by a missile is merely “killed.” Same event, different moral weight, decided entirely by which noun gets attached.

The practical test is simple. When an action is given a gentler name than the action deserves, someone is managing your reaction to it. Swap the euphemism back for the plain verb — “killing,” “firing,” “surveillance” — and see whether the sentence still feels acceptable. If the softened version passes and the plain one doesn’t, the word was doing work the argument couldn’t.

2. Read the pronouns.

Rosenthal tracked how Netanyahu’s language shifted as public trust fell: more and more “I.” “I told to do so, I gave the orders, I won. It’s me, it’s me, it’s me.” Then a strategic “you” — the plural — to fold the audience into his decisions: “even if you don’t like what I’m doing, we are together.” And always “them” for the enemy, now expanded to include internal critics as an “eighth front.”

This isn’t unique to Netanyahu. There’s a body of research on exactly this — how pronoun use tracks status and stress. The portable rule: a speaker leaning hard on the first-person singular is often not commanding from strength but defending from weakness. Rising “I” can be the sound of someone who has stopped persuading and started asserting.

3. Notice when a label stops describing and starts marking.

The most disquieting section is Rosenthal’s account of what happened to the word “left.” It stopped meaning a set of ideas — social democracy, universalism — and became, in his words, a way to say “this is bad, this is evil, this is Satan.” The proof is that the label no longer tracks any actual position: hard-right figures who break with Netanyahu are suddenly filed as “left.” The word has been detached from its meaning and reattached to enemy status.

Every political culture has one of these. Watch for the term in your own that gets applied to people whose actual views have nothing in common except that they’re on the wrong side. When a label can be pinned on opponents who disagree with each other, it has stopped carrying information and started carrying a threat.

4. Hear the switch from evidence to authority.

Rosenthal distinguishes two modes of persuasion: the convincer, who marshals facts and reasoning, and the authoritative speaker, who says, in effect, “believe me, I know what’s good.” His claim is that Netanyahu migrated from the first to the second as the facts stopped cooperating — retreating to a friendly channel that “won’t dare” ask a hard question.

This is the most useful tell of all, because it works in real time. When a speaker moves from here is why to trust me, from argument to reassurance, that shift is usually the audible signature of a lost argument. The confidence goes up precisely as the evidence runs out.

None of this requires a degree. That’s Rosenthal’s own point — he writes for the public because, as he puts it, “language is everybody’s asset.” The people using these techniques are counting on you not to notice them. Noticing is the whole defense.