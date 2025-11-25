Are Fact Checkers Really Fact-Checkers...or Something Else?

Fact-checkers aren’t neutral and not independent.They’re not referees.And they’re definitely not here to “protect” you.



In this investigation, I break down how Western “fact-checking” has quietly merged with NATO’s cognitive-warfare strategy — a system that targets public perception as a battlefield. We go into the doctrine, the networks, the money, and the soft-power ecosystem behind it all.



From the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) — the U.S. government’s velvet-glove influence machine — to the EU’s East StratCom, the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab, and the Pentagon-linked Graphika and Moonshot teams, this is the infrastructure that decides what you’re “allowed” to believe.



And as if that wasn’t enough, we look at Israel’s Esther Project — a covert influencer operation paying up to $150,000/month to slip propaganda between latte art, skincare routines, and makeup tutorials. That’s not accidental. That’s cognitive warfare in its purest form.



If you’ve ever wondered why certain narratives get labeled “misinformation” the moment they threaten geopolitical interests, this video lays out exactly how the machine works — step by step, without euphemisms.



👇 Full investigation with sources, documents, and receipts

(The long-form exposé includes names, funding trails, and the architecture behind the “truth-management” industry.)

📝 Substack: https://karat.substack.com



👇 Watch the full breakdown of Israel’s Esther Project

🎥 YouTube: https://youtu.be/nZ_My5eg9_4



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