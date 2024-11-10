Are the Maccabi Tel Aviv Hooligans Really the Victims? Examining the Amsterdam Riots

🎥 In this video, we dive into the recent Amsterdam riots, examining how the media has portrayed Israeli soccer fans as innocent victims. But is this depiction accurate? 🚨 Through a critical lens, we analyze the underlying events and question the dominant narrative that may be skewing public perception. Who were the real instigators, and how might media bias shape our understanding? Join us as we uncover the untold story and bring clarity to a complex incident.

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