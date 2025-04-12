Betraying Nelson Mandela? Why South Africa Backs Israel’s Apartheid, with Prof. Patrick Bond

🔥What if dismantling Israeli apartheid isn't decided at the UN or in the US, but in the streets of Johannesburg?



South Africa’s celebrated transition from apartheid holds vital lessons and warnings for Palestine. Behind its iconic liberation lies a story of economic betrayal, elite capture, and unfinished justice—a narrative deeply relevant to today’s struggles.



In this exclusive interview, distinguished scholar-activist Prof. Patrick Bond explores what Palestine and global allies can genuinely learn from South Africa. He examines the effectiveness of global solidarity and Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS), while critically assessing the ANC’s embrace of neoliberal frameworks that compromised true liberation.



With profound insights into power, protest, and political compromise, Prof. Bond offers not just historical analysis, but a strategic blueprint for resistance—against apartheid, fossil-fueled imperialism, and the illusion that genuine liberation can be negotiated within oppressive systems.



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Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

03:30 Who is Patrick Bond

07:00 Nelson Mandela

15:00 Knowledge from social struggle

19:15 BDS South Africa vs Israel

33:10 Axis of Genocide

36:00 Oil, Oil, Oil

40:35 How to sanction Israel

46:30 Israeli warfare systems soon in your town

54:35 The double play of BRICS

01:01:40 A new financial system

01:05:40 Saudi schizophrenia

01:08:40 Climate Catastrophe

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