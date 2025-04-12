Betraying Nelson Mandela? Why South Africa Backs Israel’s Apartheid, with Prof. Patrick Bond

🔥What if dismantling Israeli apartheid isn't decided at the UN or in the US, but in the streets of Johannesburg?
South Africa’s celebrated transition from apartheid holds vital lessons and warnings for Palestine. Behind its iconic liberation lies a story of economic betrayal, elite capture, and unfinished justice—a narrative deeply relevant to today’s struggles.
In this exclusive interview, distinguished scholar-activist Prof. Patrick Bond explores what Palestine and global allies can genuinely learn from South Africa. He examines the effectiveness of global solidarity and Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS), while critically assessing the ANC’s embrace of neoliberal frameworks that compromised true liberation.
With profound insights into power, protest, and political compromise, Prof. Bond offers not just historical analysis, but a strategic blueprint for resistance—against apartheid, fossil-fueled imperialism, and the illusion that genuine liberation can be negotiated within oppressive systems.
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Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
03:30 Who is Patrick Bond
07:00 Nelson Mandela
15:00 Knowledge from social struggle
19:15 BDS South Africa vs Israel
33:10 Axis of Genocide
36:00 Oil, Oil, Oil
40:35 How to sanction Israel
46:30 Israeli warfare systems soon in your town
54:35 The double play of BRICS
01:01:40 A new financial system
01:05:40 Saudi schizophrenia
01:08:40 Climate Catastrophe
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