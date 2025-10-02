Executive Summary

September 2025 marked a watershed in the world’s response to Israel’s devastating assault on Gaza. As the war dragged into its second year, former U.S. president Donald Trump unveiled a 21‑point plan ostensibly designed to end the fighting and set up a Gaza International Transitional Authority (GITA). Leaked drafts showed the authority would be chaired by Tony Blair and staffed mainly by international businesspeople and investors with minimal Palestinian representation. In parallel, investigations revealed that tech magnate Larry Ellison had become the single largest donor to the Tony Blair Institute (TBI), pledging more than £257 million and effectively underwriting the institute’s expansion newstatesman.com. Rumours circulated that Sigrid Kaag, the UN’s Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, had been offered a GITA board seat. These claims, combined with the plan’s apparent alignment with Israeli and U.S. interests, raised questions about whether a privately‑funded governance architecture was being constructed to entrench Israeli control over Gaza.

This investigation follows an OSINT and primary‑source driven approach. I examined the leaked GITA draft, mainstream reporting, foundation filings and transcripts. I mapped the timeline of Trump’s plan; analysed GITA’s structure, legal basis and potential investors; traced Ellison’s funding to TBI; and assessed the authenticity of rumours regarding Sigrid Kaag. A network analysis highlights the relationships between key actors—Blair, Ellison, the White House, Gulf partners, the Israeli government and international investors. A money‑flow analysis illustrates how Ellison’s funding streams into TBI and, via its staff, into policy proposals that could benefit Oracle and Israeli/U.S. strategic objectives. A policy risk matrix evaluates the potential impacts on Palestinian sovereignty, international law and corporate capture.

The evidence shows that Trump’s plan and the GITA draft were largely crafted by U.S. and Israeli‑aligned actors, with minimal Palestinian input. The draft grants wide‑ranging powers to the GITA chair and board, allowing them to issue binding decisions and establish technocratic ministries timesofisrael.com. Investment boards staffed by foreign billionaires would oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and economic development theguardian.com. The property‑rights preservation unit aims to prevent the expropriation of land, yet the plan sidesteps Palestinian institutions and effectively splits Gaza from the West Bank timesofisrael.com theguardian.com. Ellison’s enormous donations to TBI have transformed it into a global policy engine; internal sources describe TBI as acting as a “sales engine” for Oracle and note joint retreats with the company lighthousereports.com. This close relationship raises concerns about the impartiality of TBI’s policy recommendations, including those related to Gaza. As for Sigrid Kaag, no credible evidence places her on a proposed GITA board, - yet. A Financial Times transcript from mid‑2025 shows her discussing UN reconstruction mechanisms but does not mention any board position ft.com. The leaked GITA draft lists only a “senior UN official” as a potential board member timesofisrael.com, and the Middle East Eye article uses Kaag merely as an example middleeasteye.net. I therefore classify the Kaag rumour as to be confirmed.

This investigation concludes that Trump’s plan and Blair’s GITA draft constitute a blueprint for external control. The structure, funding and staffing reflect the interests of U.S., Israeli and private corporate actors more than those of Palestinians. Ellison’s funding of TBI provides a financial backbone that aligns Blair’s institute with Oracle’s commercial goals, raising conflict‑of‑interest concerns. If implemented, the plan would likely entrench Israeli and corporate influence over Gaza’s governance and resources, undermining Palestinian sovereignty and violating principles of international law.

The Methodology

This report employs an investigative framework: document‑led, critical and anchored in verifiable sources. The research proceeded in five stages:

Open‑source triage: we surveyed mainstream media coverage, academic analyses and independent investigations to identify key documents, actors and allegations. Sources included Al Jazeera, The Guardian, Times of Israel, Middle East Eye, New Statesman, Lighthouse Reports, Reuters, and transcripts from Financial Times. Primary document retrieval: we examined the leaked 21‑page GITA draft published by Haaretz and summarised by the Guardian and Times of Israel. We collected statements from White House briefings, UN agencies and TBI/Oracle communications when available. The Guardian, Middle East Eye, Timeline and network mapping: we constructed a chronology of events from the war’s outbreak through Trump’s September 2025 plan and subsequent leaks. I built a network map of actors, showing institutional affiliations and funding relationships. Money‑trail verification: we analysed public filings and credible investigations to determine the amounts and timing of Larry Ellison’s donations to TBI newstatesman.com lighthousereports.com. We cross‑checked currency conversions and pledge versus cash contributions. Adversarial fact‑check: we compared claims from different sources, assessed the authenticity of the Sigrid Kaag rumour and examined the plan’s legality under international law. Where possible we sought on‑record comments from relevant parties and flagged unverified or disputed claims.



Chronology of Key Events

Oct 2024 – May 2025

Israel conducts a prolonged assault on Gaza, causing mass casualties and destruction. Ceasefire talks repeatedly collapse. aljazeera.com

Jun 2025

Rumours surface about Donald Trump planning a postwar governance structure for Gaza; early drafts circulated within U.S. and Israeli policy circles.

Jul 7 2025

The Guardian reports that staff at the Tony Blair Institute participated in calls for the “Trump Riviera” plan, an Israeli‑backed project to turn Gaza into a resort and manufacturing zone, though TBI denies drafting it theguardian.com.

Sept 18 2025

Times of Israel reveals details of a U.S‑backed proposal for a Gaza International Transitional Authority (GITA), chaired by Tony Blair and modelled on Kosovo/East Timor timesofisrael.com.

Sept 23 2025

Al Jazeera reports that Trump plans to present a plan to Arab and Muslim leaders during the UN General Assembly, seeking troop contributions and funding for reconstruction aljazeera.com.

Sept 24 2025

New Statesman publishes an in‑depth investigation into Larry Ellison’s donations to TBI, revealing that his foundation has pledged at least £257 million since 2021 newstatesman.com.

Sept 25 2025

The Guardian reports that the White House supports Tony Blair to head GITA and details the authority’s structure: seven‑to‑ten‑member board, strong representation of Muslim figures, commissioners for different sectors, property‑rights unit, and a base in Egypt’s El‑Arish theguardian.com.

Sept 29 2025

The Guardian publishes an article citing a leaked 21‑page GITA draft; it shows the authority would sideline Palestinians, split Gaza from the West Bank and rely on public‑private partnerships for reconstruction theguardian.com. A Middle East Eye breakdown emphasises the plan’s billionaire‑heavy board and notes a senior UN official as a potential member middleeasteye.net.

Sept 29 2025

Reuters reports that the White House says Israel and Hamas are “very close” to a framework deal based on Trump’s 21‑point peace plan reuters.com. Another Reuters piece notes that U.S. and Israeli officials are close to agreement but still need Hamas’s consent reuters.com.

Sept 29 2025

Discussions about Sigrid Kaag’s alleged GITA role circulate online. However, a Financial Times transcript shows Kaag discussing reconstruction and UNRWA legislation without any mention of GITA ft.com. No primary document confirms her involvement; the rumour remains unverified.



Trump’s 21‑Point Gaza Plan

President Donald Trump presented a 21‑point peace plan during the UN General Assembly in late September 2025. According to Al Jazeera, the plan sought to secure a ceasefire, facilitate Israeli withdrawal, and create a multinational force composed of troops from countries such as Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan and Indonesia aljazeera.com. Indonesia’s president Prabowo Subianto said his country was ready to contribute peacekeeping forces; other Muslim-majority nations were approached for funding and troops. The plan explicitly excluded Hamas and envisaged future Palestinian Authority involvement, although Israel opposed any role for the PA aljazeera.com reuters.com. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Israel and Hamas were “very close” to a framework agreement based on the plan reuters.com. Reports indicated that U.S. and Israeli officials were in near agreement but Hamas’s consent remained uncertain reuters.com. The plan aimed to release all hostages, halt Israeli attacks on Qatar, and launch new dialogue between Israel and Palestinians reuters.com.

On closer inspection it seems that the 21‑point plan lacks transparency; full details have not been publicly released. However, leaks suggest it forms the backbone of the GITA draft. Arab states were reportedly willing to contribute troops and funds, but only if Gaza’s governance transitioned towards a Palestinian state. Israel insisted that Hamas be ousted and resisted PA involvement reuters.com. Cairo demanded the PA be included and sought guarantees that Israel would abide by the plan reuters.com Critics argued that the plan would entrench Israeli annexation of the West Bank if it failed, echoing long-standing concerns about permanent occupation.

GITA Design and Tony Blair’s Role

The Gaza International Transitional Authority (GITA) is the centrepiece of the leaked governance blueprint. According to the Times of Israel, the plan envisages a supreme political and legal authority for Gaza, modelled on transitional administrations in Kosovo and East Timor timesofisrael.com. The GITA would operate from Egypt’s El‑Arishfor at least 30 days and later relocate to Gaza. Its board would have 7–10 members, including one qualified Palestinian, a senior UN official, and leading international figures with strong representation from Muslim countries. The board would issue binding decisions and report to the UN Security Council. Tony Blairwould chair the board and head a strategic secretariat of up to 25 people timesofisrael.com. A Palestinian Executive Authority (PEA) would manage ministries under GITA’s oversight; a property‑rights preservation unit would protect the rights of displaced Gazans timesofisrael.com.

The Guardian’s leaked draft paints an even clearer picture. It shows that the GITA would effectively split Gaza from the West Bank by creating a separate legal jurisdiction and circumventing the Palestinian Authority (PA) theguardian.com. The proposed Investment Promotion and Economic Development Authority would employ public‑private partnerships and blended finance to deliver commercial returns for investors theguardian.com. Only one Palestinian representative would sit on the board, which would otherwise consist of foreign billionaires and businesspeople, including names like Naguib Sawiris, Marc Rowan (Apollo Global Management CEO) and Aryeh Lightstone (former aide to U.S. ambassador David Friedman) theguardian.com. Critics fear this structure would sideline Palestinians and subject Gaza to external control. The chair holds wide authority to set political and strategic direction and lead diplomacy with Israel, Egypt and the U.S. theguardian.com.

Middle East Eye’s analysis concurs, noting that the board would include “a senior UN official (the article cites Sigrid Kaag as an example), a leading foreign figure with strong representation of Muslims, a [Palestinian] technocrat and other business figures” middleeasteye.net. Yet the article emphasises that Palestinians appear at the bottom of the hierarchy, raising concerns about a neo-colonial governance model. The board would also oversee a Gaza Investment Promotion and Economic Development Authority tasked with attracting capital and delivering returns middleeasteye.net.

Property rights and displacement: The GITA draft includes a property‑rights preservation unit designed to ensure that “voluntary departures” of Palestinians do not affect their property rights timesofisrael.com. Critics view this as a fig leaf for population transfer; the plan does not guarantee that displaced Gazans can return or that their land won’t be repurposed for investors. In addition, the plan’s reliance on a multinational stabilization force (with potential U.S. or Israeli command) raises questions about sovereignty and accountability.

Tony Blair’s involvement: Blair’s record as Middle East Quartet envoy (2007–2015) was marred by accusations of bias towards Israel. According to Guardian sources, U.S. officials insisted on Blair because of his ties to Gulf states and ability to liaise with Israel theguardian.com. The leaked draft tasks Blair with chairing the board, appointing commissioners and leading diplomacy timesofisrael.com. Critics argue that his leadership could entrench foreign control and investor interests; supporters claim he could attract investment and expertise. Blair’s team insists that any transitional body must eventually return authority to the PA and preserve Palestinians’ rights theguardian.com.



Larry Ellison’s Funding of the Tony Blair Institute

Magnitude of donations: The Larry Ellison Foundation has been donating or pledging over £257 million to the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) since 2021 newstatesman.com. These contributions dwarf those of any other donor and have allowed TBI to expand its staff from about 200 to 900 and operate in 45 countries newstatesman.com. A separate investigation by Lighthouse Reports reveals that Ellison’s contributions included at least $130 million between 2021 and 2023 and a pledge of $218 million thereafter lighthousereports.com. TBI insiders described the institute as acting as a “sales engine” for Oracle, noting joint retreats and meetings between TBI and Oracle lighthousereports.com.

Influence over policy: According to the New Statesman, TBI's expansion has, thanks to Larry, enabled it to exert significant influence over UK data policy. Staffers and academics criticised TBI for promoting AI and data initiatives that align closely with Oracle's commercial interests, such as the establishment of a national health data library newstatesman.com. The Lighthouse Reports investigation notes that TBI collaborated with Oracle to lobby governments for digital transformation projects, including a national health platform in Ghana lighthousereports.com. These activities raise questions about whether TBI is a think tank or a lobbying arm for Ellison and Oracle.

Implications for GITA: Given TBI’s heavy financial reliance on Ellison, it is reasonable to question whether the institute’s staff influenced the GITA draft to align with Oracle or investor interests. The Guardian reported that TBI staff participated in “Trump Riviera” planning calls with Israeli businessmen and the Boston Consulting Group, and circulated a document called the “Gaza Economic Blueprint”, though TBI denied authoring it theguardian.com. The blueprint reportedly advocated paying half a million Palestinians to leave Gaza and building a resort named after Elon Musk. TBI stated that it does not endorse relocation and emphasised that Gaza is for Gazans theguardian.com. Nevertheless, the participation of TBI staff suggests that the institute was at least engaged in shaping economic visions for postwar Gaza. With Ellison’s backing, TBI’s proposals could favour digital infrastructure projects and data‑driven governance beneficial to Oracle.



Sigrid Kaag and the “Leaked Emails” Rumour

Role and career: Sigrid Kaag is a Dutch diplomat and former finance minister who was appointed UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza in December 2023. She coordinates the “2720 Mechanism”, a UN system ensuring humanitarian aid flows into Gaza. Her role involves liaising with the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Israel and donors to facilitate reconstruction and humanitarian access.

Sigrid Kaag has carefully cultivated the image of a seasoned diplomat and humanitarian, but her record in Gaza exposes a different reality: one of complicity with Israel’s designs under the guise of “neutral” coordination. Appointed as the UN’s humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, she has presided over a bureaucratic theater that funnels aid through structures acceptable to Israel, effectively legitimizing its siege and destruction while offering the illusion of international concern. Far from challenging Israel’s war crimes, Kaag’s role has been to manage the optics, to keep Western donors engaged while ensuring nothing undermines Tel Aviv’s control of the crisis. Even her silence in the face of repeated Israeli obstruction of aid convoys and targeted killings of UN staff speaks volumes—this is not neutrality, it is alignment. For Palestinians, Kaag represents not hope but the familiar pattern of UN officials smoothing over atrocities while ensuring Israel remains untouchable.

In late September 2025, social media posts and some blogs claimed that Kaag had been offered a seat on the GITA board. The Middle East Eye article on the leaked GITA draft mentions a “senior UN official” as a potential board member and uses Kaag as an illustrative example middleeasteye.net. However, the article does not claim that she accepted or was formally offered a seat. A Financial Times transcript of Kaag’s remarks on UNRWA and Gaza reconstruction around the same period makes no mention of GITA or a board role ft.com.

The rumour may have been circulated to create the impression that the UN endorses GITA and to lend legitimacy to the plan. Associating Kaag—a respected Dutch diplomat—with the board could reassure European donors and moderate public scepticism. Conversely, the rumour could be disinformation aimed at undermining Kaag’s neutrality. Absent evidence, this report classifies the claim as unverified. Time will tell.



Strategic Effect and Policy Implications

Impact on Palestinian sovereignty: The GITA draft clearly sidelines Palestinian institutions. The board includes only one Palestinian representative and gives foreign officials, investors and businesspeople decisive power over Gaza’s governance theguardian.com. By legally separating Gaza from the West Bank and the PA, the plan undermines the possibility of a unified Palestinian state. The PA would be reduced to a subordinate partner with minimal authority. This arrangement violates the Palestinian right to self‑determination and could contravene international law governing belligerent occupation, which requires the occupying power to respect the sovereignty of the occupied population.

The plan’s reliance on public‑private partnerships (PPPs) and blended finance suggests that reconstruction and governance will be driven by profit. Investors like Sawiris and Rowan would have formal roles in GITA; the Investment Promotion and Economic Development Authority would deliver returns to investors theguardian.com. This raises the risk of corporate capture, where private companies (potentially including Oracle) shape policies to secure contracts and data rights. Such arrangements could divert aid and reconstruction funds into profits rather than public benefit.

The masterminds behind the plan envisage a multinational stabilisation force composed mainly of Arab and Muslim troops. However, the force would likely operate under U.S. and Israeli security parameters. Without a timeline for full Israeli withdrawal, Gaza could remain under de facto occupation. The property‑rights unit appears to address displacement but may simply legitimise the status quo.

Under international law, a belligerent occupier must administer the occupied territory in the interests of the population and cannot transfer its own civilians there. Creating an international authority that excludes the local population and facilitates profit‑driven reconstruction may contravene these obligations. The plan could also violate the UN Charter if it bypasses the Security Council or uses UN involvement to rubber‑stamp foreign domination. Accountability mechanisms for investors and donors are unclear.



Conclusion

This investigation reveals that the Trump–GITA plan represents a concerted effort by U.S., Israeli and private interests to shape Gaza’s postwar governance. The leaked GITA draft envisions an international authority chaired by Tony Blair, staffed predominantly by foreign investors, and legally separate from the West Bank. Palestinians are given token representation and no real sovereignty theguardian.com. The investment‑driven model prioritises profit and could deliver control over Gaza’s reconstruction to a consortium of billionaires. The Larry Ellison Foundation’s unprecedented donations to the Tony Blair Institute have empowered the think tank to influence policy, raising concerns about conflicts of interest and the alignment of public policy with Oracle’s commercial ambitions newstatesman.com lighthousereports.com.

Ultimately, the plan’s architecture entrenches external control and undermines Palestinian self‑determination. It risks turning Gaza into a laboratory for neoliberal experimentation, where private investors and foreign governments manage reconstruction and security, while the indigenous population remains marginalised. Any sustainable solution must centre Palestinian rights, involve legitimate Palestinian institutions and comply with international law. Otherwise, the cycle of occupation, exploitation and conflict will continue.



