Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
3d

Its not merely the gulf despots why Kushner is there and doing what he is doing.

Kushner has no qualifications other than being the heir to one of the zionist oligarch familes of israel...and being the son in law of the US president, who in turn is a fully owned asset of the zionist oligarch Miriam Adelson.

As such it's not clear to me why the story needs to be built around the gulf despots, who it should be clear by now are actually lackeys of....the zionist controlled emprie.

Also not clear why the article needs to be accompanied by a fake news AI-generated picture of a scene that never occured. Such depictions should only be left to illustration or cartooning, and such NEVER blur the linesof reality by presented in the format of "real" photographs. Very poor choice if if the objective is to help clarify reality for people.

Too many people are getting drunk on AI: Just because your AI tool can do X or Y or Z does not mean that is a good idea to do it. Put it away.

And god help us when the AI bots then compound the mees by vaccuuming up these articles with AI generated fake new "photographs". Will only further compound the AI hallicinations.

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
3d

Really great article. Much appreciated. And I encourage everyone to listen to the interview with Aaron Good too.

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