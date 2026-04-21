On February 26, 2026, two days before the United States and Israel launched their attack on Iran, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff sat with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva for what all parties understood to be the last serious chance at diplomacy. The talks were mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who shuttled between delegations through a morning and an afternoon session. Progress, by multiple accounts, was real. Araghchi had arrived declaring he came with “real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal.” Iran’s senior adviser Ali Shamkhani wrote on X, as the talks were still running, that an agreement on the core nuclear weapons question “aligns” with Khamenei’s fatwa and Iran’s doctrine, and that “an immediate agreement is within reach.”

The obstacle was the American demand. Kushner and Witkoff insisted that Iran destroy its three main enrichment facilities and surrender its entire stockpile of enriched uranium to the United States. Iran refused. It had spent two decades insisting on its right to enrich, and it was not surrendering that right under the barrel of a military buildup. The gap was real. But the gap was also, by the accounts of every mediator present, bridgeable.

Forty-eight hours later, the bombs fell.

Araghchi did not forget Geneva. When the New York Times revealed in mid-March that Kushner had been simultaneously soliciting billions in new investments from Gulf state sovereign wealth funds while serving as America’s de facto Middle East envoy, Iran’s foreign minister posted the headline directly to X. His full caption deserves to be read without redaction: “I’ve been told that family of a U.S. soldier killed in the war of choice on Iran is relying on public donations. As fair and equitable deal was within reach, those providing poor advice to POTUS are responsible for bloodshed. This war is imposed on both Americans and Iranians.”

No diplomatic language. No hedging. The man America sent to negotiate peace had, at the same moment, been pitching his fund to the governments that had lobbied for the war’s beginning.

This is the story that should be dominating front pages. It largely isn’t.

Affinity Partners, the private equity firm Kushner founded immediately upon leaving the White House in 2021, is not, by any conventional measure, an investment firm. Its investment committee at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund recommended rejecting Kushner’s proposal outright, citing inexperience and excessive fees. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman overruled them. Through 2024, Affinity had collected approximately $157 million in management fees from foreign investors — $87 million from Saudi Arabia alone — while generating no return on investment and distributing no earnings back to clients. In Affinity’s SEC filings, the line items related to annual rate of return are marked simply “N/A.”

The Senate Finance Committee, after a years-long investigation led by Senator Ron Wyden, reached its conclusion in plain language: Affinity’s investors “may not be motivated by commercial considerations,” but rather by the opportunity to funnel foreign government money to members of President Trump’s family. Wyden subsequently referred Kushner to the Department of Justice for potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Nothing happened. Kushner kept the fees. And when Trump returned to office, the son-in-law came with him — not as a registered official subject to ethics laws, security clearances, or Senate confirmation, but as a “volunteer.” In this capacity, he has led or co-led negotiations over Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran — three of the most consequential foreign policy files in the world — while running a firm whose assets under management are 99% foreign-sourced, having grown from $3 billion at the start of the 2024 election year to $4.8 billion by year’s end, a surge the Garcia-Wyden letter attributes to Gulf states “currying favour” in anticipation of a second Trump term.

There is a sixth investor in Affinity Partners whose identity Kushner has declined to disclose.

The financial architecture here rewards close attention. Saudi Arabia pays Kushner 1.25% of its $2 billion investment annually — $25 million per year, guaranteed, regardless of performance, through August 2026. August 2026 is also the month Saudi Arabia gains the right to renegotiate its terms or withdraw its funds entirely — an exit window falling squarely in the middle of a second Trump term, and squarely after a war whose outcome will reshape the regional order the Saudis have been paying Kushner to influence.

Saudi Arabia, according to CNN reporting and the New York Times, was among the Gulf governments that privately urged Trump to strike Iran — the kingdom’s longtime regional rival. The UAE, another major Affinity backer with approximately $200 million committed to the fund, was part of the same lobbying campaign. Steve Witkoff, Kushner’s co-negotiator in Islamabad, meanwhile co-founded World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture into which UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan secretly purchased a 49% stake for $500 million — a deal signed by Eric Trump four days before the inauguration and never publicly disclosed. Of the initial payment, $187 million flowed to Trump family entities and at least $31 million to entities tied to the Witkoff family.

These are the men America sent to make peace. The governments funding their private fortunes had lobbied for the attack those talks were meant to prevent. This is not a conflict of interest in the conventional sense. It is a business model.

What makes the Islamabad episode so revealing is not that the talks failed — failure in diplomacy is common enough — but the terms on which they failed. The US demanded, as non-negotiable parameters, that Iran end all uranium enrichment, dismantle its major nuclear facilities, and retrieve more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium believed buried underground — terms Tehran had rejected in every prior round of negotiations, before and during the war. Iran’s Foreign Minister, after 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, posted on X that the delegation had come “in good faith to end war” but encountered “maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.”

Iran was being asked to dismantle its deterrence permanently, with no binding security guarantee against a future attack — by the same country that had attacked it during the previous round of negotiations.

The more searching question is whether the American team arrived in Islamabad to succeed. A deal that ends the war also ends Kushner’s utility to his investors. A grinding, unresolved conflict — punctuated by ceasefires, crises, and fresh rounds of talks — keeps his access perpetually valuable. Saudi Arabia does not need Jared Kushner to manage a bond portfolio. It needs him close to power during a war that is redrawing the map of the region it dominates.

The Senate’s investigators came close to stating this explicitly. The Garcia-Wyden letter to Affinity states that Affinity’s “main value could be in making political connections and problem-solving, not rendering investment expertise,” and that Kushner’s arrangement with foreign sovereign wealth funds “is not only criminal but is endangering the lives of Americans and threatening our national security.” The letter is signed by sitting members of Congress. The White House has not responded to its demands.

The war itself was launched without legal foundation that any named intelligence official has been willing to publicly defend. Joe Kent, the director of the Trump administration’s own National Counterterrorism Center, resigned on March 17and posted his letter on X: “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee the following day, declined entirely to confirm that Iran posed an imminent threat — telling Senator Ossoff that determining imminence was the president’s responsibility, not the intelligence community’s. The Arms Control Association, analysing the intelligence community’s own 2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment, concluded that neither Iran’s nuclear nor its missile programmes met any recognised legal threshold for imminent threat. The Defense Intelligence Agency had assessed, separately, that Iran would not have ICBM capability until 2035.

The administration has offered multiple, shifting, and at points directly contradictory justifications for the war — nuclear capability one day, Iranian proxies the next, the Strait of Hormuz the day after — cycling through rationales the way a prosecutor cycles through charges when the first ones don’t stick.

There is a school of American political analysis that reaches for the word “dysfunction” when confronted with spectacles like this. The word is wrong. What has unfolded in the Iran war is not a system failing to achieve its stated goals. It is a system achieving its actual ones.

Political scientists who study the deep structural logic of American power — and there are very few willing to name what they see plainly — have long argued that the criminality woven through US foreign policy is not incidental but constitutive. That the rule of law in American statecraft is not the norm from which exceptions occasionally deviate, but rather the decorative frame around a picture painted entirely in exceptions. The arrangement Aaron Good describes in a recent and essential interview — where oligarchic networks, organised crime, and political power blur past the point of distinction, where crime is a feature of the system rather than a defect — is no longer academic in its implications. It has a name: Affinity Partners. It has a fee schedule. And it has a war.

Good, a political scientist whose 2022 book American Exception: Empire and the Deep State traced this structural logic from the postwar national security state through to the present, spent a decade building an evidentiary case that most of his colleagues preferred not to engage. Watching the Islamabad talks collapse while Kushner’s fundraising calendar ran uninterrupted, it is difficult to argue with his conclusions. His interview — which maps this terrain with a clarity that mainstream commentary has studiously avoided — is worth watching in full before the next round of negotiations begins.

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The citizens of Iran did not choose this war. Their supreme leader was killed in its opening hours. Their cities absorbed weeks of strikes. Flights across the Middle East came to a near-complete halt, stranding millions. The human cost, still accumulating, will define this region for a generation.

None of that cost was necessary. The talks in Geneva on February 26 were going somewhere. Oman’s mediating foreign minister said so publicly; Iran’s negotiators said so; a senior US official told Axios the talks were “positive.” What stopped them was not Iranian intransigence — it was an American ultimatum that Iran could not accept and that the US team almost certainly knew Iran could not accept.

What was not offered, because it cannot be offered, is an honest account of the interests that were actually served: the Saudi crown prince who needed Iran weakened, the son-in-law whose August 2026 investor renegotiation window needed to arrive with his geopolitical value demonstrated, the father-in-law whose hold on power is inseparable from a world kept too chaotic for accountability to land.

The Garcia-Wyden letter calls it directly: a “corrupt arrangement” that is “not only criminal but is endangering the lives of Americans.” It was written into the congressional record. The Senate Finance Committee documented the financial structure in granular detail. You do not need to theorise about motives when the evidence has been entered into the public record by sitting senators and congressmen.

The Islamabad talks are likely to resume, with a ceasefire expiring April 21. Kushner remains on the US delegation. His firm continues its fundraising. Saudi Arabia’s withdrawal window opens in four months.

There is a question worth sitting with as the next round begins: when a man’s personal financial interests are structurally aligned with the failure of the negotiations he is conducting, when the government that appointed him has classified him a “volunteer” to avoid asking hard questions, and when his largest investors are the governments that lobbied for the war — what exactly is being negotiated?

The answer is not peace. The answer is the price.

Aaron Good’s interview — on the deep-state architecture that makes arrangements like Kushner’s not only possible but predictable — is available in full here.

Sources

This article is based on extensive open‑source research, including reports, investigations, policy papers, corporate documents, and legal or NGO. Most sources are shared via the inline links in the article.