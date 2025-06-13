BREAKING: Israel Attacks Iran's Nuclear Facilities and Top Military Commanders

⚠️ WAR HAS BEGUN: On June 13th, Israel launched a massive preemptive strike on Iran — killing top commanders, bombing nuclear sites, and triggering a regional cascade that could spiral into full-scale war.



In this explosive episode, we break down Operation Rising Lion — the most aggressive Israeli military campaign since the 1980s — and the immediate Iranian retaliation that followed. With over 200 fighter jets striking 100+ targets and Iran launching waves of drones in response, the Middle East is once again on a knife’s edge.



But this isn't just a military story — it's a media and narrative war.🔍 Why is the Western press still pretending the U.S. is a bystander?🔍 What role did nuclear diplomacy sabotage play behind the scenes?🔍 And who actually benefits from this "preemptive" chaos?



We expose the disinformation, the economic tremors, and the cynical timing — just days before a new round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks.

🎯 This isn’t about Iran having a bomb. It’s about Israel dropping the narrative it couldn’t win — and replacing it with missiles.





🧠 Dive deeper on Substack for the full investigation: https://karat.substack.com



👉 Subscribe for real analysis — not recycled talking points.

📢 Comment below — I read everything.

🔔 Hit the bell so you don’t miss what comes next. This story is far from over.



Thomas Karat at Substack:https://karat.substack.com/



Further Links:

US Ambassador Chas Freeman: https://youtu.be/8L12kTBd1Q4

Israeli super spy: https://youtu.be/fjy55BS6Y5k



#IsraelStrikesIran

#OperationRisingLion

#TehranUnderAttack (تهران_زیر_حمله)

#IranIsraelConflict

#IsraelIranWar

#IranNuclear

#MiddleEastCrisis

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