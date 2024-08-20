Britain has blood on its hands

Dive into a revealing interview with Prof. Nigel Ashton as we critically examine the deep-seated roots of the ongoing Middle East conflict, tracing back to Great Britain's controversial colonial legacy and the lasting impact of US foreign policy. In this thought-provoking discussion, Prof. Ashton uncovers how Britain's imperial ambitions and the US's unwavering support for Israel have fueled instability and perpetuated violence in the region.

Learn about the historical decisions that have led to today's turmoil, from the Sykes-Picot Agreement to the Balfour Declaration, and explore how these actions have contributed to the Israel-Palestine conflict and broader tensions across the Middle East. Prof. Ashton provides a nuanced and critical perspective on how Western powers, particularly Great Britain and the US, have shaped the fate of millions in the Middle East through policies that continue to provoke unrest.

If you're seeking an in-depth analysis of the West's inglorious role in the Middle East's ongoing strife, this interview is for you.



Here the mention link:

Israeli culture magazine Mekomit published on 28 October a leaked document issued by Israel’s Ministry of Intelligence recommending the occupation of Gaza and total transfer of its 2.3 million inhabitants to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/11290

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

06:00 Britain’s inglorious role in the Middle East

14:00 Jewish terrorism under Menachim Begin

18:00 Balfour Declaration, 678 words that gave a country away

22:10 Did the US green-light Israels 1967 attack

27:00 Geo-strategic interests to keep the villa in the jungle

32:00 The growing gap between the rulers and the ruled

37:20 Collapse of the rules based order

43:25 Where are we heading next

58:25 Netanyahu holding on to power

01:00:40 Great Britains inglorious actions in the Middle East

01:03:25 Deception, propaganda and lies

01:10:00 Americas legacy

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