British Army Colonel Arrested in London, with Chris Romberg

British Army Colonel, son of Holocaust survivors, was arrested in London for holding a placard that said: ‘I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.



Chris Romberg — 75 years old, former defence attaché in Egypt and Jordan, son of Holocaust survivors — was among the 522 people arrested at a peaceful protest in Parliament Square after the UK government proscribed Palestine Action under anti-terror laws.



Arrested for holding a simple placard reading “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action” — something now criminalised under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act. Romberg says this was his first arrest ever.



In this interview, Romberg speaks out about how peaceful dissent is being branded as terrorism, about legal overreach, and about what it means when states invoke national security in secret.



He reflects on why he risked arrest, motivated by his family history, his service, and what he witnessed in the Middle East. He asks what kind of government punishes someone for holding a sign, and what precedents are being set for free speech and democracy.



🔔 Subscribe to stay informed with first-hand accounts and critical analyses of how state power, protest, and democracy are intersecting.



📌 Further Links:



NATO’s cognitive warfare program: https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare



Digital ID’s: https://karat.substack.com/p/scanned-scored-silenced



CFSP 2025/966: https://karat.substack.com/p/pay-obey-or-get-de-banked



Kaja Kasllas: https://karat.substack.com/p/how-unelected-bureaucrats-are-steering



📌 Interviews:



Jordans former foreign Minister: https://youtu.be/QMhITHMem4UGiddeon Gideon Levy: https://youtu.be/huTCYl8tm3g

Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks

Ken McCarthy: https://youtu.be/VZ2PzhTwIb0

Survivor of the Tantura massacre: https://youtu.be/odTzMZmHhPY

Yael, Daughter of Tantura perpetrator: https://youtu.be/Ym6SBfWm-4Y

Rich Rorer, former AIPAC: https://youtu.be/9hQ7x9QBwOs

Your iPhone is a Snitch: https://youtu.be/EPWHw3VxXCs

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