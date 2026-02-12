Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
10h

The reason for this global mass censorship onslaught is that the first thing a kidnapper does is gag the victim so that they cannot sound the alarm. Give up your free speech at your peril. Once they are able to silence you, the game is over. The loss of all of your other freedoms will fall like dominos after. Anyone that advocates to censor you, or to unmask your anonymity is your adversary. Treat them like one - no matter what else they say.

But why is it so vital and necessary for the combined monolithic apparatus of government, corporations, and NGOs, to brute force censor everyone while decimating the careers and reputations of the dissenters? Here is why:

The reason the First Amendment is prime directive order 1, is because it is the most important freedom we have for the same reason it is the first target an adversary subverts, disrupts, and destroys during a crime, a war, or a takeover—preventing a target from assembling, communicating, and organizing a response to an assault grants an enormous advantage to the aggressors.

"If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent will be led, like sheep to the slaughter." —George Washington

The Second Amendment is second because it is the remedy for anyone trying to subvert the First.

----

"The 1-A is first for a reason. The 2-A is it's twin. Together they make a bond of freedom." —S.P.H.

Reply
Share
Guido Vandeven's avatar
Guido Vandeven
2hEdited

Censorship, free speech and its demolition are the one and only cover up for Europe as a continent losing jobs, it will be empty within 10 years. Economic repair and especially renovation, how many think tanks will break their head over it? And of course Russia the utmost demon, external and eternal enemy against EU must go to war, so Europe must choose whatever the cost to go into a higher gear to retributie into a continuous war industry, even at the sacrifice of their own population, they become the domestic enemies threatening the western values with their socialist and god forbid communist sympathies.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture