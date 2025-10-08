Car Bombs in Malta, Gaza Genocide & Proxy War in Ukraine; with fmr. Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo

🎙️ Evarist Bartolo | Former Foreign Minister of Malta🕊️ A conversation that moves beyond headlines, into the moral collapse of modern politics.
When Malta’s former foreign minister Evarist Bartolo speaks, the room quiets.He’s not here to defend the system — he’s here to question how it lost its soul.
From the car-bomb assassination that shook Malta’s democracy 💣 to the crumbling illusions of the Enlightenment 🏛️, Bartolo connects the dots between Europe’s colonial reflexes, America’s fading power, and a world rearranging itself around new centers of gravity 🌍.
We talk about Palestinian statehood, the proxy war in Ukraine, and how populism and “illiberal democracy” are symptoms of a deeper civilizational fatigue.And we ask — can small nations like Malta still speak truth to empires? 🇲🇹
🧭 Expect thought-provoking insights on:
The murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and what it revealed about Europe’s conscience.
The post-colonial mirage that keeps the Global South chained in Western dependency.
The Saudi-Pakistan security pact reshaping Middle Eastern power lines.
The rise of authoritarian populism as a reaction to Western hypocrisy.
🔔 Subscribe for more unfiltered conversations with diplomats, thinkers, and insiders challenging the mainstream narrative.
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📌 Timestamps available below
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
08:30 Assassinations in Malta
12:55 Malta’s role in international politics
18:05 Palestinian Statehood
25:20 The end of Enlightenment
29:30 The changing Middle East
35:10 Pakistans security deal with Saudi Arabia
38:35 Colonialism never ended
48:30 Americas proxy war in Ukraine
01:05:20 Americas declining influence
01:20:45 The rise of populism
01:35:00 Illiberal democracy
01:39:00 Europe as Americas vassal
01:44:15 Migrants and oximorons
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