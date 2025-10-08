Car Bombs in Malta, Gaza Genocide & Proxy War in Ukraine; with fmr. Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo

🎙️ Evarist Bartolo | Former Foreign Minister of Malta🕊️ A conversation that moves beyond headlines, into the moral collapse of modern politics.



When Malta’s former foreign minister Evarist Bartolo speaks, the room quiets.He’s not here to defend the system — he’s here to question how it lost its soul.



From the car-bomb assassination that shook Malta’s democracy 💣 to the crumbling illusions of the Enlightenment 🏛️, Bartolo connects the dots between Europe’s colonial reflexes, America’s fading power, and a world rearranging itself around new centers of gravity 🌍.



We talk about Palestinian statehood, the proxy war in Ukraine, and how populism and “illiberal democracy” are symptoms of a deeper civilizational fatigue.And we ask — can small nations like Malta still speak truth to empires? 🇲🇹



🧭 Expect thought-provoking insights on:

The murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and what it revealed about Europe’s conscience.

The post-colonial mirage that keeps the Global South chained in Western dependency.

The Saudi-Pakistan security pact reshaping Middle Eastern power lines.

The rise of authoritarian populism as a reaction to Western hypocrisy.



🔔 Subscribe for more unfiltered conversations with diplomats, thinkers, and insiders challenging the mainstream narrative.



✉️ Follow my work: Substack → karat.substack.com



📌 Timestamps available below



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

08:30 Assassinations in Malta

12:55 Malta’s role in international politics

18:05 Palestinian Statehood

25:20 The end of Enlightenment

29:30 The changing Middle East

35:10 Pakistans security deal with Saudi Arabia

38:35 Colonialism never ended

48:30 Americas proxy war in Ukraine

01:05:20 Americas declining influence

01:20:45 The rise of populism

01:35:00 Illiberal democracy

01:39:00 Europe as Americas vassal

01:44:15 Migrants and oximorons

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