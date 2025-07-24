Censored Truth: An Investigative Journalist Is Under Fire for His War Reporting - with Patrik Baab

📥 Investigative journalist Patrick Baab walks straight into the eye of the storm—reporting from war zones, challenging Western orthodoxy, and paying the price for it.In this explosive interview, we discuss:



* His independent reporting from Russia and Ukraine

* The political backlash he’s facing in Germany

* NATO’s quiet march toward confrontation with Russia and China

* How mainstream media buries dissent to manufacture consent

* Why global war is no longer unthinkable—it's unfolding in slow motion



🧨 As NATO doubles down in Europe and the U.S. pivots harder toward conflict with China, dissenters like Baab are being silenced—not for being wrong, but for being right too early.



📥 Executive Reports Mentioned:



📕 Trump’s 2025 Blueprint for the Coming War with China:

https://karat.substack.com/p/inside-trumps-2025-blueprint-for



📘 How Unelected Bureaucrats Are Steering Europe Toward War:

https://karat.substack.com/p/how-unelected-bureaucrats-are-steering



➡️ Further Links:

Tony Greenstein: https://youtu.be/rsC4xr_RNqs

Lawrence Wilkerson: https://youtu.be/exKT2RSd9KkI

lan Pappe: https://youtu.be/KTLkQvTTFbw

CIA analyst Ray McGovern: https://youtu.be/OQ2v_Z5L8I4

Prof. David Miller: https://youtu.be/eePwCnA_Fyw

Glenn Diesen: https://youtu.be/d-QXdozeW04

Miko Peled: https://youtu.be/yrBb42zWHPs

Prof. Nurit Peled Elhanan: https://youtu.be/Wrqp6rMEV9s

Jean Daniel Ruch (swiss ambassador): https://youtu.be/sF3It5LXVfsIsraeli Physicist Avshalom Elitzur: https://youtu.be/SDE5Fhc66jM

US Marine Ken O’keefe: https://youtu.be/hfM9hM75PDE

USS Libery survivor Phil Tourney: https://youtu.be/LmjN1uTuyls



Piece Kaja Kallas: https://youtu.be/6bTRvGXreYI

Ian Proud: https://youtu.be/UP-9seL7EdM

Israel attack Iran: https://youtu.be/zYX9I0H8vAc

Allan Pease: https://youtu.be/fedi6QMHEtE

Ivan Katchanovski: https://youtu.be/fz-5nuPJ-I4

Jeffrey Sachs: https://youtu.be/JqU2Cb0HUcc

Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/QplHaF4Ii_Y

Erik Andersson: https://youtu.be/91WoRwDsnc0

US Ambassador Chas Freeman: https://youtu.be/GftdyC3UF_8



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:40 Who is Patrik

13:25 The costs for speaking out

17:45 The financial background of war

19:10 CFSP 2025/966

23:00 The bloody fingerprints of MI6 and CIA

37:30 On the ground in Ukraine

50:20 NATO’s cognitive warfare program

57:35 America out, Europe in

01:05:30 Nord Stream Attacks

01:12:10 Brzezinski’s nightmare





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