Censored Truth: An Investigative Journalist Is Under Fire for His War Reporting - with Patrik Baab

📥 Investigative journalist Patrick Baab walks straight into the eye of the storm—reporting from war zones, challenging Western orthodoxy, and paying the price for it.In this explosive interview, we discuss:
* His independent reporting from Russia and Ukraine
* The political backlash he’s facing in Germany
* NATO’s quiet march toward confrontation with Russia and China
* How mainstream media buries dissent to manufacture consent
* Why global war is no longer unthinkable—it's unfolding in slow motion
🧨 As NATO doubles down in Europe and the U.S. pivots harder toward conflict with China, dissenters like Baab are being silenced—not for being wrong, but for being right too early.
📥 Executive Reports Mentioned:
📕 Trump’s 2025 Blueprint for the Coming War with China:
https://karat.substack.com/p/inside-trumps-2025-blueprint-for
📘 How Unelected Bureaucrats Are Steering Europe Toward War:
https://karat.substack.com/p/how-unelected-bureaucrats-are-steering
➡️ Further Links:
Tony Greenstein: https://youtu.be/rsC4xr_RNqs
Lawrence Wilkerson: https://youtu.be/exKT2RSd9KkI
lan Pappe: https://youtu.be/KTLkQvTTFbw
CIA analyst Ray McGovern: https://youtu.be/OQ2v_Z5L8I4
Prof. David Miller: https://youtu.be/eePwCnA_Fyw
Glenn Diesen: https://youtu.be/d-QXdozeW04
Miko Peled: https://youtu.be/yrBb42zWHPs
Prof. Nurit Peled Elhanan: https://youtu.be/Wrqp6rMEV9s
Jean Daniel Ruch (swiss ambassador): https://youtu.be/sF3It5LXVfsIsraeli Physicist Avshalom Elitzur: https://youtu.be/SDE5Fhc66jM
US Marine Ken O’keefe: https://youtu.be/hfM9hM75PDE
USS Libery survivor Phil Tourney: https://youtu.be/LmjN1uTuyls
Piece Kaja Kallas: https://youtu.be/6bTRvGXreYI
Ian Proud: https://youtu.be/UP-9seL7EdM
Israel attack Iran: https://youtu.be/zYX9I0H8vAc
Allan Pease: https://youtu.be/fedi6QMHEtE
Ivan Katchanovski: https://youtu.be/fz-5nuPJ-I4
Jeffrey Sachs: https://youtu.be/JqU2Cb0HUcc
Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/QplHaF4Ii_Y
Erik Andersson: https://youtu.be/91WoRwDsnc0
US Ambassador Chas Freeman: https://youtu.be/GftdyC3UF_8
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
05:40 Who is Patrik
13:25 The costs for speaking out
17:45 The financial background of war
19:10 CFSP 2025/966
23:00 The bloody fingerprints of MI6 and CIA
37:30 On the ground in Ukraine
50:20 NATO’s cognitive warfare program
57:35 America out, Europe in
01:05:30 Nord Stream Attacks
01:12:10 Brzezinski’s nightmare
🔔 Subscribe to hear more voices the mainstream tries to silence.
📣 Share. And if the writing’s already on the wall—read it!
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