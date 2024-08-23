Challenging Power: An Interview with Ken O'Keefe (part two)

Ken O'Keefe has stood on the front lines of some of the most controversial and pivotal moments in recent history. His unfiltered perspective on war, justice, and global power structures will challenge everything you think you know. Don't miss this rare opportunity to hear from a man who dares to speak truth to power with unwavering conviction.

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