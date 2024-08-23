Challenging Power: An Interview with Ken O'Keefe (part one)

In this riveting episode, we sit down with Ken O'Keefe, a former U.S. Marine turned global activist, who has dedicated his life to challenging the most powerful forces in the world. Best known for his unyielding criticism of U.S. foreign policy and his advocacy for oppressed communities, Ken’s journey from soldier to activist is as extraordinary as it is controversial.

We dive deep into Ken’s firsthand experience aboard the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, where he stood in solidarity with Palestinian civilians during a dramatic and deadly confrontation with Israeli forces. Hear Ken recount the harrowing details of this life-altering event and how it solidified his resolve to fight for justice and human rights on a global scale.

From the battlefields of Iraq to the turbulent waters off the coast of Gaza, Ken shares his unique insights into the ongoing struggles for freedom and dignity. We explore the motivations behind his most contentious views, the personal experiences that have shaped his activism, and his unwavering commitment to speaking truth to power.

Whether you agree with him or not, this episode offers a rare glimpse into the mind of a man who refuses to back down in the face of overwhelming odds.

Tune in now to hear Ken O'Keefe's powerful story of resistance, transformation, and unwavering defiance.

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