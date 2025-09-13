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Charlie Kirk' Assassinated! Who Benefits?
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Charlie Kirk' Assassinated! Who Benefits?

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Sep 13, 2025

Charlie Kirk’s assassination isn’t just a tragedy — it’s a script. Within 20 minutes, Netanyahu had a eulogy online. Within an hour, U.S. media had already pinned blame on the left. Too fast. Too clean. Too rehearsed.

This deep-dive connects the dots between Kirk’s killing and a long history of “strategy of tension” politics — from Operation Gladio in Cold War Europe to modern algorithmic psy-ops. We ask the questions mainstream outlets won’t touch:

* Who benefits from Kirk’s death?
* Why did Israel’s Prime Minister move faster than U.S. authorities?
* How is the right weaponizing his martyrdom to justify censorship and crackdowns?
* And what does this mean for dissent in America, right now?

👉 Watch as we break down the timeline, the media blitz, and the eerie historical echoes — and expose how assassinations become power grabs in plain sight.

⚠️ Full source-rich report available here: https://karat.substack.com/p/special-edition-charlie-kirks-assassination?r=1fs9b

Further Links:
Cognitive warfare:
https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare

Council decision CSFP 2025: 
https://karat.substack.com/p/pay-obey-or-get-de-banked

Digital IDs:
https://karat.substack.com/p/scanned-scored-silenced?r=1fs9b

Dr. Daniele Ganser interview:
https://youtu.be/DoTUFeKZB5A

#CharlieKirk #Assassination #Gladio #FalseFlag #Authoritarianism #MediaPropaganda

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