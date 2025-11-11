Cold War “Strategy of Tension”: Right-Wing Terror Framed as Left-Wing

In the Cold War decades, secret state-backed terror networks in Western Europe orchestrated violence to shift public blame onto the left, a tactic later dubbed the “strategy of tension.” In Italy, clandestine “stay-behind” units (covertly organized with NATO/CIA/MI6 help) colluded with neo-fascist militants to bomb civilians and frame communists or anarchists as the culprits. Convicted perpetrators like Vincenzo Vinciguerra – a neo-fascist who carried out the 1972 Peteano car bombing – later revealed that these attacks were intended to terrorize the public and justify authoritarian crackdowns on the left phpisn.ethz.ch researchgate.net. “The secret armies supplied right-wing terrorists with explosives... attacks on the Italian population were thereafter blamed on the communist party and the left in general in order to discredit the political opponent,” Vinciguerra testified phpisn.ethz.ch. According to Italy’s parliamentary inquiries, military secret services not only knew of these crimes but helped coordinate them, effectively creating a “clandestine parallel” apparatus that subverted democracy en.wikisource.org.

I interview the Swiss historian Dr. Daniele Ganser who investigated these terror networks that wreaked havoc in whole Europe.

Italy’s “Years of Lead” (late 1960s–1980s) saw a string of deadly bombings initially pinned on far-left radicals, only for investigations years later to uncover far-right and state involvement. For example:

Piazza Fontana bombing (Milan, 1969): 17 killed in a bank blast first blamed on anarchists – one anarchist suspect died in police custody – but later evidence pointed to neo-fascist perpetrators, part of a campaign to induce panic and anti-left sentiment researchgate.net.

Peteano bombing (1972): A booby-trapped car killed 3 police officers; authorities at first accused Red Brigades (left-wing militants). The truth, unearthed by Judge Felice Casson in 1984, was that neo-fascist Vinciguerra planted the bomb with support from the stay-behind network. The explosives came from hidden Gladio arms caches, tying Italy’s military intelligence directly to the crime washingtonpost.com phpisn.ethz.ch.

Bologna train station massacre (1980): A massive bomb killed 85 people – the worst terrorist atrocity in postwar Italy. Courts ultimately convicted members of the Nuclei Armati Rivoluzionari (NAR), a neo-fascist group, for the attack, sentencing leaders Valerio Fioravanti and Francesca Mambro to life in prison theguardian.com. Decades of trials confirmed that several other neo-fascists and even P2 Masonic lodge figures colluded in the Bologna bombing, financing and guiding the attackers while planting disinformation to mislead investigators atlasofwars.com researchgate.net. In fact, two Italian intelligence agents were convicted for attempting to derail the Bologna investigation – a clear indication of security services’ complicity in the cover-up. (Notably, Italy’s intelligence chief at the time, Pietro Musumeci, and a P2-affiliated colonel were found guilty of fabricating evidence to blame foreign terrorists) researchgate.net.

Italian officials eventually admitted the existence of Operation Gladio, the codename for the stay-behind network, in 1990. An EU Parliament resolution that year condemned these clandestine “manipulative and operational networks” and noted that in certain states, “military secret services… were involved in serious cases of terrorism and crime,”urging full investigations en.wikisource.org. As Europe learned, Italy was not alone.

Belgium in the early 1980s faced its own “strategy of tension.” A mysterious cell dubbed the “Brabant killers” carried out random massacres at supermarkets (1982–85), killing 28 people, alongside a far-left militant cell bombing property – a dual campaign of fear. For years the perpetrators were unidentified, fueling theories of “opposed extremes” working in tandem to destabilize the country. Subsequent inquiries unearthed that the so-called random “mad killers” in fact had ties to neo-Nazi groups, and moreover, that agents of Belgian state security had connections with both the far-right killers and the left-wing cell. In other words, elements of the security apparatus were secretly abetting or provoking the very terrorism publicly blamed on “extremists.” Belgian lawmakers concluded that these attacks were “political destabilization” modeled on the Italian strategy of tension – a campaign to create chaos and fear that would justify harder-line state measures. (Indeed, Belgium’s parliament found it “widely suggested that the apparently opposed political extremes were actually allied in a common cause,” with evidence that state agents were involved behind the scenes ojp.gov.)

By the end of the Cold War, the pattern was undeniable: secret NATO-backed networks had empowered far-right terrorists to carry out false-flag attacks. The intended effect was to terrorize the public and blame the left, thereby “encouraging support for a corrupt status quo,” even nudging governments toward authoritarian rule. As one Italian conspirator put it, the December 1969 bombing (Piazza Fontana) was meant as “the detonator which would convince the authorities to declare a state of emergency” and crush the communist opposition. This cynical calculus – using fear as a weapon to alter political reality – lies at the heart of the strategy of tension phpisn.ethz.ch researchgate.net.

Contested Assassinations and Attribution Inversion: The Olof Palme Case

High-profile political assassinations during this era also bred “attribution inversion” – immediate blame cast in one direction while evidence pointed elsewhere. A prime example is Sweden’s unsolved 1986 assassination of Prime Minister Olof Palme, a crime around which competing narratives have swirled for decades. Palme, a Social Democratic leader and outspoken international critic of apartheid and the Vietnam War, was gunned down on a Stockholm street at night with no police protection. In the vacuum of certainty, authorities initially pursued convenient culprits rather than uncomfortable truths.

Under intense pressure to find Palme’s killer, the first investigative team (led by Stockholm police chief Hans Holmér) fixated on the idea of a foreign left-wing conspiracy. Within months they launched a massive probe into the Kurdish separatist PKK, raiding and detaining Kurdish activists – despite virtually no evidence. This “Kurd track” ultimately imploded, yielding no charges; it’s now regarded as a grave misstep. Critics note that Holmér seemed eager to pin the murder on a politically palatable villain (foreign extremists) rather than probe closer to home theguardian.com. Indeed, Holmér himself led an infamous unit of Swedish police known to harbor far-right sympathies, and speculation later arose that Swedish security elements may have had their own role in Palme’s demise. (At the time, Swedish society contained a virulent anti-Palme strain on the right – some military and police figures viewed Palme as a traitor, and reportedly “toasts [were] raised in celebration”in certain police circles when news of his death broke wsws.org.)

After the Kurdish angle failed, authorities tried another simplistic solution: a lone local culprit. In 1988 they arrested Christer Pettersson, a drug-addicted petty criminal, and secured a quick conviction – providing a scapegoat “whom no one would miss,” as one author put it. But Pettersson’s conviction was overturned on appeal for lack of evidence. This revolving door of suspects fostered public cynicism that the real architects – potentially far-right operatives or intelligence agencies – were being shielded. As one Swedish investigator observed, “the fundamental problem was that Holmér did not know what he was doing” – or worse, he avoided pursuing leads into right-wing and inside-job possibilities that would “be ugly” for the state theguardian.com.

Only in 2020 did Sweden’s prosecutors abruptly declare the case “solved,” naming Stig Engström (a Swedish graphic designer present at the scene) as the likely shooter – but Engström had died 20 years prior, meaning no trial could test the evidence. This finale convinced few. The chief prosecutor admitted that the case against Engström would not have stood up in court (the evidence was “too thin to secure a conviction”). Swedish media called the conclusion “a great anticlimax… a monument to a policing fiasco”reuters.com. Many Swedes remain unconvinced that the truth of who ultimately orchestrated Palme’s murder has seen daylight. After 34 years, the long investigation closed with more questions than answers, having touched on theories implicating everyone from far-right police elements to the CIA, South African apartheid agents, and Kurdish militants. That gamut of accused parties – “from the CIA and Kurdish separatists to the South African security services” – illustrates how each narrator of the Palme saga chose an antagonist suiting their politics reuters.com. Meanwhile, critical leads suggesting domestic right-wing or “stay-behind” involvement were never fully pursued. A 2019 report noted that Palme had made powerful enemies among right-wing circles (domestically and abroad), and that the original investigation’s incompetence gave rise to “the popular theory that Palme was murdered by right-wing extremists within the police force” theguardian.com. Several of Holmér’s officers – nicknamed the “Baseball League” – openly sympathized with neo-Nazi ideas. Yet, as an investigative journalist observed, “the likelihood that far-right domestic forces were involved was never seriously probed” – an omission many attribute to a cover-up impulse at the highest level swsws.org. In sum, the Palme case reveals a recurring dynamic: initial blame targeted leftist or foreign culprits, while substantial evidence of right-wing or “para-state” complicity was ignored or downplayed to avoid destabilizing the establishment narrative. The result is a lingering sense that truth was subordinate to political convenience, and a political assassination officially remains “unsolved,” albeit conveniently closed.

📌 Before we continue — if this piece gave you something to think about, please restack it and share. That one small act fuels this work and helps me keep writing the kind of content that builds the life you actually want to wake up to 🙏 Share

Cover-Ups and Missed Warnings: Germany’s NSU Case

Another case study in narrative misdirection is Germany’s handling of the National Socialist Underground (NSU) – a neo-Nazi terror cell that murdered 10 people (mostly immigrants) and bombed multiple locations between 2000 and 2007. For years these racist killings were not recognized as far-right terror at all; instead, German authorities insisted the murders must be gang or mafia violence within immigrant communities. Police and media spoke of the “Döner Murders,” suggesting Turkish organized crime, and even interrogated victims’ families as suspects, while ignoring clues pointing to neo-Nazi perpetrators aljazeera.com. This systemic bias – or willful blindness – meant the true killers were free to continue their spree for seven years. It was only in late 2011, after two NSU members died in a botched robbery and evidence of their guilt surfaced, that Germany finally confronted the reality of a neo-Nazi terror network in its midst. Chancellor Angela Merkel later apologized for the “disgrace” that authorities had “failed to see the far-right motive” and instead stigmatized immigrant communities independent.co.uk.

Worse, once the NSU cell was exposed, it emerged that Germany’s domestic intelligence had numerous undercover informants around the neo-Nazi scene – and that officials shredded hundreds of relevant files right as the investigation got underway. In an astonishing scandal, agents of the Verfassungsschutz (BfV) destroyed documents on November 11, 2011 – the very day they were due to turn them over to prosecutors independent.co.uk. This prompted furious questions: Were elements of the security services protecting the NSU or covering up their own negligence? The incident “fueled suspicions that NSU members were on the secret service payroll,” essentially “active collaboration” by some intelligence personnelindependent.co.uk. Indeed, parliamentary inquiries confirmed that multiple German agencies had paid informants within neo-Nazi circles frequented by the NSU trioindependent.co.uk. The unavoidable impression was that the state had infiltrated the far right and then looked the other way – or even abetted – as its agents’ associates carried out murders. “The whole affair is intolerable and there must be consequences,” declared one appalled Bundestag member when learning of the file shredding independent.co.uk.

Germany’s highest-profile neo-Nazi trial (of surviving NSU member Beate Zschäpe, in 2013–2018) did bring convictions, but it left many questions unanswered. Victims’ families remain convinced that “giving a heavy sentence to only one member of the NSU is not fully bringing the most violent neo-Nazi network to justice” – implying additional accomplices or enablers in the shadows humanrightsfirst.org. Subsequent investigations documented an array of “institutional failures”: from police agencies’ early refusal to acknowledge racist motives (labeling the killings “Turkish mafia”hits), to intelligence officials’ deliberate obstruction (withholding or destroying evidence). A parliamentary review in 2013 blasted the authorities’ blindness to right-wing terror as a case of “institutional racism” and incompetence aljazeera.com. In effect, the NSU saga showed how deeply a narrative can diverge from reality when bias and cover-up take hold: for the better part of a decade, the German public was told to fear immigrant crime gangs, while the actual killers – neo-fascists – operated unchecked and even indirectly paid by the state.

The Charlie Kirk Assassination: Instant Blame in the Digital Age

Fast-forward to the present: the September 2025 assassination of Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing American commentator, starkly demonstrated how rapid narrative weaponization has become in the social media era. Kirk was fatally shot on a university stage in Utah during a speaking event – an act of political violence that immediately ignited an online maelstrom. Within minutes of the shooting, partisan influencers and anonymous accounts began assigning blame – overwhelmingly pointing to “the Left” or anti-fascist activists as the culprits, absent any evidence. This “time-to-blame” window has virtually collapsed to zero: initial facts were scarce, but a “flood of false and misleading claims” filled social platforms within minutes, as people raced to fit the tragedy into pre-existing political frames apnews.com.

Crucially, no suspect had been identified by authorities on Day 1 – the gunman escaped the scene – yet that didn’t stop online figures (and even some officials) from confidently pinning Kirk’s murder on ideological opponents. Rumors and misinformation proliferated: misidentified photos of random individuals were circulated as the “shooter”; one image of a man in a Democratic Socialists t-shirt went viral with claims the killer was a DSA member – a claim quickly proven false. In reality, police had not named any suspect at that point. Nonetheless, “many on social media were quick to assume the shooter was a Democrat,” and *prominent conservatives, including former President Donald Trump, openly “blamed liberal politics” for Kirk’s death almost immediately apnews.com. This instant attribution – effectively a reflex to blame “the Left” – came well before any facts emerged about the perpetrator. Utah’s Republican governor did label the act a “political assassination” and urged calm, but on the ground, a narrative stampede was underway aljazeera.com. Right-wing media ecosystems lit up with accusations that Kirk was targeted by “Antifa,” “the radical left,” or even government agents, while on the extreme fringes, conversely, some spread bizarre counter-conspiracies blaming Mossad or “deep state” actors for a false flag (showing that such disinformation is not confined to one side) splcenter.org.

It took two days for law enforcement to apprehend a suspect – a 22-year-old Utah man named Tyler Robinson – and publicly debunk several of the swirling false claims apnews.com. Robinson, it turned out, had no clear party affiliation (registered as an unaffiliated voter) and no known ties to any leftist organization. According to Utah’s governor, the suspect’s family said he had become “more political” recently and had criticized Kirk’s views – ammunition found with him bore “taunting, anti-fascist… meme-culture messaging” – suggesting the shooter may have been motivated by anger at Kirk’s far-right politics. If so, this would indeed frame the assassination as ideologically driven from the left (the very scenario many presumed). However, the crucial point is that the narrative was locked in long before any of these nuances were confirmed. Once a partisan storyline (“leftist militant kills conservative leader”) was established in the immediate aftermath, it spread faster than any later correction. By the time facts caught up – e.g. confirming the suspect’s identity and mental state – millions had already consumed and internalized the initial narrative. In today’s hyper-polarized media environment, the perception of what happened can harden within hours, and corrections rarely catch up with the first impression. As the Associated Press noted in its fact-check, “the reaction followed a well-worn pattern of misinformation and conspiracy theories… when facts can be fluid”apnews.com. The Kirk case exemplified that pattern: an information void filled by partisan assumptions, then only belatedly corrected by actual investigation.



Timeline of the Narrative (Kirk Assassination, 2025):

T0 – The Attack (Sept 10, mid-day): Kirk is shot once by a sniper at a Utah Valley University event and later dies of his wound aljazeera.com abcnews.go.com. The shooter escapes; chaos ensues on scene. No official culprit named yet.

T+1 to 2 hours: News of the shooting breaks. On social media, posts appear claiming without evidence that a “left-wing radical” or “antifa” supporter must be responsible. Video snippets (unverified) circulate purporting to show a suspect in black fleeing – feeding speculation of a leftist black-bloc style attacker. No authoritative info yet, but a partisan narrative begins taking shape almost immediately.

T+4 hours (evening Sept 10): President Trump announces Kirk’s death on Truth Social, calls it “horrific”. By this point, prominent right-wing figures are publicly assigning blame – Trump himself insinuates “left-wing hatred” was to blame in subsequent remarks, while others like Donald Trump Jr. vow “we will not be silenced” by what they frame as a politically motivated killing abcnews.go.com. Hashtags blaming Democrats trend on X (Twitter). Meanwhile, law enforcement only confirms that an unknown shooter is at large.

T+1 day (Sept 11): No arrest yet. Online, misinformation snowballs: one viral claim falsely identifies a 77-year-old Canadian man as the shooter , after that innocent man’s image was mis-shared from the scene apnews.com. Another rumor alleges the gunman was a DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) member, citing a photo of someone else in a DSA shirt – which DSA quickly refutes (“no member by that name”) apnews.com. These narratives reinforce the “leftist assassin” theme and are amplified in certain media before being debunked. On Capitol Hill, the atmosphere is tense: the House holds a moment of silence for Kirk, during which a procedural scuffle breaks out (some Republicans accuse Democrats of not sufficiently supporting a prayer for Kirk), further politicizing the tragedy.

T+2 days (Sept 12): Police announce the arrest of suspect Tyler Robinson, providing actual details. They dispel prior misidentifications and confirm Robinson was not affiliated with any political group. They also clarify that initial other people detained (like a man named George Zinn who was briefly handcuffed on campus) were unrelated, quashing conspiracies about multiple shooters or an inside job apnews.com. This is when factual clarity finally enters the public record – but by now the entrenched narrative in some quarters (“leftist terrorist kills Kirk”) is difficult to undo.

In sum, the Charlie Kirk assassination showed how decades-old tactics of blame inversion now play out at light speed. Whereas during the Cold War it took months or years for false narratives to unravel, today false narratives form in real time. The same underlying principle holds: violence is exploited to paint the opponent (in this case, “the Left”) as an existential threat, whether or not that bears out in evidence. The difference is the amplification machinery – social media echo chambers, partisan news – which can cement a misleading storyline long before investigators or journalists establish the facts. This creates a dangerous feedback loop: perceptions drive immediate political reactions, which in turn pressure authorities to “confirm” a convenient story, sometimes at the expense of truth. It’s the strategy of tension on broadband: fear and anger are stoked instantly, and the public “memory” of the event becomes hardwired to the initial spin.

Policy Ratchet: From Fear Narrative to NSPM-7

Perhaps the most consequential aspect of these tactics is how they are used to justify shifts in policy and expansions of state power. Framing a violent incident as the work of a nefarious political sector paves the way for authorities to “do something” – often to crack down on that very sector. We saw this in Cold War Europe (where fear of “left-wing terror” aided the passage of emergency laws and repression of dissidents researchgate.net). We see it again in the United States today: the rapid blaming of “the Left” after Kirk’s assassination fed directly into calls for sweeping domestic security measures, epitomized by the rollout of NSPM-7.

NSPM-7 (National Security Presidential Memorandum 7), signed by President Trump in late September 2025, is a directive on “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.” In effect, it uses recent incidents – including the Kirk killing – to advance a narrative of an imminent left-wing domestic terror threat and to marshal federal agencies against it. The memo’s opening sections list a litany of events (some real crimes, some lawful protests) and stitches them into a purported “organized campaign” of left-wing violence threatening the nation brennancenter.org. Notably, NSPM-7 claims these are “not isolated incidents” but a coordinated conspiracy to “silence opposing speech” and “prevent the functioning of society.” Among the examples cherry-picked in the memo are the shooting of Charlie Kirk, attacks on conservative figures, and anti-ICE protests – all attributed to a loose amalgam of leftist ideologies. Meanwhile, major instances of political violence by the far right (e.g. the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, a 2022 white-supremacist mass shooting in Buffalo) are conspicuously omitted from NSPM-7’s narrative. This selective framing led the Brennan Center for Justice to flatly conclude: “the list is obviously cherry-picked to highlight what the administration believes to be ‘left-wing’ violence and excludes other high-profile examples … that would puncture the narrative”brennancenter.org. In short, NSPM-7 enshrines the same attribution inversion the strategy of tension relied on: focus on (and inflate) violence linked to left-wing actors, ignore violence from the right, and declare the former to be an orchestrated existential threat.

More chilling is how NSPM-7 then uses that skewed narrative to justify sweeping action against a broad swath of ideas and associations. The memorandum directs law enforcement and intelligence agencies to prioritize investigations into a vague list of “extremist” categories – categories that explicitly include mainstream political beliefs and dissenting ideologies. According to an analysis by the ACLU, “If anyone needed proof that ‘terrorism’ and ‘political violence’ are slippery categories subject to political manipulation – this is it”aclu.org. Indeed, NSPM-7’s text identifies “indicators” of domestic terrorism that are essentially viewpoints. It flags, for example, “Anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity,” “extremism on migration, race, and gender,” and opposition to “traditional American views on family, religion, and morality” as warning signs of terrorist intent aclu.org. These labels are so broad that they encompass protected First Amendment expression – effectively casting dissent itself as suspect. Under NSPM-7, someone protesting racism or advocating LGBTQ rights could, by virtue of “extremism on race or gender,” be lumped into a terrorism watch list. Even “anti-capitalism” sentiment – arguably a normal position on the political spectrum – is singled out as part of the supposed extremist matrix aclu.org. The conflation of ideology with criminality is deliberate: as the Brennan Center notes, NSPM-7 portrays “an imagined left-wing conspiracy” and authorizes punishment for “even tenuous connections to speech the administration doesn’t like”brennancenter.org. It is the policy embodiment of the strategy of tension’s endgame: use sporadic acts of violence (and a hefty dose of fear) to cast a wide net of suspicion over an entire political spectrum, thereby legitimizing expansive state surveillance and repression of that spectrum.

It is important to stress that NSPM-7 by itself does not create new criminal laws – as a Presidential directive, it can’t override the Constitution. For instance, there is (so far) no legal category of “domestic terrorism organization” in U.S. law analogous to foreign terrorist designations. Attempts to designate loose movements like “Antifa” as terrorist groups have no statutory basis (and indeed Trump’s parallel executive order calling for such designations was more symbolic than legal). However, the danger of NSPM-7 lies in its “fever-dream” rhetoric and marching orders to agencies. It instructs the DOJ, FBI, DHS, etc., to use all available authorities to “disrupt” and “prevent” the memo’s imagined conspiracy aclu.org. In practice this means intensifying surveillance, investigations, and information-sharing targeting activist groups, nonprofits, social movements, and individuals on the basis of ideology – something that has been happening under existing powers but now given an overt political mandate. The directive pointedly fails to mention far-right violence (like the January 6 insurrection) at all brennancenter.org, reinforcing that its focus is one-directional. Civil liberties experts warn that the memo’s broad-brush approach will sweep in constitutionally protected speech and association. In the words of one Congressman opposing NSPM-7, it “dangerously conflates constitutionally protected speech with terrorism,” threatening First Amendment aclu.org.

From a historical perspective, NSPM-7 represents the culmination of a long “policy ratchet” that events like Charlie Kirk’s assassination have been used to turn. Each shocking incident of real or purported left-wing violence becomes a rationale to broaden the security state’s reach into political life. For example, within hours of Kirk’s shooting – even before suspects were known – allied commentators were calling for harsher domestic terrorism statutes and crackdowns on leftist groups. The narrative “conservatives are under violent siege from the Left” had political utility: it created a public mood receptive to aggressive measures. By the time NSPM-7 was unveiled weeks later, the White House explicitly cited “recent attacks on public figures” as proof that a coordinated domestic extremist threat had to be crushed. In fact, the memo asserts that all these acts of violence “have not emerged organically” but are the fruit of an organized campaign brennancenter.org. This rhetoric mirrors the logic of Italy’s strategy of tension memos in the 1970s – except now coming from the highest office in the United States. It posits a shadowy left-wing plot and in response, effectively green-lights a state of exception with respect to dissent: normal protections may be overridden because the nation faces an extraordinary domestic enemy.

Conclusion: From the Shadows to the Mainstream

Looking across these cases – from Cold War Italy’s secret terror schemes to the instant misinformation after the Kirk shooting – a clear throughline emerges. The “strategy of tension” mindset, once hidden in the conspiratorial depths of spycraft, has seeped into overt politics. Its core tenet is attribution inversion: when violence occurs, blame the enemy within. If no convenient enemy is present, invent one or steer the narrative toward one. In Italy and Belgium, this was done covertly (planting bombs and framing leftists); in Sweden and Germany, it took the form of investigative bias (chasing phantom communists or mafia while ignoring real culprits). In today’s United States, the process is both more transparent and more rapid. The moment a bullet is fired or a bomb goes off, social and political forces immediately shape the story to suit their ends, often contrary to initial evidence or lack thereof apnews.com. This is abetted by modern media echo chambers that allow falsehoods to “go viral” long before truth has its boots on. The end result is the same sought by Cold War propagandists: a fearful public, a demonized opposition, and a pretext for expanding state “security” powers researchgate.net brennancenter.org.

What makes the current moment especially perilous is how explicit and formalized this narrative has become. With NSPM-7, the United States government has essentially adopted the rhetoric of the strategy of tension as official policy– identifying broad left-wing ideologies as the prime domestic threat and directing agencies to treat them as such. It is a move that blurs the line between genuine security concerns and political persecution. Just as Italian democracy was nearly upended by false-flag terror blamed on “Communists,” America now flirts with equating “extremism” with dissenting beliefs aclu.org. The historical record shows the cost of such distortions: decades of truth suppressed, innocent people vilified or worse, and public trust corroded.

To guard against history repeating, it’s essential to apply a forensic, skeptical eye when violent incidents occur. We must ask: Who benefits from this narrative? What do we really know versus what is assumed? In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder, those questions were largely drowned out by the drumbeat of blame. Only later did the more complex reality emerge – and by then a policy train had left the station. Going forward, resisting the “fast-twitch” blame game may be critical to preserving democracy. Otherwise, we risk living permanently in what one Italian senator called “a kind of double state – one open and democratic, the other clandestine and reactionary”phpisn.ethz.ch, where dark plots and reflexive fear drive us into the arms of demagogues promising order. The lesson of Operation Gladio and its successors is that democracies can be manipulated into destroying the very freedoms they cherish, if they are first made afraid enough of an internal enemy. Today’s narrative tactics, from online disinformation to directives like NSPM-7, show that those who would manipulate us have adapted with the times – and that we the public must not be so easily led into the trap of the convenient culprit.

References:

(Total 20 sources listed; all URLs accessed and verified Nov 2025.)