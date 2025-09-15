Charlie Kirk’s Assassination: Who Really Benefitted? #2

Charlie Kirk is dead. But the bigger story is what happened in the hours after the shot was fired. Tributes from Trump and Netanyahu rolled out in sync. Israeli media went into overdrive. The White House promised the Medal of Freedom. And suddenly, a fractured American right was re-stitched together under the banner of “shared grief.”



This video digs deeper than the headlines. We look at:



👉Why officials blamed “leftist ideology” and Discord footprints—and why Discord itself pushed back.

👉How Netanyahu and Trump seized the narrative within minutes.

👉Why Israel, under fire for its strike on Qatar, gained political cover at the perfect moment.

👉And how Kirk’s death is being weaponized to lock the U.S.–Israel alliance even tighter.



This isn’t about lone gunmen or tinfoil theories. It’s about power—who gains, who loses, and how the script gets written before the body is cold.



📌 Read the full investigative breakdown on Substack: https://karat.substack.com/p/special-edition-charlie-kirks-assassination?r=1fs9b

📌 Follow for more deep-dive reports: https://karat.substack.com/



👉 Don’t just watch the news. Watch who writes it.

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