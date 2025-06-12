CIA Analyst: The Ukraine War Is a Trap—And Gaza Is Worse

🔥 "Ray McGovern: Ukraine, Gaza & the Scandal Beneath the Scandal"



🚨 Two wars. One truth-teller.Ray McGovern—ex-CIA analyst turned whistleblower—joins us for a no-filter, deeply informed, and often explosive conversation. Ray doesn’t just critique policy. He rips the mask off the machine.



🎯 What we cover:This interview is divided into two main chapters—for those laser-focused on either conflict, jump straight to what matters to you.Timestamps are below. But fair warning: the deeper truth connects both wars.



📌 Part 1: Ukraine & Russia

Why NATO’s narrative is a house of cards

The forgotten betrayal of the Minsk Agreements

How Western media whitewashes Ukrainian provocations

Why Ray says the U.S. wanted this war



📌 Part 2: Israel & Palestine

The brutal mechanics of U.S.-Israeli impunity

Gaza, propaganda, and moral inversion

USS Liberty, the day Israel attacked America

A Hollywood billionaire turned Israeli super-spy—and why he’s now testifying against Netanyahu.

But here’s the twist: there’s another scandal beneath this scandal…



🕯️ Bonus Segment – USS Liberty (58th Anniversary)Ray dives into one of the most brazen military coverups in U.S. history: the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty in 1967. Why did it happen? Why did the U.S. government cover it up? And why are survivors still being silenced?



🔗 Watch, question, share.This one pulls no punches.



📎 All source links, documents, and recommended reading are in the description below—for those who want to go way down the rabbit hole.



Articles:

Substack: The day Israel attacked America (USS Liberty)

Substack: Two Wars One Lie:

https://karat.substack.com/p/two-wars-one-lie



Ray’s Consortium new article: https://consortiumnews.com/2025/06/04/ray-mcgovern-putin-would-not-rise-to-the-bait/



Links:

Rachel Corry foundation: https://rachelcorriefoundation.org/



Interviews:

Wilkerson interview https://youtu.be/swc9TyPdku4

Interview Ken O’Keefe: https://youtu.be/ersh3vipumc

USS Liberty Survivor: https://youtu.be/LmjN1uTuyls

Israeli Superspy Aarnon Milchan: https://youtu.be/fjy55BS6Y5k



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

06:05 Who is Ray

12:50 Ukrainian drone attacks

26:25 America delegates Ukraine war to Europe

35:05 Germany’s path to de-industrialisation

39:15 Putins strategic long-game

50:20 The tragedy in Gaza

01:11:40 The day Israel attacked America

01:27:30 Israeli Super spy in Hollywood

01:30:40 James Bamford

01:35:35 Israel a land without borders

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