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CIA Analyst: The Ukraine War Is a Trap—And Gaza Is Worse
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CIA Analyst: The Ukraine War Is a Trap—And Gaza Is Worse

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Thomas Karat
Jun 12, 2025

🔥 "Ray McGovern: Ukraine, Gaza & the Scandal Beneath the Scandal"

🚨 Two wars. One truth-teller.Ray McGovern—ex-CIA analyst turned whistleblower—joins us for a no-filter, deeply informed, and often explosive conversation. Ray doesn’t just critique policy. He rips the mask off the machine.

🎯 What we cover:This interview is divided into two main chapters—for those laser-focused on either conflict, jump straight to what matters to you.Timestamps are below. But fair warning: the deeper truth connects both wars.

📌 Part 1: Ukraine & Russia
Why NATO’s narrative is a house of cards
The forgotten betrayal of the Minsk Agreements
How Western media whitewashes Ukrainian provocations
Why Ray says the U.S. wanted this war

📌 Part 2: Israel & Palestine
The brutal mechanics of U.S.-Israeli impunity
Gaza, propaganda, and moral inversion
USS Liberty, the day Israel attacked America
A Hollywood billionaire turned Israeli super-spy—and why he’s now testifying against Netanyahu.
But here’s the twist: there’s another scandal beneath this scandal…

🕯️ Bonus Segment – USS Liberty (58th Anniversary)Ray dives into one of the most brazen military coverups in U.S. history: the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty in 1967. Why did it happen? Why did the U.S. government cover it up? And why are survivors still being silenced?

🔗 Watch, question, share.This one pulls no punches.

📎 All source links, documents, and recommended reading are in the description below—for those who want to go way down the rabbit hole.

Articles:  
Substack: The day Israel attacked America (USS Liberty)
Substack: Two Wars One Lie: 
https://karat.substack.com/p/two-wars-one-lie

Ray’s Consortium new article: https://consortiumnews.com/2025/06/04/ray-mcgovern-putin-would-not-rise-to-the-bait/

Links:
Rachel Corry foundation: https://rachelcorriefoundation.org/

Interviews:
Wilkerson interview https://youtu.be/swc9TyPdku4
Interview Ken O’Keefe: https://youtu.be/ersh3vipumc
USS Liberty Survivor: https://youtu.be/LmjN1uTuyls
Israeli Superspy Aarnon Milchan: https://youtu.be/fjy55BS6Y5k

Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
06:05 Who is Ray
12:50 Ukrainian drone attacks 
26:25 America delegates Ukraine war to Europe
35:05 Germany’s path to de-industrialisation 
39:15 Putins strategic long-game
50:20 The tragedy in Gaza
01:11:40 The day Israel attacked America
01:27:30 Israeli Super spy in Hollywood
01:30:40 James Bamford
01:35:35 Israel a land without borders

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