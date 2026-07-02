A Uwe Boll film has not sat at the center of a transatlantic argument before. Boll spent two decades as the industry’s punchline, his name shorthand for the video-game adaptation nobody finished. Yet in the last week of June 2026 his ninety-minute revenge picture Citizen Vigilante was posted in full to an account with 240 million followers, drew more than fifteen million views, climbed the streaming charts, and closed a worldwide distribution deal it had no business closing.

Its lead is Armie Hammer, whose career collapsed in 2021 after several women accused him of abuse, one of rape. He was dropped by his agency and his publicist and lost his roles; he denied the allegations, and in 2023 Los Angeles prosecutors declined to bring charges, citing insufficient evidence. The film I s his comeback, and by his own account he took it because he would have taken anything.

The reflex is to review the thing. That is the wrong instrument. A review asks whether the film is good, and everyone across the spectrum — including Variety, whose critic called it a morally bankrupt piece of exploitation — has already answered that it is not. The more useful question is the one you would ask of any stimulus package handed free to a large population: what response was it built to produce, and who profits from that response. This is not a film to be watched. It is a mechanism to be taken apart.

I want to do that from two angles and only two. The first is behavioral: how the film conditions, at the level of technique, independent of whether you agree with it. The second is political: where the conditioning plugs in, and what it serves. I am not going to make the left’s case, because the left’s case — that the film is racist and cruel — is both true and useless here. Calling a conditioning device immoral does not explain why it works. Explaining why it works is the job.

The part that is not invented

Speech in Europe is being restricted, and the machinery is growing. In May 2025 the Council of the European Union broadened its hybrid-threats framework — first built in October 2024 — to reach the physical elements of digital and communication networks, to suspend the broadcasting licences of designated outlets, and to bar them from distributing content inside the Union. Decision (CFSP) 2025/966 is one link in that chain. Designation brings an asset freeze and a travel ban, imposed by the Council, on an information-manipulation rationale, with no charge and no court.

The important detail is who ends up on the list. It is not confined to state broadcasters. By the Council’s own count, the regime now covers seventy-nine individuals and twenty entities, and the individuals it names are private persons: propagandists, television presenters, news anchors, editors, cultural figures, foreign-policy analysts, influencers, and bloggers. The number climbs with each round of listings. What began as a measure against a hostile foreign state has become an instrument that can freeze a private citizen’s bank account and forbid them from crossing a border because a council has judged their words to serve the wrong side — a judgment reached administratively, appealable only after the fact, and expanding by design. Whether any given name deserves it is beside the point. The point is that the tool now exists, it reaches ordinary people who publish and speak, and its list keeps growing. That is real censorship. It is not a fantasy the film invented to have something to push against.

Let’s keep that in mind because it is the seam the whole thing runs on. What Citizen Vigilante fuses is not, mostly, a false premise. Migrant crime exists. The 2016 Hamburg gang-rape case Boll cites as source material is real. The British grooming-gang scandal produced a national statutory inquiry. If the debunk rests on “the events are made up,” it loses, because the events are not made up, and the audience knows it.

The dishonesty sits one layer up, in the inferences. That some migrants commit crimes becomes: the category is the cause. That courts sometimes fail becomes: they are wholly captured and beyond repair. That the state overreaches on speech becomes: the man with the gun is the freedom fighter. Each leap takes a true thing and welds a manufactured conclusion to it, and the true thing is what makes the conclusion go down. That is the seam. Everything below is the machine built on top of it.

The conditioning apparatus

Watch what the film does in its first minutes, and watch it as behavior rather than as story, because as story it is inept and as behavior it is precise.

A young woman is knifed in a public place. She is beautiful. She is blonde. She is with her child. And she bleeds for a long time.

None of those four choices is storytelling. Each is a separate lever, and they are pulled together, before a single line of argument is spoken. The beauty maximizes parasocial attachment — the nervous system attends to and grieves the conventionally attractive face. The blondeness activates an in-group and racialized schema that a century of exactly this kind of propaganda has spent building: our women, purity under threat. The child triggers the oldest protective reflex there is. And the duration — the long bleed — is dose. A quick death registers and passes. A slow one makes the viewer sit inside the helplessness, extending exposure to the aversive stimulus so the relief, when it arrives as violence, lands harder by contrast. This is respondent conditioning stacked four deep: the migrant is the conditioned stimulus, the terror the unconditioned response, and the pairing is welded before you have been handed anything to think about. It is the one competent thing in the film, and it is competent because it is the point.

Then the film hands you the response. Hammer’s Sanders kills, and the killing is rewarded: no arrest, no cost, no doubt that outlives the scene, the credits rolling on a card dedicating the film to the women Europe’s law abandoned. This is modeling in the plainest sense. The audience does not merely watch violence; it watches violence pay. Consequence-free modeling is the most efficient way to move a behavior from unthinkable to available, because the nervous system learns vicariously — it does not need to perform the act to encode that the act works.

Here is where the film’s own clumsiness deepens the effect. Reviewers noticed — Slate did, and so did more than one of the film’s own admirers — that Sanders sometimes kills people who did not have it coming, and reads less as a hero than as a man who is cooked in the head. A tidy propaganda film sands that off. Boll leaves it in, and the result is not a flaw in the conditioning; it is the most durable part of it. A reward delivered every time produces a response that stops the moment the reward stops. A reward delivered unpredictably — sometimes the target deserves it, sometimes not, and you cannot always tell — produces the response hardest to extinguish. It is the schedule that runs slot machines. The viewer who watches Sanders murder an innocent and defends him anyway has paid more to stay aboard, and having paid, is bound tighter than the viewer who was never asked to.

Throughout, the film performs one last operation: it narrows the menu. Every institution in frame is coded captured or complicit — the judge corrupt, the police absent, the press a chorus of apologists. Strip agency from every actor except the one holding the weapon and you have manufactured helplessness, then handed the viewer the single exit left standing. The system cannot be fixed; therefore the only active option depicted is private violence. That is not an argument for vigilantism. It is the foreclosure of every alternative to it.

A fair objection: doesn’t the film show other kinds of people, other kinds of crime? It shows a good deal, and how it distributes attention is itself the tell. What conditions is not the roster but the salience — which crimes the camera lingers on, whose victimhood is shot to be felt, whose menace is scored to land. The film does not need to pretend only migrants commit crimes. It needs only to make one category’s crimes vivid and load-bearing and everyone else’s incidental, and the editing performs the syllogism the script would lose if it ever said it aloud.

The chorus

Watch what happened next, because the reaction is where the conditioning becomes a movement, and the reaction gives the whole game away.

Within days the film had a chorus, and the chorus was not reviewing it. Jack Posobiec, on Real America’s Voice and across his feeds, posted the scene in which Sanders confronts a judge who let a gang walk after the rape of a fourteen-year-old — “the laws are meant to protect the victims,” the vigilante says — and then set it beside a separate grievance, that Hollywood showered awards on Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which he called a film about killing white people, while Germany “banned” this one. The characterization of Sinners is false and the awards claim invented, but accuracy was never the currency; the pairing did its work by placing a racial grievance next to a censorship grievance and letting the reader weld them. Tommy Robinson pushed it to his following as a “banned video” gone viral. Alex Jones’s outlet ran it as a breakthrough through the left’s electronic Berlin Wall. Western Journal published it under the headline that it was the most honest thriller in years, which is why Germany banned it. RSBN framed the X release as a direct blow against censorship. The volume was not proportional to the film. It was proportional to the ban.

That is the tell, and it is worth being precise about it. Almost none of the amplification concerned what happens in the movie. It concerned that the movie was forbidden. The clips that traveled were the confrontation scenes — the judge, the courtroom line — chosen because they dramatize the grievance the audience already holds, not because they are cinema. The film functioned exactly as its opening scene was built to make it function: it took a preexisting anxiety, gave it a face, and the chorus supplied the conclusion and the reach for free.

And here the operation trips over its own feet, in a way that ought to be fatal and is not. At least two of the few critics who actually watched the thing to the end — one at Slate, one writing a straight review elsewhere — concluded that the film’s real hero is not Sanders at all but the Interpol investigator hunting him, a man who understands the injustices and says out loud that private violence is not the answer and will only breed more vigilantes. Read that way, the movie argues against the people celebrating it. It does not matter. The chorus was never responding to the film. It was responding to the fact of its suppression, which is why the plot could say the opposite of the thing being cheered and lose no one. When the reaction is to the ban rather than the work, the work can be anything. It can even disagree with you.

The mirror

If this were only a right-wing technique it would be a smaller story. It is not. A year earlier, Amazon MGM releasedHeads of State, a disposable buddy-action picture in the identical B-movie chassis, and it ran the same apparatus toward the opposite end.

If you read my exposé you know I counted it myself: NATO was promoted twenty-nine times. The film does not narrow the viewer toward violence; it narrows the viewer toward dependence. Reviewers clocked the drumbeat without being told — one built the whole review around the observation that the movie will remind you NATO is important and offer nothing else. The mechanism is repetition to the point of conditioned reassurance: say the name often enough, in enough moments of rescue and relief, and it stops being an institution you weigh and becomes a cue that means safety. The climactic speech welds it directly, pairing the alliance with survival, so that the absence of NATO reads at the gut level the film is aiming for as the absence of a future.

One film trains you to fear your neighbor. The other trains you to fear life without the institution. The politics are opposite; the operation is the same, and in both cases the thing removed from the viewer is identical — the act of deciding for yourself.

The ban that was a gift

Now the part everyone gets backwards, loudest of all the people who made it.

Citizen Vigilante was refused a rating by Germany’s FSK, which in practice blocks theatrical release, physical sale, and distribution on the main platforms. Boll calls it a ban and is suing; the certification-versus-ban distinction is one lawyers care about and audiences do not, so I will not spend the piece on it. The distinction that matters is different: the refusal did not suppress the film. It manufactured it.

Take the counterfactual honestly. A Uwe Boll revenge movie with a cancelled lead, released quietly, is seen by almost no one and forgotten in a fortnight. That is this object’s baseline fate. What lifted it out was the refusal — because the refusal handed the film the one thing no budget can buy: documentary proof of its own thesis. The movie’s argument is they don’t want you to see the truth. An institution then declined to let people see it. Claim and evidence arrived pre-assembled. Suppression became the campaign, the campaign became fifteen million views, the views became a worldwide deal. Even The European Conservative, cheering the outcome, conceded the mechanism: Germany tried to isolate a film and ended up internationalizing it. They are not concealing the engine. They are advertising it.

The interested amplifier

Which brings us to the man with the 240 million followers, and why he bothered.

Elon Musk did not stumble onto this film. He posted the entire movie for a forty-eight-hour window, wrote that this is what people want to see, and when it hit the charts replied that the sequel would be even better. He is not a bystander who liked something. He is the distribution mechanism.

And he is not impartial. In December 2025 the European Commission fined X €120 million under the Digital Services Act — the first such fine — and Musk is personally liable for it. X is appealing; further EU probes and a UK Ofcom inquiry remain open. Look at what Citizen Vigilante asserts — that European institutions suppress the speech that embarrasses them — and then at the argument Musk’s lawyers make in his own appeal. They are the same argument. When he posts the film as proof that Europe censors the truth, he is not commenting on cinema. He is entering evidence in his own case, for free, to a quarter of a billion people.

Then there is the tape. In May 2022, days after his bid for Twitter, Musk stood beside European Commissioner Thierry Breton in Austin and said, on camera, that the Digital Services Act was exactly aligned with his thinking, that he agreed with everything Breton had said. The identical law — unchanged in text — became “misinformation” and an illegal “secret deal,” and by January 2026 he was calling the government enforcing it fascist, precisely when the rules were enforced against him. Nothing in the statute moved between the handshake and the fine. What moved was the direction it pointed. That is the whole account of the man’s position on speech, and it needs no mind-reading: approval while the rule was aligned with his interest, fury once it was applied to him. Not a principle. An organism responding to reward and punishment, which is what we all are, and which is why the pose of the free-speech absolutist cannot survive contact with the record.

There is no free-speech side

Here the frame everyone is fighting inside collapses, and honest analysis has to indict the frame rather than pick a team within it.

The story is sold as censorship versus freedom: captured Europe against free America, the defiant platform-owner and his vigilante as the free men. The record does not support the binary. It supports a less flattering shape — two censorship regimes competing for jurisdiction over the same global public square, each branding its own control as safety or law and the other’s as tyranny.

The United States did not abolish the machinery of speech control. It relocated it. When European rules pointed at American platforms, Secretary of State Marco Rubio imposed visa bans on five Europeans — among them Thierry Breton, who wrote the DSA — accusing them of coercing American platforms to suppress American viewpoints. A state using border control to punish speech it dislikes is the very thing condemned when Europe does it. The machinery did not shrink; it changed hands and targets. And the platforms are the clearest case. When ByteDance was forced to divest TikTok, control of its US recommendation algorithm and content moderation passed to an Oracle-led consortium fronted by Larry Ellison — the largest private donor to the Israeli military, a man who has called Israel his own country — at which point Benjamin Netanyahu, on camera at the Israeli consulate in New York, called the deal the most important purchase going on right now and named social media the most important weapon. That is not the absence of censorship. It is censorship changing owners and being celebrated by the new owner’s allies. The same content rules that snared X apply across the field: TikTok, AliExpress, and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram all face their own DSA investigations. The censorship is ambient. Every major platform is an instrument of it. The only variable is whose narrative each instrument is tuned to serve.

Set that beside the film and the shape resolves. Citizen Vigilante is not a dispatch from the free side of a war between speech and control. It is recruiting ordnance for one faction inside a war between two forms of control — a real grievance about European speech restriction, harnessed to the false inference that the answer is racialized private violence, amplified by a man who endorsed the same speech law on camera until it cost him money, on a platform that censors as much as the one he decries, only in his favour.

Censored into silence elsewhere. Every share is a crack in the wall. Share

The captured audience

The conditioning holds because of the seam we started with: the true grievance keeps re-arming the false inference. Every real instance of European overreach, every genuine failure of a court, every actual crime becomes fresh evidence for a conclusion none of them support — that the category is the enemy and the gun is the answer. You cannot break the loop by denying the grievance, because the grievance is real and the audience can see that it is real. You break it, if at all, by naming the swap: the point where a true fact is handed off to a manufactured conclusion, and by asking who is standing there to catch it.

And it is worth being precise about who has studied this mechanism, because it is not a secret and it is not a foreign one. The founding paper of NATO’s own cognitive-warfare program, written in 2020 for the Allied Command Transformation Innovation Hub in Norfolk, states that disinformation “preys on the cognitive vulnerabilities of its targets by taking advantage of preexisting anxieties or beliefs that predispose them to accept false information“ — a clinical description of the exact seam Citizen Vigilante runs on. The paper’s author, retired French lieutenant-colonel François du Cluzel, was asked directly, at a NATO Association of Canada panel in October 2021, whether this domain extended to the alliance’s own populations. His answer — recorded in the Innovation Hub’s own proceedings, reported at the time only by outlets the mainstream press treats with suspicion, and never since walked back by NATO — began with the word “population.” The cognitive fight, he said, goes “way beyond our service members,” and NATO would “need to protect our population.” He did not specify against whom. A peer-reviewed reading of NATO’s later framing documents finds the alliance treating the hostile exploitation of a society’s own divisions as a defining feature of cognitive attack — which quietly files domestic discord itself in the evidence column for foreign manipulation. Read the film against that record and there is nothing left to explain. It is a classic execution of a technique the textbooks describe: locate the preexisting belief, exploit the anxiety already there, and let the target supply the conclusion. Sowing discord is not a byproduct of the operation. In the doctrine that names it, weakening and destabilizing a target population is the stated objective — and the doctrine’s own architect confirmed, on the record, that the population in question includes ours.

In every branch of this, the audience loses. Conditioned to fear the neighbor, recruited into one side of a fight between two regimes that both want more power over what may be said and even thought, handed to whichever of them prevails. The people most certain they are finally seeing the hidden truth are the ones being worked on hardest. And the man selling them their freedom from censorship agreed with the censorship, on camera, the day before it inconvenienced him.