Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
2d

I've come to distrust anyone or anything attempting to make me fear or hate horizontally. The enemy of us all, the anti human parasites ruling us, are to be found at the top.

Always be vigilant by looking up, not sideways.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
2d

Thank you, Thomas! This is superb writing in a deep analysis of cognitive manipulation, way beyond simply manufacturing consent. Entire emotional playing fields are tilted with relative ease well below participant’s perception. Is resistance futile?

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