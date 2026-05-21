There is a young woman in Berlin, or Amsterdam, or Valencia — pick the city; she lives in all of them — who has not held a banknote in eleven months. She is twenty-five. Her rent leaves her account on the second of each month through a standing order she set up in her first week of university and has not thought about since. Her groceries are tapped through a phone. Her freelance income arrives on a Friday from a platform headquartered in California, is converted from dollars to euros by an algorithm she does not see, and is spent by Sunday on a subscription to a yoga app, a subscription to a streaming service, and a subscription to the productivity tool she uses to manage her other subscriptions. She donates €15 a month to a journalist she likes on Substack, €10 to a Palestinian medical charity, and €5 to a friend’s ill cat. She has, in other words, the financial life of an ordinary young European, which is to say she is observed continuously, scored continuously, and entirely dependent on the goodwill of seven or eight private companies, none of which are accountable to her, and most of which are not even European.

She is the person on whose behalf the digital euro is being built. Or so we are told.

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In a courtroom in The Hague last August, a French judge named Nicolas Guillou discovered, more or less by accident, what life looks like when the goodwill is withdrawn. He had co-signed an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu. The Trump administration responded by adding him to the same sanctions list that names cartel chiefs and Hezbollah financiers. Within hours his Visa was revoked, his Mastercard stopped working, Amazon would not take his orders, and a hotel he had booked inside France, in his own currency, through a company called Expedia, cancelled his reservation when the algorithm noticed who he was. He is fifty years old. He survived. “If sanctions were to hit young people today,” he told a French television audience in March, “who are 25 and have their entire lives online, the sanctions I’m experiencing would be a true civil death for them.”

Civil death. It is a phrase from medieval canon law, originally describing a person who had been formally cast out of the community of the faithful — alive, but legally extinct. The interesting question is not whether Judge Guillou knew he was quoting the Inquisition. The interesting question is why a sitting magistrate of an international court reached for that particular phrase, in 2026, when describing what happens to a citizen of a European democracy who can no longer use a credit card.

He is not, of course, the only one. Eleven judges at the ICC are now in his position. So is Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, sanctioned in July 2025 for her work on Gaza. Her family has now sued the Trump administration in a Washington court, arguing — touchingly — that the First Amendment protects a UN lawyer from being financially erased for her opinions. President Macron, by the count of France TV, has written seven letters to the White House requesting that Guillou’s sanctions be lifted. None has been answered.

The European response to all of this — the response of the Commission, the European Central Bank, and a coalition of seventy economists led by Thomas Piketty — is a new currency. They call it the digital euro. Guillou himself, on the same day he described his blocked accounts, called for the EU to build a “true European sovereignty shield.” Piketty and his co-signatories, in an open letter published on 11 January 2026, called a robust public digital euro Europe’s “only defence.” Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told a Brussels audience in March that “it is not wise to outsource our sovereignty.” The European Council has told the ECB to accelerate. The legislation is expected to clear the European Parliament by the end of this year, with first issuance scheduled for 2029.

This is, on the surface, a satisfying story. Europe has watched an American president freeze the credit cards of a French judge for upholding international law, and Europe has decided to do something about it. The thing it has decided to do, however, is to build a centralised payments architecture, run by an unelected central bank, that is in many respects a tighter and more granular version of the system that just failed Guillou. The case being made is that this is a sovereignty shield. It is more accurate to call it a permission system, in which the permission has been moved from Washington to Brussels, with very few intermediate stops in any building where Europeans actually vote.

To see why this matters, it is necessary to look at what the digital euro is, and — more importantly — at what it does to the person using it.

The digital euro is a retail central bank digital currency. The ECB will issue it, licensed payment service providers (your bank, mostly) will distribute it, and citizens will hold up to €3,000 of it in a wallet linked to their existing bank account. There will be an online mode and an offline mode. Merchants will be required to accept it under a legal tender status that they cannot, in most cases, refuse. The build cost is about €1.3 billion; the running cost will be roughly €320 million a year. ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone, who runs the project, has called concerns about surveillance “fake news”.

Reasonable people will note, at this point, that “fake news” is rarely the response of someone whose architecture withstands inspection. So let us inspect.

The ECB does not propose anonymity. It proposes pseudonymisation, which is a different thing and is the source of most of the confusion. Under the design, the central bank holds codes representing payer, payee, and amount. The PSPs hold the mapping between those codes and the real human beings. The two halves of the picture exist in different buildings; combining them requires a request, a justification, and a signature. The ECB calls this a privacy feature. It is, more accurately, a compliance feature dressed up as one. The data exists. The link exists. What changes between a privacy regime and a surveillance regime is not the architecture but the rules governing access to it, and rules can be amended.

This is not a hypothetical worry. In October 2023 the European Data Protection Board and the European Data Protection Supervisor issued a joint opinion on the proposed regulation. They called for pseudonymisation of all transaction data to be a binding obligation written into the operative text, not a design promise. They asked the ECB to demonstrate the necessity of its proposed Fraud Detection and Prevention Mechanism, an automated system whose contours the EDPB found “not foreseeable” — meaning the legal text did not specify what triggered it, what it did, who controlled it, or what data flowed through it. They asked for a privacy threshold below which low-value transactions would not be traced for anti-money-laundering purposes. The current draft has incorporated some of these recommendations cosmetically and most of them not at all.

The point is not that the ECB is malicious. The point is that the ECB is building an instrument whose capabilities, once they exist, will be governed by whoever happens to be in charge of them, under whatever political pressures happen to be loud at the time. This is not a controversial observation. It is the foundational principle of constitutional design, which is why constitutions exist. The digital euro, as currently legislated, has no constitutional safeguards of comparable weight; it has design promises, supervisory opinions, and a rulebook the Governing Council can amend.

The ECB is not, in any meaningful sense, accountable for these decisions. It is accountable for monetary policy to the European Parliament in the sense that its president shows up four times a year and answers questions, but Parliament cannot sanction the ECB if it disapproves. The Court of Justice can review ECB acts but rarely does. As the legal scholar Seraina Grünewald has pointed out, the digital euro requires the ECB to make decisions about privacy, civil liberties, financial inclusion, and identity verification — areas in which it has neither expertise nor democratic mandate. On the first day of this year, Bulgaria joined the eurozone and its central bank governor acquired a vote on the Governing Council, including on the digital euro rulebook. There has been no Bulgarian referendum on the digital euro. There has been no parliamentary debate on it. Most Bulgarians, like most Europeans, have heard of it only vaguely, as a thing the technocrats are building and the newspapers occasionally describe in admiring terms.

Now to behaviour.

The single most important fact about the digital euro is not its holding limit, or its offline mode, or its build cost, or even its rules on AML. The single most important fact about the digital euro is that it produces, by design and at scale, behavioural data that does not currently exist in any consolidated form. Every transaction will be tagged, timed, located, categorised, and linked — through the PSP — to an identified human being. The ECB will hold the pseudonymised half. The PSPs will hold the identified half. The fraud-detection mechanism will sit across both. The system will know, for every European who uses it, what they buy, where they buy it, when, how often, from whom, and in what sequence.

This is the part the architects do not enjoy discussing, and where the language of “privacy by design” tends to do most of its work. Behavioural data, as anyone who has worked in advertising or insurance underwriting or counter-terrorism finance knows, is not neutral. It is predictive. It is the substance from which scores are made, and scores, once they exist, organise the world. They decide who gets credit, who gets insurance, who gets a flat, who gets flagged, who gets the visit. The Dutch government discovered this when its tax authority used an algorithmic risk system to accuse tens of thousands of families — disproportionately families with non-Dutch surnames — of childcare benefit fraud, ruined their lives, and brought down a government in 2021. The same architectural logic, applied to the entire population, is what the digital euro produces by default.

The defenders will say none of this is intended. They will say the rulebook forbids it. They will say the ECB has no interest in your weekend purchases. All of this is probably true, and beside the point. What matters is not the intent of the architects but the affordances of the architecture. A system that can identify dissidents might be used to identify dissidents. A system that can throttle a transaction migh be used to throttle one. A system that can freeze a wallet might be used to freeze one. The question is who decides, and on what authority, and with what recourse. The answers, in the current legislative draft, are: the ECB decides through the PSPs, on the authority of a rulebook the Governing Council can rewrite, with recourse through court systems whose average case takes seven years.

To understand what such a system does to ordinary people, it is sufficient to look at what the existing, looser, more chaotic, less centralised system has been doing for the past three years.

Since October 2023, journalists covering Israel’s war on Gaza have lived under a kind of low-grade financial harassment that does not, individually, make headlines but that, collectively, has reshaped the field. Independent reporters describe being warned by Stripe and PayPal that their accounts are “under review.” Substack writers covering the war find their payment processors making unilateral decisions about what kinds of fundraising appeals are permissible. Donations to Palestinian medical funds are reversed, delayed, or returned without explanation. The German government, which has staked its post-1945 identity on unconditional support for the Israeli state, has been particularly aggressive: in early 2026 the foreign ministers of Austria, the Czech Republic, France, and Germany jointly called for Albanese’s removal from her UN post. Yanis Varoufakis was banned from speaking in Germany; the Berlin police shut down a Palestine Congress at which he was scheduled to appear. The fundraising apparatus of the people doing the most documented work on the war has been the soft target throughout. The bombs are dropped in Gaza. The accounts are frozen in Frankfurt and Berlin and London.

The mirror image is Russia. Since February 2022, ordinary Russian-passport holders living legally in EU member states — including dissidents and journalists who fled Putin specifically because they refused to participate in his regime — have had accounts at Citibank, Revolut, Wise, and Deutsche Bank closed without explanation. Russian-language independent media operating in Riga and Amsterdam have lost donation channels. The mechanism is what Guillou calls over-compliance: banks refusing transactions to anyone in the vicinity of a sanctioned name to avoid being themselves penalised. The architecture cannot tell the difference between a Putin oligarch and a Putin critic. It does not need to. It distinguishes by passport, name, and transaction pattern, which is what algorithms do, and which is what scaled compliance was always going to do once the tools were good enough.

The pattern that connects these two cases is the one the digital euro will inherit, and amplify, and operationalise. A government decides that a class of speech, or a class of speakers, or a class of donations, is incompatible with public order. It does not need to ban the speech, because banning speech is constitutionally awkward. It needs only to instruct the financial system to treat the speakers and the donors as compliance risks. The financial system, which has no constitutional duties and which lives in mortal terror of regulatory penalties, complies enthusiastically. The journalists are not arrested. They are debanked. The dissidents are not deported. Their cards stop working. The donors are not prosecuted. They receive a polite email about a reservation that has been cancelled.

This is not a future scenario. This is the system as it currently functions, in May 2026, on the rails Europeans use today. The honest argument for the digital euro would acknowledge that the new system inherits every one of these capabilities and gives them, for the first time, a single point of administration inside the eurozone. The argument actually being made — by Cipollone, by Lagarde, by Piketty, by the Commission — is that the digital euro will free Europe from American payments dominance. This is, narrowly, true. It will also concentrate, in one institution, the ability to identify, profile, score, throttle, and disconnect any European whose behaviour has been deemed undesirable by whoever happens to be deciding what undesirable means in any given decade. The institution doing the deciding will be the European Central Bank, which is independent in the sense that nobody can fire it.

Cash, the only payment instrument in human history that does not require permission, was 50% of euro-area transactions in 2010 and 24% by value in 2024. Twelve per cent of euro-area retailers no longer accept it. The Commission has proposed a parallel regulation reinforcing the right to pay with cash. It has not proposed, and cannot propose, a regulation reinforcing the right of merchants to be set up to take it. Cash will remain legal. It will become, first slowly and then quickly, unusable. The digital euro will arrive into the vacuum thus created, and our 25-year-old will discover that the question of who controls the switches is no longer a question she can opt out of by carrying a fifty-euro note, because there will be nowhere left to spend the note.

She will not, in all probability, ever be sanctioned. She will not be a French judge or a UN Special Rapporteur or a Russian dissident or a Gaza fundraiser. She will be a graphic designer who donates a small amount each month to causes she has thought about more than her bank has. The system will not punish her. It will only watch her, and remember, and produce, as a by-product of its operations, a complete behavioural map of her existence — a map that exists nowhere now, that did not exist in any prior form of European money, and that will exist for the rest of her life as a thing that can be looked at, queried, searched, scored, and acted upon, by institutions she will never meet, under rules she will not be invited to write.

Judge Guillou called this a civil death. He was thinking of his own. The interesting thing about civil deaths is that they are administered, not declared. The architecture under construction in Frankfurt is the most efficient instrument for administering them that any European government has ever been offered. It is being sold as a sovereignty shield. It is, in a stricter sense, an instrument of the sovereign — and the sovereign, in this case, is not the demos.

It rarely is.

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