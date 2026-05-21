Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
2d

Seems to me that the only real solution to this is not to try to persuade the ruling predators to be more kind to us but it us to remove the freeloading billionaire leechers from their tyranical power over us. Here is a suggestion of how it can be done https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/revolutionary-movement-building-101

Reply
Share
Jennifer Armerding's avatar
Jennifer Armerding
2d

Wow!!! Thank you for this deep dive. That’s a whole lot of information and analysis. I hope the powers that be that are developing the system will seriously address the major issues. The concept of not assuming ‘good faith actors’ in any future scenario should be a lesson we’ve learned repeatedly throughout history.

It’s not enough to throw in some accountability and protections after the system is constructed.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture