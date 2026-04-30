Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Reginald Duquesnoy's avatar
Reginald Duquesnoy
2d

FASCISM, ALL THE WAY. LOBOTOMY, NEXT.

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Monist's avatar
Monist
2d

Sanctions are just the hard/coercive forms of cognitive warfare that are visible on the surface. What's likely going on beneath the surface is the gaming of algorithms, the usage of 'digital personas', and more that seek to reprogram problematic individuals and groups of individuals from internalised "harmful" narratives.

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