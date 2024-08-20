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Controversial CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou Exposed America's Dark Secrets
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Controversial CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou Exposed America's Dark Secrets

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Thomas Karat
Aug 20, 2024

John Kiriakou, a former CIA officer, became a lightning rod for controversy when he blew the whistle on the U.S. government's covert use of torture techniques, specifically waterboarding, against terror suspects.

His bold disclosure in 2007 brought to light the CIA's brutal interrogation methods, sparking a national debate on government transparencyand human rights. However, Kiriakou's revelations came at a high cost—he was the only CIA officer to serve prison time, not for his alleged involvement in torture, but for leaking the identity of a fellow operative.

This prosecution raised troubling questions about the government's crackdown on whistleblowers and its commitment to accountability. Kiriakou's story remains a powerful symbol of the conflict between national security and the public's right to know.

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