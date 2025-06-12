Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Velociraver's avatar
Velociraver
2h

Could it be that USA has finally realised what a liability Israel is and wouldn't much mind if Iran took them off the table as a regional player?

Seems to me that Israel cannot credibly damage Iran's enrichment program, but Iran can absolutely make Israel unlivable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture