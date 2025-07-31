Disagree With the Government? Say Goodbye to Your Money!

🧠 They’re building a new financial control system—and you are already in it.



In this deep dive, I expose how Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), AI-powered surveillance, and silent financial blacklists are merging into a new system of control—one that punishes not what you do, but what you think and believe.



You’ll see how dissent is being priced out of existence. How donations to the “wrong” cause can freeze your bank account. How algorithms quietly determine whose voice gets heard—and whose gets erased. And how governments and corporations are creating a velvet cage around you, one ‘safety measure’ at a time.



This isn’t a warning about the future. It’s a guided tour through the infrastructure of financial authoritarianism being built right now. And no—this isn’t just about radicals and rebels. This is about you.



🔒 Topics covered:

– CBDCs and programmable money

– AI surveillance and automated blacklisting

– De-banking of protestors, journalists, and NGOs

– The chilling effect of financial censorship on free speech

– The illusion of “safety” as control

– What you can do to resist



👇 Links and Sources:



Substack:

Pay, obey or get De-Banked:

https://karat.substack.com/p/pay-obey-or-get-de-banked



Cognitive warfare:

https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare



Evarist Bartolo: https://youtu.be/45bFziMaPxU

Parrik Baab: https://youtu.be/AJZMb8KxGn4

Your iPhone is spying on you: https://youtu.be/EPWHw3VxXCs



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

03:45 NATO’s new battleground, your Brain

10:30 Financial Censorship as Counterinsurgency

16:10 CFSP 2025/966: Europe’s New Inquisition

21:50 Globalizing the War on Financial Freedoms

32:00 The Road Ahead: From Financial Censorship to Technocratic Tyranny



📌 Watch, share, and stay informed. Because the biggest censorship isn’t loud—it’s silent, seamless, and economically enforced.

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