Keep Watching While The World Burns

A Century of Inaction: From Armenian Genocide to Gaza’s Agony

We live in a time when horror competes for our attention—when every scroll, every headline, brings another atrocity: children buried in Gaza rubble, starvation in Sudan, mass graves in Ukraine, charred villages in Myanmar. The world bleeds from too many places at once. The result? Not compassion, but exhaustion. A kind of moral fatigue has set in, numbing us with numbers, muting outrage with overload. Another genocide? Another war crime? We flinch—then move on.

And yet, some stories should not be buried beneath the avalanche of crisis. Some patterns demand recognition precisely because they repeat. This article begins with one such story—a genocide most people think ended a century ago, but which Armenians know never truly stopped. And it connects that history not just to memory, but to the present: to the obliteration of Gaza, to the Western complicity in both, and to the uncomfortable truth that the structures allowing these atrocities have remained intact for over a hundred years.

This is not a history lesson. It’s a reckoning. A reckoning with what the world allowed once—and is allowing again.

Echoes of Genocide Then and Now

In May 1915, as the Ottoman Empire’s annihilation of its Armenian population was in full swing, the Allied powers of World War I did something unprecedented: they publicly condemned the atrocities as “crimes against humanity and civilisation” orientxxi.info. It was the first time such language had ever been used – yet it went no further. The declaration “was never acted upon,” historians note orientxxi.info. No Allied armies came to the rescue of the Armenians. Over a century later, that grim pattern seems to be repeating. In 2023 and 2024, as another people – the Palestinians of Gaza – endured a merciless campaign of destruction, Western governments once again offered words without deeds. The eerie parallels between then and now raise an uncomfortable question: Have the world’s great powers really learned the lesson of “never again”?

Dr. Arthur Khachikyan certainly doubts it. Khachikyan, a Stanford-educated expert on international intervention, has spent years studying how and why genocides occur. He’s also lived it in real time. An Armenian political scientist who teaches in Yerevan, Khachikyan watched the 2020–2023 assault on the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) with growing alarm. In a recent interview, his normally measured voice betrayed both sorrow and anger. “We have 120,000 refugees, and we ourselves again opened the page of the Armenian Genocide. This has never happened in the history of any nation,” Khachikyan said, referring to the mass exodus of Armenians from Artsakh in late 2023 alphanews.am. By “opening the page” of 1915 again, he meant that a campaign of extermination against his people – once thought unthinkable to repeat – had been allowed to unfold in plain sight, on the watch of the international community.

Khachikyan doesn’t use the word “genocide” lightly. But neither did former International Criminal Court prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo, who warned in August 2023 of an “ongoing Genocide against 120,000 Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh” luismorenoocampo.com. Ocampo’s expert report concluded that the Azerbaijani blockade of the region – cutting off food, medicine, and basic supplies – fit the Genocide Convention’s definition of deliberately inflicting conditions of life to destroy a group luismorenoocampo.com. “Starvation is the invisible Genocide weapon,” Ocampo wrote, noting that this tactic was “neglected by the entire international community” when it was used against Armenians in 1915 and others since luismorenoocampo.com. In other words, the very same lethal indifference that sealed the fate of Armenians under Ottoman rule was unfolding again in Artsakh – and the world was once more looking away.

Western Words, Eastern Blood

To Armenians, Western inaction in their darkest hours is a bitterly familiar story. During the genocide of 1915-16, plenty of Western missionaries and diplomats on the ground documented the massacres, and Allied statesmen issued stern condemnations orientxxi.info. Yet no military intervention or concrete relief arrived while the killing continued. (One Allied power, Germany, not only abstained from intervention – as the Ottoman Empire’s wartime ally, it actively enabled the genocide, supplying the Ottoman army with rifles and even officers who helped carry out mass killings dw.com.) The genocide ultimately claimed an estimated 1 to 1.5 million Armenian lives. When the guns of World War I fell silent, the survivors saw scant justice: a few war crimes trials in Constantinople were quickly abandoned, and Turkey’s new nationalist regime shrugged off any responsibility. The Great Powers moved on. The Armenians were left to mourn – and remember how the promise of “never again” rang hollow even before it was coined.

That historical memory loomed large for Armenians in 2020, when neighbouring Azerbaijan – emboldened by oil wealth and backed by Turkey – launched a war to retake Nagorno-Karabakh, a self-governing Armenian region. Despite ceasefire agreements, Azerbaijan struck again in 2023, this time blitzing Artsakh into submission within 24 hours and forcing virtually the entire Armenian population to flee. Warnings abounded in the months prior. International observers and genocide prevention experts pointed to an Azerbaijani blockade that was starving the enclave, openly comparing it to a genocide in progress luismorenoocampo.com. But Western capitals responded mostly with cautious statements – no airlifts of food or medicine, no Security Council resolution (beyond toothless orders from the International Court of Justice that Baku simply ignored), and certainly no sanctions on Azerbaijan. As one anguished commentator put it in Newsweek, “the signs of ethnic cleansing were evident all along; no one today can claim they didn’t see it coming. History will harshly judge those who could have acted but chose not to” en.aravot.am.

Indeed, by late September 2023, as Azerbaijani tanks rolled into Artsakh and Armenian families fled in panic, frustration with Western passivity boiled over. “Where are France, America and Charles Michel?” protested one refugee, invoking the leaders of the EU and United States politico.eu. Brussels had spent years positioning itself as a mediator in the conflict – yet when push came to shove, the EU “looks unlikely to turn to sanctions against Azerbaijan” because it “doesn’t dare upset” a gas-rich autocracy it deems a “crucial” energy partner politico.eu. In other words, Europe’s appetite for Azerbaijani gas outweighed its commitment to defend a tiny blockaded population at risk of annihilation. The United States and UK, for their part, offered sympathy but no concrete aid or censure to stop Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s campaign. Oil companies like BP continued business as usual in Baku – effectively bankrolling Aliyev’s war machine washingtonpost.com – while Western diplomats urged “restraint” on both sides. To many Armenians, it felt like déjà vu: once again, geopolitical interests were trumping moral responsibility, and their nation was left to fend for itself.

“There’s a task to destroy the Armenian people, which they are doing piece by piece,” Dr. Khachikyan warned as he watched these events unfold alphanews.am. In an interview late last year, he accused Armenia’s own leadership of naïveté for trusting in Western help. The government “grabbed the tail of the West” – chasing Western promises – and “surrendered Artsakh” without any guarantees of protection alphanews.am. The result, he said, was a “shameful defeat” that opened the door for Azerbaijan’s final offensive. And the result of that offensive was, in Khachikyan’s eyes, nothing less than a continuation of 1915. “Over the past 130 years, Turkiye’s policy has been unchanged: it wants to destroy the Armenians at every opportunity… This was done in Western Armenia, Cilicia, and now Karabakh. We are being destroyed piece by piece,” he told Alpha News, bluntly linking the genocidal blueprint of the Ottoman sultans to the modern ambitions of Ankara and Baku alphanews.am. His words are chilling – but for those who know the history, hardly hyperbole. One of the bloodiest chapters of the Armenian Genocide took place in the Cilicia region (now Turkey) in 1909; “Western Armenia” refers to the Armenian heartlands in eastern Turkey where entire villages were wiped out in 1915. To Armenians like Khachikyan, Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023 felt like the next page in the same tragic saga. And crucially, he notes, once again the “world’s leaders and international organizations” remained largely silent as it happened en.aravot.am.

That silence – that deafening global silence – has not gone unnoticed even outside Armenia. Vic Gerami, an Armenian-American journalist and filmmaker, spent the past few years documenting the Karabakh crisis for a new investigative film. Titled ARTSAKH: Armenian Genocide Continues, the documentary premiered in Washington D.C. this month. “Never Again happened to Armenians – again,” Gerami says in the film, laying the blame squarely on the perpetrators and on those who let it happen en.aravot.am. “The world’s failure to hold Turkey accountable for the Armenian Genocide… resulted in [President] Erdoğan’s regime using its proxy, Azerbaijan, to commit the Artsakh Genocide, a continuation of their unfinished job” en.aravot.am. In Gerami’s view, history repeated itself because the international community failed to learn. He recounts how “similar to a century ago, Armenians were left alone, with world leaders and international organizations in deafening silence” as over 5,000 were massacred and 120,000 expelled en.aravot.am. His film painstakingly chronicles not just the atrocities, but the inaction of global actors who could have intervened. “The annihilation of Armenian life in Artsakh was enabled by the inaction and indifference of those who might have prevented it,” Gerami narrates, noting how the U.S. and EU “spoke loftily of universal human rights but did nothing for nine months while the people of Artsakh were starved” en.aravot.am. Despite an order from the World Court to unblock the lifeline road, no enforcer came. “That inaction,” he warns, “emboldened Azerbaijan to attack — as it will encourage others to do the same elsewhere” en.aravot.am.

Gaza: A New “Forgotten” People

By “others,” one conflict looms immediately to mind. Only weeks after Artsakh fell, the world’s attention swung to the Gaza Strip, where Israel launched a massive retaliation following Hamas’s brutal October 7, 2023 attacks. The scenarios are different in many ways – and yet Gaza’s civilians, like Artsakh’s, have found themselves in a meat grinder, with world powers either unwilling or unable to stop the carnage. The Israeli military campaign in Gaza has been staggering in scale and human cost. As of mid-2025, Gaza’s health authorities report over 54,000 Palestinians killed since the war began reuters.com – a death toll that shocks the conscience. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to moonscapes; thousands of bodies are still believed trapped under rubble reuters.com. The United Nations, humanitarian groups, and many governments around the globe have called for a halt to the bloodshed. And yet, the Western response has been, at best, fractured – at worst, complicit.

Washington, which condemned Azerbaijan’s actions with mild statements, responded to Israel’s offensive with near-unconditional support. President Biden and other U.S. officials emphasized Israel’s right to self-defense and accelerated shipments of American weapons to Israeli forces. In the U.N. Security Council, when 14 out of 15 members voted this June for a resolution demanding an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza, the sole dissent came from the United States, which wielded its veto power reuters.com. “The United States has been clear: We would not support any measure that fails to condemn Hamas,” the U.S. envoy said – effectively green-lighting Israel to continue its offensive reuters.com. The irony was not lost on diplomats: at the very moment the U.S. was invoking humanitarian law to denounce Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine, it was blocking even a humanitarian pause in Gaza. Washington is Israel’s biggest ally and arms supplier reuters.com, and its diplomatic shield has enabled Israel to prosecute the war on its own terms. Britain, too, initially resisted calls for a ceasefire; the Prime Minister echoed that a truce would only reward Hamas. (By spring 2025, as Palestinian casualties soared, even close U.S. allies like the UK began to voice discomfort – Britain’s U.N. ambassador criticized Israel’s military tactics as “unjustifiable [and] disproportionate” reuters.com – but these words came long after the damage was done, and London still deferred to Washington’s veto rather than take independent action.)

Elsewhere in Europe, public opinion has been sharply critical of the Gaza onslaught, and some leaders have broken ranks to condemn it. Yet collectively, Western governments stopped short of the kinds of measures that might have compelled a change in course. There were no sweeping sanctions on Israel, no deployment of peacekeeping forces, no Emergency Session of NATO or the EU to force a ceasefire. Instead, there were half-measures and belated gestures. For example, some European states paused certain arms exports or summoned Israeli ambassadors in protest, but these moves were mostly symbolic. As an International Crisis Group analysis tartly concluded, “Europe on Gaza: Words Are Not Enough.” The “rising chorus” of European concern did not translate into the bold action – such as suspending military aid or supporting war crimes inquiries – that might have restrained the assault reuters.com. Meanwhile, the humanitarian catastrophe deepened: by early 2024, U.N. officials were warning of famine in Gaza amid relentless bombardment reuters.com. For month after month, the pattern persisted: Western powers expressed concern for civilian lives even as their policies (or lack thereof) effectively permitted the slaughter to continue.

The parallels to 1915 and to Artsakh are imperfect, yet striking. In each case, a vulnerable population found itself labeled the “enemy” of a powerful state bent on crushing them completely. In each case, appeals to the Western conscience were plentiful – and largely futile. As in 1915, when Allied diplomats protested loudly but ultimately prioritized wartime strategy over Armenian lives, today’s governments voice “alarm” over dead children in Gaza but stop short of leveraging the full weight of their influence on Israel. And as in the Armenian case, we see again the double standards of realpolitik: when Russia invaded Ukraine, the West imposed sweeping sanctions within days and armed the Ukrainians in their defense. But when Azerbaijan starved out 120,000 Armenians, or when Israel pulverized dense civilian districts in Gaza, those same Western actors mostly urged dialogue or cited complexities. To the victims and their advocates, this sends a clear and chilling message. “The hypocrisy of public figures who preach about human rights but show inaction when reality hits” is not lost on those in the line of fire en.aravot.am. As Vic Gerami observed, the global apathy and selective outrage essentially signals to aggressors that they can act with impunity en.aravot.am. What Aliyev did in Artsakh, others will dare to do elsewhere – indeed, are doing elsewhere.

Investigating the “Never Again” Myth

For analysts like myself – and like Khachikyan and Gerami – this pattern of willful blindness is a call to action. It demands we dig into why Western powers keep failing to prevent slaughter even when all the warning signs are blinking red. Is it cynical geopolitical interest – oil, gas, arms deals, alliances – overriding humanitarian principles? Undoubtedly yes, in part. Europe’s reliance on Azerbaijani gas, as Politico reported, made it “unwilling to rock” relations with Baku even as ethnic cleansing unfolded politico.eu. The United States’ domestic politics and strategic bond with Israel have clearly tempered its willingness to restrain Israeli military aggression, no matter the civilian toll. In both cases, realpolitik trumped rhetoric. But there is also the factor of attention span and media focus. As one commentary bitterly noted, international media largely “ignored” Azerbaijan’s deliberate bombings of Armenian civilians and hospitals europeanconservative.com, yet the Israel–Palestine conflict (with its geopolitical baggage and round-the-clock coverage) dominated headlines. This disparity in coverage can translate to disparity in political will: what isn’t witnessed and pressured by public opinion often isn’t acted upon. Armenians in 1915 had virtually no voice internationally; Artsakh’s Armenians in 2023 had a small one; Gazans, despite all the footage of devastation, often find their voices drowned out by propaganda or geopolitical narratives.

As a result, Western leaders find it all too easy to stand by, wring their hands, and do nothing of consequence. The pattern is depressingly consistent. Samantha Power – famous for her book on genocide, “A Problem From Hell,” which excoriates past U.S. inaction – became a top Biden administration official. Yet as one Armenian American letter-writer pointed out, neither Power nor President Biden spoke out forcefully while Aliyev’s regime strangled Artsakh; their silence was palpable washingtonpost.com. After the fact, there are statements of regret, perhaps. But by then, as an Armenian letter to The Washington Post warned in October 2023, “after another genocide or land grab, it will be too late to render the life support that democratic Armenia needs now”washingtonpost.com. The same could be said for Gaza: once a population is decimated, apologies and aid packages to rebuild the ruins are cold comfort to the dead.

Dr. Khachikyan reflected on this tragic deja vu with a mix of scholarly insight and personal grief. He emphasized that Western failure to act is not just a moral failing but a strategic one. “When the world doesn’t punish aggressors, it incentivizes them,” he said, echoing a lesson taught by history professors and war criminals alike. It is a lesson seemingly relearned every few decades: the Nazis noted the lack of accountability for the Armenian Genocide when planning their own Final Solution; genocidaires in Rwanda counted on foreign hesitation; leaders in Baku and elsewhere today calculate much the same. Khachikyan’s research on international interventions has led him to a sober conclusion: the West’s lofty ideals too often crumble when confronted with realpolitik interests or simply the lack of political courage. “We are being destroyed piece by piece,” not with rage but with resolve – a warning and a call to the world to wake up alphanews.am.

The Uncomfortable Truth

The uncomfortable truth is that Western powers – the self-anointed defenders of a liberal, rules-based order – have repeatedly fallen asleep at the wheel or even abetted the crimes that shatter that order. From the Armenian Genocide to the Holocaust, from Rwanda to Srebrenica, and now Artsakh and Gaza, time and again the refrain “never again” has been reduced to an empty slogan. Each time, there are excuses: “It’s a war zone, what can we do?”; “Our influence is limited”; “We can’t risk our energy supplies or our alliance”; “The timing isn’t right.” Each time, those excuses ring hollow as mass graves are filled and refugees stream out of burning villages or bombed-out cities.

What makes the current echoes so poignant – and infuriating – is that we do have all the tools of prevention at our disposal. Economic leverage, diplomatic isolation, peacekeeping forces, humanitarian corridors, war crimes prosecutions – these are not fantasies but real options that powerful states could exercise if they chose to prioritize human lives. Instead, Western leaders too often choose the path of least resistance, issuing statements of concern while business as usual carries on with the perpetrators. Meanwhile, smaller actors (be it humanitarian NGOs, journalists, or tiny nations with conscience) try in vain to staunch the bleeding. In the case of Artsakh, a handful of U.S. Congress members and European Parliamentarians sounded alarms, to little avail. In Gaza’s case, countries in the Global South and Middle East loudly decried the bombing, but most Western capitals remained muted or firmly sided with Israel. The result in both cases was predictable: the aggressors felt emboldened to finish their work.

As an analyst, I set out to trace these threads not just to inform, but to hold accountable. That means naming and shaming the indifferent: the great powers whose inaction is a form of complicity. It also means amplifying voices like Khachikyan’s – voices of those who have seen their warnings ignored and now ask the world to at least learn from this bitter experience. “Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it” is a cliché, but it is painfully apt. In 1915, the world ignored or rationalized away the horror unfolding in Anatolia until it was too late. In 2023, it happened again in the Caucasus. And concurrently in Gaza, despite the difference in context, the essence was the same: innocent lives could have been saved if only the international community had mustered the will to say “stop” and enforce it.

A Reckoning – and a Glimmer of Hope?

Is there any hope that this cycle can be broken? Khachikyan believes it starts with awareness. He notes that the Armenian Genocide itself was for decades a “taboo” subject, muddled by denial and realpolitik. Only persistent education and advocacy forced governments (eventually even the U.S. in 2021) to officially recognize it as genocide. “Recognition” alone does not stop ongoing atrocities, of course, but it’s a first step toward accountability. In the case of Artsakh and Gaza, recognition of reality – calling things by their name, be it ethnic cleansing or disproportionate massacre – is urgently needed from leaders who have so far used euphemisms. The next step is pressure: citizens in Western countries demanding that their governments live up to their professed values. We saw glimpses of this: protests in London, Paris, New York, the Netherlands and elsewhere demanding ceasefires and humanitarian aid for Gaza; Armenian diaspora demonstrations imploring action for Artsakh. Such public outcry, if sustained, can chip away at the political calculus that currently prioritizes oil or alliances over human rights.

There is also the route of legal accountability—no longer speculative, but now unfolding in real time. In May 2025, the International Criminal Court made history by issuing formal arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity for their conduct during the Gaza war—including the use of starvation as a weapon, collective punishment, and indiscriminate targeting of civilians. This is the first time in ICC history that a sitting leader of a Western-aligned democracy faces such charges. The move was met with fury in Washington and Tel Aviv, with the U.S. imposing retaliatory sanctions on ICC officials and Israel launching a coordinated diplomatic offensive to delegitimize the court. Nevertheless, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber rejected Israeli appeals, and the warrants remain active, placing Netanyahu in the same legal category as Putin and Omar al-Bashir: a fugitive under international law.

Though enforcement remains uneven—some ICC member states have vowed to arrest Netanyahu if he enters their territory, while others have quietly signaled non-cooperation—the political fallout has already reshaped international discourse. Civil society groups have expanded documentation efforts, legal scholars have revived debates over universal jurisdiction, and arms-exporting states now face mounting pressure to reassess their relationships with Israel. The ICC’s actions have shattered the illusion of Western immunity and reignited global questions about selective justice and institutional courage. A century ago, the architects of the Armenian Genocide walked free. Today, the mechanisms forged in the shadow of that atrocity are being tested—not only in Gaza’s rubble, but in the corridors of global power.

Finally, hope lives in the truth-tellers. People like Vic Gerami making films to document what happened in Artsakh when CNN cameras moved on; people like Arthur Khachikyan writing and speaking tirelessly to remind the world that Armenians’ suffering is not just history but an ongoing reality; people in Israel and Palestine risking their careers or lives to speak against the bloodshed. There are quite a number of these courageous speaker on my channel SaltCubeAnalytics if you are interested.

In the end, it often falls to journalists, activists, and academics to hold the mirror up to power. As an analyst on a platform free from corporate or government mandates, I feel that responsibility keenly.

Our task is to make the public curious and outraged enough that they push their leaders to do the right thing. It’s telling that after interviewing Dr. Khachikyan, I came away not just with despair at what had happened, but with a determination to share his story – a story that is both deeply personal and globally relevant. The tone of this article may be critical and dark, but it is, at its core, a plea for vigilance and action. Western powers might have failed Armenians in 1915 and 2023, and are failing Palestinians now, but that does not mean we the people must accept this failure as inevitable. Investigating these events, exposing the truth, and learning from voices on the ground can galvanize change.

In 1948, in the shadow of the Holocaust, the world adopted the Genocide Convention, finally committing to prevent and punish the ultimate crime. And yet, as we’ve seen, commitment on paper did not equal commitment in practice. It’s time for a reckoning. The first step is facing the uncomfortable truth that this article has laid bare: from the killing fields of Ottoman Anatolia to the blasted streets of Jabalia in Gaza, the West’s watch has been a perilous one for the vulnerable. The next step is up to all of us – readers, voters, and yes, leaders – to demand that “Never Again” be more than an empty slogan. The lives at stake deserve nothing less.

Comment from Arthur Khachikian (June 27):

Just as we wrapped up our interview, news broke of a chilling crackdown back in Armenia. On June 25, security forces arrested Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan—a vocal priest who led the “Holy Struggle” opposition—and more than a dozen others, accusing them of plotting a coup with bombings and armed squads elpais.com apnews.com. This is no small skirmish; it's the first crackdown reminiscent of Stalin’s purges in 1937, targeting clergy and opposition leaders for daring to challenge Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—now increasingly backed by Western powers.

What’s striking is the timing: Armenian officials had just returned from Turkey, and Pashinyan launched a sweeping campaign against the Armenian Church hierarchy—calling for the resignation of the Catholicos and moving to nationalize church-linked assets like Samvel Karapetyan’s power firm apnews.com. It reads like a playbook of intimidation: arrest the moral voices, fracture the church, silence the dissent—and cement a velvet dictatorship with Western blessing.

But where’s the outrage in Europe or the U.S.? Not a single Western embassy, NGO, or media outlet funded by the West has uttered a word against this sweeping repression. Contrast that with the avalanche of criticism they fired at Armenia's previous government before the Velvet Revolution. That hypocrisy—describing democratic backsliding when it suits, but shrieking silence when a friendly regime does the same—is on full display here.

It’s a reminder: authoritarianism isn't always red flags and tanks. Sometimes, it's the quiet coup—masked as national security, enabled by geopolitical interests, and backed by the West's selective moral compass.

Sources: