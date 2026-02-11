Egypt, Gaza, and the Limits of Peace: A Former Diplomat on What the Headlines Miss

Arab diplomats almost never get to explain the Middle East in their own words.This interview breaks that pattern.
In this conversation, I speak with Mohammed Elsoukkary, former Egyptian diplomat and deputy ambassador, about how Egypt actually sees the region it operates in — Israel, Gaza, Iran, and the United States — stripped of Western framing and moral theater.
Rather than slogans about “peace” or “escalation,” we talk constraints: why the Egypt–Israel peace treaty still functions as a strategic necessity, why normalization with Israel carries real domestic risks across the Arab world, and why Gaza represents a non-negotiable red line for Cairo.
We also explore something rarely discussed publicly:
how AI is beginning to shape diplomatic decision-making — and how efficiency can quietly turn into strategic blindness.
This is not a debate. It’s a reality check.
Further Links:
Mohammed’s Substack: https://substack.com/@souks
Thomas Karat’s Substack: https://karat.substack.com
The Gathering Storm: https://karat.substack.com/p/manufacturing-consent-before-the
Time Stamps:
05:18 Introduction and Background of Mohammed Elsoukkary
08:12 Egypt's Current Geopolitical Landscape
11:19 The Evolution of Egypt's Political Landscape
14:19 Egypt's Strategic Relationship with the United States
17:18 The Role of the Egyptian Foreign Service
20:08 The Israel–Egypt Peace Treaty: A Lasting Agreement
23:25 Normalization of Relations with Israel: Arab Perspectives
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