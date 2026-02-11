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Egypt, Gaza, and the Limits of Peace: A Former Diplomat on What the Headlines Miss
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Egypt, Gaza, and the Limits of Peace: A Former Diplomat on What the Headlines Miss

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Feb 11, 2026

Arab diplomats almost never get to explain the Middle East in their own words.This interview breaks that pattern.

In this conversation, I speak with Mohammed Elsoukkary, former Egyptian diplomat and deputy ambassador, about how Egypt actually sees the region it operates in — Israel, Gaza, Iran, and the United States — stripped of Western framing and moral theater.

Rather than slogans about “peace” or “escalation,” we talk constraints: why the Egypt–Israel peace treaty still functions as a strategic necessity, why normalization with Israel carries real domestic risks across the Arab world, and why Gaza represents a non-negotiable red line for Cairo.

We also explore something rarely discussed publicly: 
how AI is beginning to shape diplomatic decision-making — and how efficiency can quietly turn into strategic blindness.
This is not a debate. It’s a reality check.

Further Links:
Mohammed’s Substack: https://substack.com/@souks
Thomas Karat’s Substack: https://karat.substack.com

The Gathering Storm: https://karat.substack.com/p/manufacturing-consent-before-the

Time Stamps:
05:18 Introduction and Background of Mohammed Elsoukkary
08:12 Egypt's Current Geopolitical Landscape
11:19 The Evolution of Egypt's Political Landscape
14:19 Egypt's Strategic Relationship with the United States
17:18 The Role of the Egyptian Foreign Service
20:08 The Israel–Egypt Peace Treaty: A Lasting Agreement
23:25 Normalization of Relations with Israel: Arab Perspectives

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