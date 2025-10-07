Esther Project; Israels Secret TikTok War

Leaked U.S. Department of Justice filings have exposed Israels “Esther Project” — a covert Israeli government campaign paying American influencers to quietly push pro-Israel content across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, while bombs were falling on Gaza, another kind of war was raging online.



Creators were given “personal” scripts, emotional talking points, and up to $7,000 per post — without ever revealing who was funding them.Documents show a Delaware shell company, registered as a foreign agent for Israel, funneled ministry money through PR firms to build what the DOJ now calls a digital “influence operation.”



Meta later flagged parts of the network as “coordinated inauthentic behavior.”



This clip breaks down how governments turn propaganda into “content” — and how easily social media becomes a battlefield for public opinion.



📚 Full Report: Read “Israel Secretly Paid U.S. Influencers to Manipulate Public Opinion” — a 5,000-word investigation with every document and verified source: 👉 https://karat.substack.com



#EstherProject #IsraelInfluenceOps #InformationWarfare #FARA #Hasbara #SocialMediaPropaganda #DigitalDiplomacy #KaratInvestigates

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