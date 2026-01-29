Three weeks before the global elite gathered in Davos for the 2026 World Economic Forum, forty people died in a New Year’s Eve fire at Le Constellation bar in the nearby Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana.¹ Witnesses reported that as the ceiling caught fire from champagne bottle sparklers, many partygoers continued dancing and filming, unable to process that the celebration had become a death trap. The imagery is devastatingly apt: European elites, just weeks later in Davos, similarly danced on while the geopolitical architecture around them collapsed into flames.

The 56th World Economic Forum, held January 19–23, 2026, convened under the theme ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’ at a moment when dialogue had manifestly failed.² Record numbers attended — over 60 heads of state and 850 CEOs — yet the gathering revealed less about solving global crises than about European leaders’ spectacular inability to recognize that the Unipolar Moment has ended. Like those doomed revelers in Crans-Montana, Europe’s political class remains trapped in a fiction of their own making, clinging to an international order that exists now only in their speeches.

The Fiction of Continuity: Europe’s Denial of Geopolitical Reality

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s address to Davos exemplified the continent’s strategic incoherence. Speaking of ‘European independence’ while the United States openly threatened to seize Greenland and impose tariffs on European allies, von der Leyen invoked the language of sovereignty without grasping its material requirements.³ Her speech celebrated a new trade agreement with Latin America — ‘the largest free trade zone in the world’ — as if commercial partnerships could substitute for the hard power Europe conspicuously lacks.

The dissonance was profound. Von der Leyen spoke of ‘permanent’ European independence on the same day Donald Trump delivered a ninety-minute address threatening military force against Greenland, attacking European energy policies, and demanding pharmaceutical price concessions.⁴ While she proclaimed ‘Europe will always choose the world, and the world is ready to choose Europe,’ Trump was making explicit what European leaders refuse to acknowledge: that transatlantic relations now operate on the basis of coercion, not partnership.

The only European leader who named this reality was Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who delivered what observers called ‘the most consequential speech on global affairs’ by a Canadian leader since 1947.⁵ Carney’s address — which received a rare standing ovation in Davos — acknowledged bluntly that ‘the rules-based international order’ had been ‘partially false’ even at its apex, that powerful states had always ‘exempted themselves when convenient,’ and that hoping for restoration of the old order was delusional. His call for middle powers to ‘stop invoking the rules-based international order as though it still functions as advertised’ represented the intellectual honesty conspicuously absent from his European counterparts.

Yet Carney himself illustrated the limits of such recognition. His speech framed Canada’s path forward as building ‘strategic autonomy’ — the same hollow phrase European leaders have deployed for years while remaining structurally dependent on American military protection and market access. Trump’s response the following day was brutally clarifying: ‘Canada lives because of the United States.’ This was not diplomatic hyperbole but statement of fact.⁶

The Greenland-Ukraine Paradox: Selective Sovereignty and European Priorities

Nothing exposed European strategic servitude more completely than the contrast between reactions to Trump’s Greenland threats and the ongoing disaster in Ukraine. While European leaders dispatched symbolic military contingents to Greenland — Denmark sent ‘hundreds of elite combat soldiers,’ several NATO allies joined reconnaissance missions⁷ — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stood before Davos delegates demanding that Europe pour more resources into a conflict fundamentally driven by NATO’s eastward expansion into Russia’s sphere of influence.⁸

Zelenskyy’s performance at Davos — accusing Europe of being ‘lost’ and living in ‘Groundhog Day’ — revealed the delusion at the heart of European Ukraine policy.⁹ His demands that Europe send more weapons, impose harsher sanctions, and build a European army to confront Russia ignored the fundamental reality: the conflict resulted from decades of NATO expansion that European leaders themselves had warned against. France and Germany had blocked Ukraine’s NATO membership at the 2008 Bucharest summit precisely because they understood it would provoke Russian military response. Yet when that predictable response came in 2022, European elites — pressured by Washington — abandoned their own strategic analysis and committed to supporting a proxy war against a nuclear power on their border.

The costs of this policy have been borne overwhelmingly by European citizens, not Americans. Energy prices spiked as Russian gas supplies were cut off — a severance that served American LNG exporters handsomely while devastating European industry. Inflation surged across the continent. European military stockpiles were depleted sending weapons to Ukraine, while American defense contractors reaped contracts to replenish them. Meanwhile, the United States faced minimal economic disruption and strengthened its control over European energy markets and security policy.

From a realist perspective, the Greenland-Ukraine contrast reveals the extent of European impotence. Greenland, as Danish territory within the EU, triggered defensive instincts — however performative. But Europe’s Ukraine policy serves American strategic interests, not European ones. The war weakens Russia, justifies increased NATO spending (predominantly benefiting American defense contractors), ties Europe more tightly to American energy supplies, and demonstrates European dependence on American military power. That Zelenskyy came to Davos demanding Europe commit even more resources to this American geopolitical project — while Trump simultaneously threatened European territory — would be darkly comic if European citizens weren’t paying the price.¹⁰

The deeper question European leaders refuse to address: what European interest is served by prolonging a conflict that has devastated Ukraine, killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions, and left European economies reeling? The answer appears to be none — beyond demonstrating continued subordination to American strategic priorities and maintaining the fiction that NATO expansion was benign rather than a deliberate encroachment into Russian security space that made conflict inevitable.

Governance as Elite Self-Preservation: The WEF’s Institutional Agenda

Beneath the geopolitical drama, Davos 2026 revealed the World Economic Forum’s core project: preserving elite governance structures amid their obvious failure. The conference’s five official questions — ‘How can we cooperate in a more contested world?’ ‘Where are the opportunities for growth?’ ‘How do we invest in people?’ ‘How do we deploy innovation responsibly?’ ‘How do we build prosperity within planetary boundaries?’¹¹ — framed systemic crises as technical problems requiring better ‘dialogue’ and ‘cooperation’ rather than fundamental restructuring of power.

This governance agenda was most explicit in discussions about reforming multilateral institutions. Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng’s address urged countries to ‘firmly support the reform of multilateral institutions, including the WTO and the IMF,’ emphasizing enhanced representation for the Global South.¹² Yet such reforms serve primarily to legitimize existing structures by incorporating new stakeholders into governance systems designed by and for Western capital. The real question — whether institutions created to manage American hegemony can function in a multipolar world — was carefully avoided.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb articulated the elite preference clearly: a ‘multilateral world grounded in institutions, rules and norms’ rather than a ‘multipolar world about transactions, deals and spheres of interest.’ But this framing obscures that multilateralism has always been about Western power dressed in institutional clothing. Stubb acknowledged this obliquely, admitting ‘the multilateral order… was created in the image of the West.’¹³ His solution — ‘change the power structure and give agency to the bigger players in the global South’ — amounts to rearranging deck chairs while pretending the ship isn’t sinking.

The governance agenda also extended to domestic politics, with particular emphasis on artificial intelligence regulation. Discussions about ‘deploying innovation responsibly’ centered on creating frameworks that would allow continued AI development while managing public concerns about displacement and control.¹⁴ The implicit assumption — that existing institutions can govern technologies reshaping social and economic relations — revealed either breathtaking naivety or deliberate misdirection. Either way, it served to forestall more radical questions about who controls these technologies and to what ends.

European Servitude to American Empire: The Wages of Dependence

Trump’s Davos performance — arriving late, delivering a rambling ninety-minute address filled with false claims about NATO, Greenland, and American subsidies to Europe, then abruptly reversing his tariff threats after meeting NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte¹⁵ — demonstrated European powerlessness with theatrical clarity. The ‘framework of a future deal’ on Greenland that Trump announced remained undefined and non-binding, yet European leaders treated it as diplomatic victory.¹⁶

European responses ranged from appeasement to magical thinking. Von der Leyen spoke of ‘adjusting to a new security architecture’ without acknowledging that this ‘architecture’ now consisted of American threats and European acquiescence.¹⁷ German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer all attended Davos, yet none offered coherent alternatives to continued dependence on American protection. Starmer, who has ‘consistently avoided publicly clashing with Trump,’ told Parliament that Denmark and Greenland must decide their future — a statement of principle that cost nothing and meant even less.¹⁸

The most revealing European response came from NATO itself. Rutte’s ability to craft a face-saving ‘framework’ for Trump demonstrated NATO’s real function: not defending European sovereignty but managing American power. As one analyst noted, the framework allowed discussion of ‘future priorities in the Arctic’ while avoiding substantive questions about territorial sovereignty or resource rights.¹⁹ In practice, this means increased American military presence in Greenland under arrangements that already existed in the 1951 Defense of Greenland agreement — theater disguised as diplomacy.

Trump’s larger message to Europe was unambiguous. Beyond Greenland, he demanded that Europe accept American control of pharmaceutical pricing, attacked European renewable energy policies (particularly wind power), and threatened tariffs on Swiss watches — all while insisting that European defense spending primarily benefited European security, not American interests.²⁰ Each demand exposed European vulnerability. Unable to defend themselves militarily, unwilling to accept the economic costs of energy independence, and desperate to maintain access to American markets, European leaders could only negotiate the terms of their subordination.

The Counter-Narratives Davos Ignored

While elites networked in Davos, hundreds protested in the streets and thousands gathered in Zurich for the ‘Other Davos’ counter-summit. The Movement for Socialism organized a two-day conference under the motto ‘From Resistance to Liberation,’ bringing together activists from Palestine solidarity movements, Ukrainian socialists, anti-racist groups, and trade unions.²¹ Their analysis — that capitalism’s crises drive militarization, environmental destruction, and democratic erosion — was far more coherent than anything offered inside the Congress Centre.

Demonstrators in Davos itself, though numbering only around 300, were met with riot police when they protested Trump’s arrival. Activists burned American flags and projected satirical images of Trump onto ski slopes, branding him the ‘Spirit of plutocracy.’²² These protests, largely ignored by mainstream media, represented the popular forces that Davos elites claimed to serve but systematically excluded from decision-making.

Oxfam’s report, released to coincide with Davos, provided damning quantification of elite power. Global billionaire wealth reached $18.3 trillion in 2025, with over 3,000 billionaires for the first time in history. More critically, Oxfam documented how billionaires increasingly ‘buy political power,’ purchasing elections and media outlets to create oligarchic control over democratic systems.²³ This analysis — that democracy is being strangled by concentrated wealth — was treated as fringe radicalism despite its obvious empirical basis.

Notably absent from Davos were voices that might have challenged elite narratives from positions of institutional authority. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had his invitation revoked due to the regime’s violent crackdown on domestic protests — a reasonable exclusion that nevertheless sat uncomfortably alongside Israel’s Isaac Herzog’s prominent participation despite accusations of genocide in Gaza.²⁴ The selective application of human rights standards revealed which atrocities mattered to Davos organizers and which could be overlooked.

Conclusion: The Wages of Denial

Swiss President Guy Parmelin opened Davos 2026 by thanking countries that offered support after the Crans-Montana fire, describing it as ‘one of the worst tragedies’ in Swiss history.²⁵ The metaphor he might have drawn remained unspoken: just as regulatory failures and profit-driven negligence created conditions for that fire, systemic failures in European governance have created conditions for geopolitical catastrophe.

Davos 2026 will be remembered not for solutions proposed but for illusions maintained. European leaders continued invoking an international order that no longer exists, speaking of sovereignty while demonstrating dependence, and celebrating dialogue while power politics devoured their interests. The gap between their rhetoric and reality has become unbridgeable — and increasingly, unbearable.

The choice facing Europe is stark but simple. Either European states build genuine capacity for independent action — military, economic, and political — or they accept their status as American protectorates whose sovereignty exists at Washington’s pleasure. The middle path European leaders prefer — invoking autonomy while relying on American protection, celebrating multilateralism while accepting unilateral coercion — has collapsed under the weight of its own contradictions.

As partygoers in Crans-Montana discovered too late, there comes a moment when pretending the ceiling isn’t on fire becomes fatal. European elites at Davos 2026 chose to keep dancing. The bill for this willful blindness will be paid in European blood, treasure, and sovereignty — currencies that, unlike the rhetoric deployed in Switzerland, cannot be printed at will.

