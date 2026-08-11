Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Stefano's avatar
Stefano
1d

Great summary!

A few things worth mentioning:

- the brave new world is coming, so learning to dodge and avoiding doing stuff that the powers that be don't like is just par for the course. And this is everyone in general all the time. Everything digital leaves a trace and thinking about outsmarting the authorities is just retarded.

- the West is at war with Russia. So unless you're an established journalist or internet personality, in wars all info is controlled.

- In addition to your article, the Jacques Baud case is a good example of the direction we're going.

- Money matters, so exit the game if you want to play with information.

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Jan Van C's avatar
Jan Van C
1d

Outrageous, to say the least. People are asleep in Lala Land called the EU. This is the second Substack article I read today on this very topic: obfuscated and neatly packaged institutionalised control of the media space.

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