Expelled, Arrested, Charged: What Happens When You Criticize Power

🔥 Tony Greenstein: From Labour Expulsion to Terror Charges — What the Media Won’t Tell You



In this explosive and frank conversation, I sit down with veteran activist Tony Greenstein—co-founder of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, long-time anti-Zionist, and a relentless critic of both Israeli apartheid and British political cowardice.



Tony walks us through his journey:→ From being expelled from the Labour Party for what he says were trumped-up antisemitism charges...→ To facing a suspended prison sentence for his role in a Palestine Action protest targeting Elbit Systems, an Israeli arms manufacturer operating in the UK...→ To being charged under the UK Terrorism Act for a single tweet deemed supportive of Hamas.



We talk political witch-hunts, Zionism as state ideology, the silencing of dissent in the UK, and why the crackdown on voices like Tony’s is not just about Palestine—it’s about democracy, truth, and the price of speaking out.



🔥 If you're tired of the media echo chamber and want unfiltered, high-voltage perspectives—this one's for you.

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📖 Tony's new book is out. If you value what he stands for, consider supporting him by picking up a copy.

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Further Links:



Substack:

When truth becomes treason:

https://open.substack.com/pub/karat/p/when-truth-becomes-treason?r=1fs9b&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false



How governments ciminalize dissent:

https://karat.substack.com/p/you-are-the-threat-now



Tony website/eimail:

https://tonygreenstein.com/

Email: tonygreenstein104@gmail.com



Mentioned Interviews:

Stanley Cohen: https://youtu.be/Y2XvhxWvKBM



Kenneth O’Keefe: https://youtu.be/hfM9hM75PDE



Israeli Super Syp Aaron Milchan: https://youtu.be/fjy55BS6Y5k



Nurit Peled-Elhanan: https://youtu.be/Wrqp6rMEV9s



Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro: https://youtu.be/fvHffGoE-HU





Time Staps:00:00 Intro

05:25 Who is Tony

06:15 Ousted from the Labour Party

14:00 Free speech is criminalised in Europe

19:55 The collusion of early zionists with Hitler

30:30 Arab’s are the new NAZI’s

35:45 Silent Screams

41:40 Americas Iranian amnesia

46:05 Netanyahu not a one man show

53:45 Israeli indoctrination

58:50 Unintended consequences

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🔔 Subscribe for more interviews with dissidents, whistleblowers, and thinkers who refuse to toe the line.

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