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Exposing Israel’s Apartheid & Occupation: What They Don’t Want You to Know with Miko Peled
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Exposing Israel’s Apartheid & Occupation: What They Don’t Want You to Know with Miko Peled

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Mar 14, 2025

Join us for an eye-opening conversation with Miko Peled, Israeli-American activist and author, as we explore the complexities of Israel's policies toward Palestinians. Peled, known for his transformative journey from an Israeli Defense Forces soldier to a prominent advocate for Palestinian rights, offers an insider's perspective on the ongoing conflict.

🔑 Key Topics Covered:

🛤️ The Gaza Concentration camp and Oct. 7th
📰 Current Events: Insights into the recent ceasefire agreements and their implications for both Israelis and Palestinians. 
🌍 International Perspectives: Analysis of global reactions to Israel's actions and the role of international law in addressing alleged human rights violations. 

📚 About Miko Peled:
Miko Peled is the author of "The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine" and "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five." He is also the Director of the Palestine House of Freedom, advocating for a single democratic state with equal rights for all inhabitants of historic Palestine.

🔗 Support and Resources:

🌐 Mikos foundation: https://www.daralhurriya.org/

🎥 Leaked documents: https://thecradle.co/articles-id/11290

Pornograpy of Evil (Nurit Peled Elhanan) https://youtu.be/R5M44LTHTBMRacism in Israeli Schoolbooks (Nurit) https://youtu.be/Wrqp6rMEV9sRami Elhanan: https://youtu.be/0L7Ue1bLn3oMiko interview 1 https://youtu.be/uS4P7rxfKzQMiko interview 2 https://youtu.be/9VgSVVQHrxg

Join me on Substack https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics

Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
10:15 The consequences of October 7
12:20 Palestine House of Freedom
15:20 How to silence dissenting voices
17:00 How to sell stolen land
18:25 Indoctrination in Israel
21:20 Self published evidence of war crimes
23:15 Trump Gaza
27:40 Israel the apartheid state
32:00 The Two state solution
37:30 Back room deals
38:45 Hanibal doctrine
41:10 October 7
48:45 How to fight ideas
54:15 Geostrategic interests in the region

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