Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack
SaltCubeAnalytics
Exposing Israel’s IDF Religious Indoctrination Tactics: How Faith is Used for Control
0:00
-1:32:15

Exposing Israel’s IDF Religious Indoctrination Tactics: How Faith is Used for Control

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Dec 13, 2024

Discover the hidden tactics behind Israel’s IDF religious indoctrination. In this eye-opening interview, Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro exposes how the Israeli military uses faith as a tool for control, reshaping Jewish identity and manipulating young soldiers through religious brainwashing. Dive deep into the fusion of nationalism and spirituality within the IDF and the profound impact on Israel’s Jewish community. Watch now to uncover truths rarely discussed in mainstream media.

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

06:15 Israels army as a tool for indoctrination

17:30 Israel is not a country of Israeli Citizens

31:55 Zionism is a “Religion”

37:45 Orthodox Jews more dangerous than an Iranian bomb

47:00 IDF, an army just for Jews (with exceptions)

01:10:15 Fascism and militarism in Israel

01:21:45 The flawed law of return

Send a text

Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!

You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture