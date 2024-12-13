Exposing Israel’s IDF Religious Indoctrination Tactics: How Faith is Used for Control

Discover the hidden tactics behind Israel’s IDF religious indoctrination. In this eye-opening interview, Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro exposes how the Israeli military uses faith as a tool for control, reshaping Jewish identity and manipulating young soldiers through religious brainwashing. Dive deep into the fusion of nationalism and spirituality within the IDF and the profound impact on Israel’s Jewish community. Watch now to uncover truths rarely discussed in mainstream media.
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
06:15 Israels army as a tool for indoctrination
17:30 Israel is not a country of Israeli Citizens
31:55 Zionism is a “Religion”
37:45 Orthodox Jews more dangerous than an Iranian bomb
47:00 IDF, an army just for Jews (with exceptions)
01:10:15 Fascism and militarism in Israel
01:21:45 The flawed law of return
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