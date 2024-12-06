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Former U.S. Diplomat Exposes Corruption and war lies in America's Political System
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Former U.S. Diplomat Exposes Corruption and war lies in America's Political System

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Dec 06, 2024

Hala Rharrit, a distinguished U.S. diplomat with an 18-year tenure, resigned from the State Department on April 25, 2024, in protest of the U.S. government's corruption and its policy regarding the war on Gaza.

Throughout her career, Rharrit held various significant positions, including political officer assignments in Yemen, Hong Kong, Qatar, and South Africa, where she led the Political and Economic Section at the U.S. Consulate in Durban. She holds a Master's degree from Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service, specializing in Arab Studies, and a Bachelor's degree in International Relations and Middle Eastern Studies from George Washington University's Elliott School. 

Rharrit's resignation was a direct response to the U.S. administration's unwavering support for Israel during the Gaza conflict, which she believed contradicted American principles of human rights and international law. In her resignation letter, she stated, "More bombs, more killings is not the answer." 

In interviews following her departure, Rharrit expressed deep concern over the U.S. policy's impact on America's credibility and moral standing. She noted that the policy was "undermining U.S. interests" and "destabilising the Middle East," leading her to conclude that she could no longer represent such positions. 

Rharrit's resignation underscores the ethical dilemmas faced by diplomats when national policies conflict with personal convictions and international humanitarian standards. Her departure highlights the internal dissent within the U.S. government regarding its approach to the Gaza conflict and raises critical questions about the balance between diplomatic duty and moral responsibility.

This interview offers an in-depth exploration of Hala Rharrit's career, her principled stand against U.S. policy in Gaza, and the broader implications for U.S. foreign policy and diplomatic integrity.

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro
 02:25 Who is Hala
 05:15 The moral quagmire of a spokes person
 08:20 Who is really running the White House
 11:00 What will happen under Trump
 14:20 Follow the money
 17:20 Netanyahu does not care
 23:45 Europe vs Arab States
 29:20 How to control the population
 37:15 Media and communications
 42:35 The Resignation
 46:00 Where do we go from here

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