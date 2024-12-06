Former U.S. Diplomat Exposes Corruption and war lies in America's Political System

Hala Rharrit, a distinguished U.S. diplomat with an 18-year tenure, resigned from the State Department on April 25, 2024, in protest of the U.S. government's corruption and its policy regarding the war on Gaza.

Throughout her career, Rharrit held various significant positions, including political officer assignments in Yemen, Hong Kong, Qatar, and South Africa, where she led the Political and Economic Section at the U.S. Consulate in Durban. She holds a Master's degree from Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service, specializing in Arab Studies, and a Bachelor's degree in International Relations and Middle Eastern Studies from George Washington University's Elliott School.

Rharrit's resignation was a direct response to the U.S. administration's unwavering support for Israel during the Gaza conflict, which she believed contradicted American principles of human rights and international law. In her resignation letter, she stated, "More bombs, more killings is not the answer."

In interviews following her departure, Rharrit expressed deep concern over the U.S. policy's impact on America's credibility and moral standing. She noted that the policy was "undermining U.S. interests" and "destabilising the Middle East," leading her to conclude that she could no longer represent such positions.

Rharrit's resignation underscores the ethical dilemmas faced by diplomats when national policies conflict with personal convictions and international humanitarian standards. Her departure highlights the internal dissent within the U.S. government regarding its approach to the Gaza conflict and raises critical questions about the balance between diplomatic duty and moral responsibility.

This interview offers an in-depth exploration of Hala Rharrit's career, her principled stand against U.S. policy in Gaza, and the broader implications for U.S. foreign policy and diplomatic integrity.

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

02:25 Who is Hala

05:15 The moral quagmire of a spokes person

08:20 Who is really running the White House

11:00 What will happen under Trump

14:20 Follow the money

17:20 Netanyahu does not care

23:45 Europe vs Arab States

29:20 How to control the population

37:15 Media and communications

42:35 The Resignation

46:00 Where do we go from here

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