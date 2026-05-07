Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
1d

And nobody sees how problematic it is that 3D engineering software also comes from that industry.

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Kazimir Malevitch's avatar
Kazimir Malevitch
1d

Txs a lot to expose the corruption or corrupted or in other terms the actual European Criminal Organization that lead our neo Nazi EU Commission and Council !

And I add to your precise article: Why no Prosecutors are searching for secret accounts of Macron, Meloni, Von Der Leyen, Mertz, Stramer and all of those nazi puppets of North European Countries? Why they are all blackmailed by Mossad and Trump?

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