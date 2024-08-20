Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack
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From AIPAC member to Palestinian Rights Advocate
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From AIPAC member to Palestinian Rights Advocate

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Thomas Karat
Aug 20, 2024

Rich Forer is not your typical peace advocate. Once a fervent supporter and member of AIPAC, the powerful pro-Israel lobbying group often accused of shaping U.S. policy at the expense of Palestinian rights, Forer underwent a seismic transformation that few could have predicted. Today, he stands as a vocal critic of the very organization he once championed, advocating instead for the rights and dignity of Palestinians—an about-face that has earned him both admiration and scorn. Forer's journey from Israeli loyalist to a fierce advocate for justice in the Israel-Palestine conflict raises uncomfortable questions about loyalty, morality, and the true cost of silence in the face of oppression.

Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
03:00 Deprogramming from AIPAC
24:30 How is AIPAC
35:00 Israel, from the River to the Sea
38:10 Israel, not a religious project
46:00 Formalising rape, or the moral decay of Israeli society 
58:30 Why is the US supporting Israel
01:04:45 Righteous Victims

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