From AIPAC member to Palestinian Rights Advocate

Rich Forer is not your typical peace advocate. Once a fervent supporter and member of AIPAC, the powerful pro-Israel lobbying group often accused of shaping U.S. policy at the expense of Palestinian rights, Forer underwent a seismic transformation that few could have predicted. Today, he stands as a vocal critic of the very organization he once championed, advocating instead for the rights and dignity of Palestinians—an about-face that has earned him both admiration and scorn. Forer's journey from Israeli loyalist to a fierce advocate for justice in the Israel-Palestine conflict raises uncomfortable questions about loyalty, morality, and the true cost of silence in the face of oppression.



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

03:00 Deprogramming from AIPAC

24:30 How is AIPAC

35:00 Israel, from the River to the Sea

38:10 Israel, not a religious project

46:00 Formalising rape, or the moral decay of Israeli society

58:30 Why is the US supporting Israel

01:04:45 Righteous Victims

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